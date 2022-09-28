ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Son Of Former NBA Star Named No. 1 Recruit For 2025

On Thursday afternoon, 247Sports revealed its rankings for the 2025 basketball recruiting class. A familiar name stood at No. 1 in the initial rankings release. Cameron Boozer, a power forward from Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus, is the No. 1 recruit in the class right now. That last name should sound...
NBA
The Spun

Blake Griffin Reportedly Signing With New NBA Team

Former All-Star forward Blake Griffin has found a new home in the NBA. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have signed Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal. The official terms of Griffin's contract have not been released yet. Griffin, 33, spent the 2021-22 season with the...
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire Aaron Gordon In Major Trade Scenario

The modern NBA is regularly described as a “positionless” league. To be sure, the way we view positions has radically changed. In the past, positions were rigidly defined. Moreover, they were primarily defined by height. If you were 6’10, you were going to play power forward – even if you played like a point guard. By contrast, today’s league has significantly looser rules.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
People

Scotty Pippen Jr. Knows There's a 'Target' on His Back as the Son of NBA Legend Scottie

"I would say there are higher expectations because people expect me to be like my dad, but I don't really let that get to me," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE Scotty Pippen Jr. couldn't have asked for a better mentor in his father, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. But the 21-year-old knows that entering the league as the son of a great comes with higher expectations. "Having a father in the NBA definitely puts a target on your back," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE. "So, I think just being able to...
NBA
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians add Bo Naylor, Zach Plesac; DFA Bryan Shaw, option Tyler Freeman

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Turns out catching prospect Bo Naylor didn’t just arrive in Cleveland on Thursday to get his feet wet. The Guardians before Saturday’s game against Kansas City selected Naylor’s contract from Class AAA Columbus and added him to the 28-man roster. To create space veteran reliever Bryan Shaw, a favorite of manager Terry Francona and the franchise leader in relief appearances, was designated for assignment.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

BetMGM bonus code supplies huge October sign up bonus

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Any new player using our BetMGM bonus code this weekend will earn an exclusive welcome offer. The question, however, is which one?. Our...
LOUISIANA STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for flavorful and delicious Caribbean cuisine in Greater Cleveland?. Then you should check out these local restaurants in the area. Fans of Puerto Rican cuisine will love this local favorite. One of their specialties is the "jibarito," a sandwich with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of chicken, pork, fish, or ham & cheese between two bread-like slices of fried and flattened green plantains. You also can't go wrong with their chicharron (fried pork skins) and alcapurria (banana ball). If you have room for something sweet, try the budin de pan, their homemade bread pudding.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns at Falcons: 3 things to watch and game picks

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It’s their first regular season trip to the stadium and first regular season trip there since 2014, when they won in dramatic fashion. The Browns are trying to go 3-1 for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: Prediction poll for Week 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday to play the Atlanta Falcons. The Browns are coming off a gritty home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, behind Jacoby Brissett’s 220 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons had a last-second win over the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game, thanks to a Drake London touchdown with 35 seconds left.
CLEVELAND, OH
