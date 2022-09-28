ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

KRQE News 13

US defense chief in Hawaii amid distrust after fuel spill

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Hawaii this week amid lingering community frustration and distrust after jet fuel from a military storage facility last year spilled into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water, poisoned thousands of military families and threatened the purity of Honolulu’s water supply.
HAWAII STATE
KRQE News 13

Study: What it takes to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amount of money people make is continuing to be outpaced by the cost of housing, according to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Their yearly report titled Out of Reach looked at the average amount one would have to make in each state in the United States to afford housing, based on the idea that housing should only take about 30% of one’s income.
HOUSE RENT
KRQE News 13

Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile (776-square kilometer) site in Montana that’s contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs.
ANACONDA, MT
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Starbucks becomes first in state to unionize

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Starbucks is now the first in the state to unionize. Workers at the Rio Grande store want better pay and more health care benefits. Employees told KRQE News 13 that they voted 10 to 7 to unionize. They hope it will draw in more employees and improve customer service. New Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

At least 21 dead after Hurricane Ian

Authorities throughout southwest Florida will hit the road on Thursday in communities battered by the massive Hurricane Ian to assess damage, clear debris and respond to calls for help as millions of Floridians remain sheltered in place.
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

Florida man convicted in fatal crash on the Laguna Pueblo

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alexis Riego, 50, of Florida was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to court documents, Riego was driving a commercial vehicle in September 2019 on I-40 on the Laguna Pueblo when he crashed into a group of cars that were […]
LAGUNA, NM
KRQE News 13

State looks to update guidance on COVID reporting for businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  The New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau wants to change the rules for businesses when it comes to reporting COVID positive cases. Under the current rules, businesses have to report cases within four hours of discovery. They’re now asking the Environment Department to require them to only report COVID hospitalizations and fatalities […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Attorney shortage, Remain behind bars, Storm chances over weekend, Restaurant woes, Stolen art

Friday’s Top Stories 50th Balloon Fiesta kicks off with special event Albuquerque police arrest 12-year-old and his uncle for armed robbery Jaywalkers pose danger along ART lane by the University of New Mexico What’s happening around New Mexico September 30 – October 6 Electric Playhouse showcasing Georgia O’Keeffe art with interactive exhibit NM Supreme Court […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Warm with isolated showers this evening

Our first morning of the balloon fiesta was a success! Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the Albuquerque metro this afternoon with scattered showers and storms east of the Sandia/Manzanos. Moriarty is still seeing lighter showers. Theses will push across northeast NM this evening before fizzling out later. Isolated storms also developed over the higher terrain in west central New Mexico. None of these showers are particularly heavy, but they’re kicking up wind speeds this evening once again. Some balloons may be affected tonight. Our skies turn clear overnight with lows seasonably chilly. You’ll need the jackets and hot beverage for balloon fiesta Sunday morning.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Animal welfare groups join to host adoption special

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Northern New Mexico Adoption Extravaganza is taking place Saturday, October 1 at the Santa Fe Place mall. The adoption event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features a $25 adoption fee for all pets. Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Felines & Friends are teaming up to put on […]
ANIMALS
KRQE News 13

Unsettled and active weather returns during Balloon Fiesta

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The weather should cooperate for the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta. However, our weather becomes very unsettled and more active next week with daily chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Forecast Continues Below. New Mexico: Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Drier skies, this weekend sees scattered storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet, dry and cool across New Mexico. High clouds will draw north into the state throughout the day, and skies will stay dry. Only the far northeast highlands near Raton may see an afternoon shower or storm. Friday will be dry as well, aside from a couple of spot showers in the southwest and northwest corners of the state.
ENVIRONMENT

