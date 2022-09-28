Our first morning of the balloon fiesta was a success! Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the Albuquerque metro this afternoon with scattered showers and storms east of the Sandia/Manzanos. Moriarty is still seeing lighter showers. Theses will push across northeast NM this evening before fizzling out later. Isolated storms also developed over the higher terrain in west central New Mexico. None of these showers are particularly heavy, but they’re kicking up wind speeds this evening once again. Some balloons may be affected tonight. Our skies turn clear overnight with lows seasonably chilly. You’ll need the jackets and hot beverage for balloon fiesta Sunday morning.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 53 MINUTES AGO