ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Eugene Police ask if you can help identify this suspect

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that on March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their car in the restaurant's lot. The mother and daughter said when they returned to their vehicle they found the passenger window shattered and the teen's school bag gone. They say inside the bag had been her keys, school computer, and a wallet with the teen's debit and social security cards.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police arrest man responsible for Chase and Columbia bank robberies

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police report that on September 26, around 4:25 p.m., Bryan Michael Makarowsky (34), of Eugene, walked into the Chase Bank, on Willamette in Eugene, and committed a robbery, making threats with a firearm. Officials say Makarowsky fled the scene. Eugene Police were alerted, and responded...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Lane County, OR
Lane County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
nbc16.com

Uptick in downtown crime has Eugene Police increasing their presence

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police are bumping up their presence in downtown Eugene. Specifically on the corner of Broadway and Olive Street, near some popular bars. This comes after what EPD says is an uptick of crime in that area. Our station spoke to a security guard who works...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Cougar Creek Fire west of Sutherlin 80% contained, mop-up in progress

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) says that the 40-50 acre Cougar Creek Fire that started Wednesday afternoon has been knocked down and is 80% contained. Day one’s aggressive initial attack with crews working throughout the night resulted in success. The fire was burning in...
SUTHERLIN, OR
nbc16.com

Fire containment increases for Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews continued to secure the fire perimeter near Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie communities, Thursday, in anticipation of weather that could challenge containment lines. Ground crews remained busy, Thursday, reducing fuel loads and removing brush. Crews were also active cleaning up, relocating equipment, and road...
OAKRIDGE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Violent Crime
nbc16.com

Crews respond to fire west of Sutherlin, estimated at 40-50 acres

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Crews are battled a fire in Douglas County Wednesday and expected to continue the fight into the night. Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA), and local resource fire suppression crews responded to a wildland fire, which officials are calling the Cougar Creek Fire.
SUTHERLIN, OR
nbc16.com

'Lane County's Stand Down' wraps up event in assisting veterans

EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Lane County Stand Down’ wrapped up earlier Friday at the Lane Events Center, with free resources like clothes and medical services. More than 250 people were also able to get services like haircuts, eye exams, and a dental check-up. There were also three...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Cooler weather helps tame Cedar Creek Fire, now at 25% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held September 29 in Greenwaters Park, Oakridge at 6:00 p.m., it will also be available to view on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Fire officials report that fire activity slowed Wednesday thanks to the cooler temperatures and light precipitation in...
OAKRIDGE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc16.com

'Fill the Boot' at Autzen Stadium Saturday to support MDA

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Professional Firefighters Local 851 will be in the tailgating areas outside of Autzen Stadium Saturday, October 1 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a Fill the Boot fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Firefighters will also have a fire engine stationed at the Eugene...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

'Stand Down' event Friday in Eugene helps give back to veterans

EUGENE, Ore. — Giving back to veterans is the idea behind the Lane County Stand Down, which happens Friday at the Lane Events Center. The event offers free resources to any vet that needs them. Our newsroom met one man who has been giving back for years. Chuck Parnell...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Events set for Sunday to kick off Roseburg's sesquicentennial celebration

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg turns 150 years old on October 3, 2022 – and community organizers are busy planning a month full of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events to springboard the community into the next 150 years, the Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial Planning Committee reports. This Sunday,...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Halloween fun begins with 'haunted farm' opening in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Just in time for October, there's a haunted farm that opened on Friday for spooky tours. "We want to make you pee your pants, we want to make you run, we want to make you scream, we want to make you have the time of your life," says Kalin Howard, owner of Strangest Things Haunted Farm.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Springfield students dance to celebrate Peace Week

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For many, Friday is the day to get out and dance. Friday, students from the Academy of Arts and Academics in Springfield recorded their own dance video at Island Park. They did it for the school's Peace Week celebration. A choregraphed dance was given to the...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

How should Lane County use funds from the tourism tax increase?

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County is in the process of revamping the entire Lane Events Center. This week, Lane County commissioners voted unanimously to increase the lodging and rental car tax by 2%. That funding must be used for efforts to boost tourism in Lane County. Two groups at...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Grand opening held for St. Vinnie's store featuring unique items

A new St. Vincent de Paul thrift store opened up Thursday in west Eugene. Doors opened at 10 a.m. for the grand opening and people were lined up ready to shop. The store is located at 888 Garfield Street, one of 13 St. Vinnie's stores, but the inventory at this location is unique.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Record-breaking largest freshman class for University of Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is breaking records with the largest freshman class in the school's history. 5,338 new first-year students have been added to the student body, which is 700 more students than last year. That is not the only record being broken. On top of...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy