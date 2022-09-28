ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Anthony Mackie on Possibility of Captain America in ‘Thunderbolts’ and Using His Marvel Fame for Good

Before becoming a Hollywood star — and a Marvel superhero — Anthony Mackie worked alongside his father at his roofing business in and around New Orleans. In what seems to be a full-circle moment, Mackie has now teamed up with roofing manufacturer GAF to help residents of his hometown of New Orleans whose roofs were damaged by natural disasters. “It was purely organic,” the actor tells me. “It was one of those things where I was looking for something to do and be a part of, and looking for an opportunity to give back in whatever way I could. I also...
NME

New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look

20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
BET

Don Cheadle’s Marvel Series ‘Armor Wars’ Will Now Be A Feature Film

Marvel’s six-episode Disney series “Armor Wars” is reportedly going to be turned into a movie. According to Deadline, Don Cheadle is expected to reprise his role as War Machine, aka Colonel James Rhodes while Yassir Lester will continue with writing the film after doing so for the previous series.
NME

‘Community’ actor Joel McHale confirms a film is on the way

Community actor Joel McHale has confirmed that a film based on the beloved series is on the way. McHale, who played Jeff Winger on the NBC sitcom from 2009 to 2015, shared an image on Twitter today (September 30) which reads: “…And a movie.”. The actor tagged several...
NME

Margot Robbie has said police shut down David O. Russell ‘Amsterdam’ set

Margot Robbie has said that police had to intervene on the set of Amsterdam as David O. Russell wouldn’t call cut. The actor, starring in the American Hustle filmmaker’s new film alongside Christian Bale and John David Washington, spoke on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to explain that “technically, we didn’t ever really stop”.
Variety

Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ for Contributing to ‘Anti-Abortion Propaganda’

After making its Netflix debut on Sept. 28, Andrew Dominick’s “Blonde” has received an intense wave of criticism among viewers for several reasons, largely centering on its depiction and fictionalization of Marilyn Monroe’s life, which has been described as “exploitative.” Now Planned Parenthood has released a statement against the film, alleging it contributes to “anti-abortion propaganda.” In the film, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same title, Monroe (played by Ana de Armas) is seen being forced to go through two illegal abortions, both of which leave a lasting scar on the Hollywood star. One scene in particular shows...
NME

Hong Kong submits Tony Leung-starring crime thriller ‘Where the Wind Blows’ for the Oscars

Tony Leung-starring crime thriller Where the Wind Blows has been submitted to the Oscars as Hong Kong’s candidate for Best International Feature Film. Directed by Philip Yung, the film traces the rise of four corrupt police officers in 1960s Hong Kong, who are played by Leung, Aaron Kwok, Patrick Tan and Michael Chow. Produced with a budget reportedly around $38 million, the flick counts amongst one of the most expensive in Hong Kong cinema history.
NME

AMC’s Shudder acquires rights to Joko Anwar’s ‘Satan’s Slaves: Communion’

AMC’s streaming service Shudder has acquired multiple territory rights for Joko Anwar’s hit horror sequel Pengabdi Setan (Satan’s Slaves) 2: Communion. Deadline revealed that Shudder will exclusively stream the movie in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand starting this November 4. “I’m thrilled to have Shudder releasing Satan’s Slaves 2: Communion and presenting the movie to its perfect audience. This film is a direct sequel to the first one and will answer some questions left in the first movie while opening up new things to explore in the storyline,” Anwar told the publication.
Vibe

Letitia Wright Says She Never Got To Say Goodbye To Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright has revealed that she was unable to say goodbye to her Black Panther co-star, Chadwick Boseman, before he died from complications from colon cancer in 2020. “I admired his journey even more because he dealt with something that we didn’t know about until he passed away, and I’m trying to contain it,” Wright, 28, expressed during her appearance on Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show on Monday (Sept. 26). More from VIBE.comMarvel's President Reveals Why Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa Was Not RecastSuper Bowl LVI Halftime Show Wins 3 Creative Emmy Awards'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Collectible Dolls Are Arriving This Fall “But...
NME

Shania Twain was “touch and go” with COVID

Shania Twain has opened up about her experience with COVID. The country singer detailed what happened while she had the virus in a BBC interview about her documentary Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl, which follows the creation of her sixth album. In the interview, she talks about recording a...
NME

Watch ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant mistake Beck for Ed Sheeran

A contestant on Jeopardy! mistook a picture of Beck for Ed Sheeran during a recent episode of the US game show. David Sibley, the current reigning champion of the long-running show, buzzed in when he and his fellow contestants were shown a picture of Beck. Responding to the category ‘One-Name...
