Don Cheadle's Armor Wars Will No Longer Be A Marvel Disney+ Show, But There's Great News
Marvel's developing Armor Wars show starring Don Cheadle is undergoing a major change.
Anthony Mackie on Possibility of Captain America in ‘Thunderbolts’ and Using His Marvel Fame for Good
Before becoming a Hollywood star — and a Marvel superhero — Anthony Mackie worked alongside his father at his roofing business in and around New Orleans. In what seems to be a full-circle moment, Mackie has now teamed up with roofing manufacturer GAF to help residents of his hometown of New Orleans whose roofs were damaged by natural disasters. “It was purely organic,” the actor tells me. “It was one of those things where I was looking for something to do and be a part of, and looking for an opportunity to give back in whatever way I could. I also...
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
Don Cheadle’s Marvel Series ‘Armor Wars’ Will Now Be A Feature Film
Marvel’s six-episode Disney series “Armor Wars” is reportedly going to be turned into a movie. According to Deadline, Don Cheadle is expected to reprise his role as War Machine, aka Colonel James Rhodes while Yassir Lester will continue with writing the film after doing so for the previous series.
The rapper Coolio has died at 59
The artist, one of hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.
Ryan Reynolds Announces Hugh Jackman Returning As Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ (UPDATE)
UPDATED 9/28/22, 12:54 p.m. ET: Ryan Reynolds shared another clip in which he and Hugh Jackman hilariously talk about people having questions regarding Wolverine’s return to Deadpool. See original story below. Hugh Jackman will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Deadpool 3. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds announced the...
‘Community’ actor Joel McHale confirms a film is on the way
Community actor Joel McHale has confirmed that a film based on the beloved series is on the way. McHale, who played Jeff Winger on the NBC sitcom from 2009 to 2015, shared an image on Twitter today (September 30) which reads: “…And a movie.”. The actor tagged several...
Phill Collins and Genesis sell publishing rights and master recordings for $300million
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold a portion of their songs’ assets to Concord Music Group, including the publishing rights and master recordings for much of Genesis’ music. According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal was valued at more than $300million and will also include...
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin calls out racism from fans: 'It definitely took a toll on me'
Amid the conversations about racism shown to actors from specific genre fandoms, like Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has opened up about what he experienced as a child star joining the show in season 1. McLaughlin appeared at the Heroes Comic...
Margot Robbie has said police shut down David O. Russell ‘Amsterdam’ set
Margot Robbie has said that police had to intervene on the set of Amsterdam as David O. Russell wouldn’t call cut. The actor, starring in the American Hustle filmmaker’s new film alongside Christian Bale and John David Washington, spoke on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to explain that “technically, we didn’t ever really stop”.
Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ for Contributing to ‘Anti-Abortion Propaganda’
After making its Netflix debut on Sept. 28, Andrew Dominick’s “Blonde” has received an intense wave of criticism among viewers for several reasons, largely centering on its depiction and fictionalization of Marilyn Monroe’s life, which has been described as “exploitative.” Now Planned Parenthood has released a statement against the film, alleging it contributes to “anti-abortion propaganda.” In the film, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same title, Monroe (played by Ana de Armas) is seen being forced to go through two illegal abortions, both of which leave a lasting scar on the Hollywood star. One scene in particular shows...
Hong Kong submits Tony Leung-starring crime thriller ‘Where the Wind Blows’ for the Oscars
Tony Leung-starring crime thriller Where the Wind Blows has been submitted to the Oscars as Hong Kong’s candidate for Best International Feature Film. Directed by Philip Yung, the film traces the rise of four corrupt police officers in 1960s Hong Kong, who are played by Leung, Aaron Kwok, Patrick Tan and Michael Chow. Produced with a budget reportedly around $38 million, the flick counts amongst one of the most expensive in Hong Kong cinema history.
Ryan Reynolds says he's struggling with an idea for 'Deadpool 3' but fans already have an idea for a perfect movie
Ryan Reynolds says he's struggling to find the perfect way for his beloved character Deadpool to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there's a great comic idea waiting to be mined. In a video shared on the actor's YouTube account, Reynolds announced Tuesday that his pal Hugh Jackman will reprise...
AMC’s Shudder acquires rights to Joko Anwar’s ‘Satan’s Slaves: Communion’
AMC’s streaming service Shudder has acquired multiple territory rights for Joko Anwar’s hit horror sequel Pengabdi Setan (Satan’s Slaves) 2: Communion. Deadline revealed that Shudder will exclusively stream the movie in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand starting this November 4. “I’m thrilled to have Shudder releasing Satan’s Slaves 2: Communion and presenting the movie to its perfect audience. This film is a direct sequel to the first one and will answer some questions left in the first movie while opening up new things to explore in the storyline,” Anwar told the publication.
Letitia Wright Says She Never Got To Say Goodbye To Chadwick Boseman
Letitia Wright has revealed that she was unable to say goodbye to her Black Panther co-star, Chadwick Boseman, before he died from complications from colon cancer in 2020. “I admired his journey even more because he dealt with something that we didn’t know about until he passed away, and I’m trying to contain it,” Wright, 28, expressed during her appearance on Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show on Monday (Sept. 26). More from VIBE.comMarvel's President Reveals Why Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa Was Not RecastSuper Bowl LVI Halftime Show Wins 3 Creative Emmy Awards'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Collectible Dolls Are Arriving This Fall “But...
Shania Twain was “touch and go” with COVID
Shania Twain has opened up about her experience with COVID. The country singer detailed what happened while she had the virus in a BBC interview about her documentary Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl, which follows the creation of her sixth album. In the interview, she talks about recording a...
Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp to star in Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’
Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp are set to star in a reimagining of Nosferatu from director Robert Eggers. As reported by Deadline, Skarsgård is said to be attached to play the lead vampire, while Depp is in talks to play the lead human role. Eggers – known for...
‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ episode six recap: the battle you’ve been waiting for
Wondering where that billion dollars went? Not anymore you’re not. Episode six gives us the real red meat of The Rings Of Power in one of the most epic (and expensive) hours of telly yet. You can forget all about the dwarf disputes and Harfoot berry-picking for a while,...
Björk hits back at the sexism levelled against her and Kate Bush
Björk has spoken to NME about the sexism often levelled against her and Kate Bush, as well as how the recent success of the latter’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ shows a clear change in attitudes. The Icelandic icon was speaking to NME for the week’s Big...
Watch ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant mistake Beck for Ed Sheeran
A contestant on Jeopardy! mistook a picture of Beck for Ed Sheeran during a recent episode of the US game show. David Sibley, the current reigning champion of the long-running show, buzzed in when he and his fellow contestants were shown a picture of Beck. Responding to the category ‘One-Name...
