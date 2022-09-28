Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Pizzaville USA has closed its Lafayette location near UL campus
The Pizzaville USA location in Lafayette has apparently closed. It’s unknown when the local pizza restaurant shut the doors on the location at 1540 Johnston St. near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, but a sign outside the building indicates the space is available for lease. Pizzaville USA...
Local coffee shop opening rooftop coffee bar in Lafayette
A Lafayette-based coffee shop is set to open its third location, and this one will feature a rooftop coffee bar.
Expect Heavy Traffic Around Cajun Field and The Cajundome This Saturday
UL-Lafayette is celebrating homecoming this Saturday at Cajun Field and for those planning to attend the game, you may want to arrive early.
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
School pickup lines creating traffic and blocking local business
With bus driver shortages creating a greater need for car riders, a Lafayette doctor has school pickup lines blocking his driveway.
Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts, Still No Chocolate in the Middle—Why?
For years, folks in Acadiana have wondered why not chocolate.
Best ‘Under the Radar’ Plate Lunches in Acadiana
Plate lunches in Acadiana are almost as important as religion. With so many choices, we asked you where to find the best ones. You know, the "If You Know, You Know" ones that might not be the most obvious choices, and you know your stuff!. It's often said that our...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana area prep football week 5 scores, statistics and schedules
RUSHING - COM: Tre Roy 18-81; Kylan Williams 2-5; Colin Leger 5- (-16); ACAD: Keven Williams 11-109, 3 TDs; Ezekiel Hypolite 6-48, TD; Ayden Trahan 4-48; Cameron Monette 4-25, TD; Russell Babineaux 1-15; Tayden Collins 1-6, TD; Jonah Guathier 1-5, TD; Caden DiBetta 4- (-16). PASSING - COM: Leger 2-14-3,...
andthevalleyshook.com
5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU
LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
Where Is The Best Steak in Acadiana? Here Are Your Favorites
In this post, we are in search of the best steak in Lafayette (or in Acadiana, for that matter) and we are going on your recommendations.
Jet Coffee To Build New Roof Top Coffee Bar With 3rd Location On Ambassador Near Costco
Jet Coffee, the well-known Lafayette-based coffee shop is expanding its Lafayette Parish footprint with a new, third coffee shop location; bringing a first-of-its-kind rooftop coffee bar to the city. The new location will be constructed on a newly sold 2.5-acre property anchoring a new 10,000-square-foot structure to be constructed in...
theadvocate.com
Women Who Mean Business: Anita Begnaud's next goal? Bring a large hotel downtown
Editor's note: This is the first in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. Anita Begnaud’s next mission is to help land a hotel in downtown Lafayette. And not just a chain boutique hotel....
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
The high school football season is in the fifth week, and there are plenty of big games taking place Friday night across South Louisiana. This will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. St. James-Woodlawn, Carver-Dutchtown and Comeaux-Acadiana are among...
Everything Must Go at Baton Rouge Ralph & Kacoo's
Everything at Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will be auctioned off this weekend.
Fire at famous roux and barbecue sauce warehouse leaves impact on community
Last night in Ville Platte, the building where the famous Kary's Roux and Pig Stand Barbecue Sauce is made suffered a fire.
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
The 72nd Louisiana Cattle Festival Announces Music Lineup
The first full weekend of October is coming up and you know what that means… The Louisiana Cattle Festival is returning for its 72nd year. This year the festival will take place on October 7-9, 2022 at the Red Barn located at 2901 Old Erath Road in Abbeville, La.
LSU Fall Ball: Paul Skenes Already Showcasing Dynamic Skill Set
The Air Force transfer hit two home runs in the Tigers' live at bats Thursday, topped out at 96 mph on the mound
theadvocate.com
This downtown Lafayette restaurant has closed for good
G Tavern, a restaurant and bar located at 802 Jefferson St., has closed down. The business had opened nearly two years ago in one of the first-floor spaces of the Juliet Hotel, but the business closed quietly in August, a source said. Joshua Wells, who opened the business as Grocery...
Major accident on Hwy 190 near Lawtell involving school bus and tow truck
Louisiana State Police are on the scene of a major accident with injuries west of Lawtell on Hwy. 190.
