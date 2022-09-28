ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grinnell, IA

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Falls ‘The Voice’ Star Has To Cancel Florida Wedding

A beautiful milestone for a Cedar Falls native turned singing competition favorite has been postponed due to a natural disaster of epic proportions. Hurricane Ian is devastating the Southwest corner of the United States. An initial hurricane warning went out for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday, according to reports.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
We Are Iowa

DMPS counselor competes on 'Jeopardy!' today

DES MOINES, Iowa — Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. The Ames native will face returning champion David Sibley, a Washington Episcopal Priest whose two-day winnings total $44,200, as well as Sam Wang, a New York statistics professor. If Hackbarth wins the...
DES MOINES, IA
iowapublicradio.org

All dogs go to heaven, especially Lefty

He was the very goodest of boys. “Today we said goodbye to our namesake and canine-in-chief Lefty Mathey,” read a post on the Lefty’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. “He loved all his bar frens [sic] and I wish you all could have seen him one more time.”
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grinnell, IA
Entertainment
City
Grinnell, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
earnthenecklace.com

Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?

The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Demolition begins on nuisance property on Des Moines' west side

Demolition is underway on a vacant medical building located at 1818 48th St. in Des Moines. The nearly 60,000-square-foot, one-story building, constructed around 1980, was a community hospital for several years before being acquired by Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines, which used the facility for adult and pediatric psychiatric care. The property changed hands several times before being acquired in July by Neighborhood Development Corp. The group paid $578,460 for the property, which about three years ago was declared a nuisance by the city of Des Moines. Abbey Gilroy, the group’s executive director, estimates the demolition will take about six weeks to complete. The group hopes to redevelop the 3.6-acre parcel into a mix of retail and residential uses. She said Neighborhood Development could also sell the property to a private developer. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten.
DES MOINES, IA
kwayradio.com

Waterloo Bridge Closed Thursday for Fireworks

A Waterloo bridge will be closed Thursday afternoon and well into the night. The 5th Street bridge will be closed to accommodate a fireworks event as part of the Iowa League of Cities’ Annual Conference. The bridge will close at 3:30pm and will remain closed until 11:00 p.m. The conference itself will run from Wednesday through Friday.
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Ochs
KCCI.com

New food pantry opens in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans continue to battle rising food costs, and Des Moines Area Religious Council leaders hope to help with food insecurity. The organization's latest addition is on Des Moines' South side. The pantry at 100 Army Post Road is the group's 15th location in the metro.
iowapublicradio.org

Food insecurity rises as expanded SNAP benefits disappear and prices rise

During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. While this didn't result in massive grocery budgets it meant more money than normal for the essentials. But that all came...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Crews Removing 3,800 Cubic Feet of Sediment From Ames Lake

(Ames, IA) -- Crews plan to remove 38-hundred cubic yards of soil and sediment from Ada Hayden Heritage Park in Ames. The sediment is from a wetland cell that has reached capacity. The effort begins this Friday, September 30th and weather permitting, will take six weeks, The soil will be taken to an offsite location. During the projects park visitors will notice signage at designated trail locations.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Jazz Music#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Tenor Saxophone#Jazz Clubs#Saxophones#Vancouver Jazz Festival#Umbrell
WHO 13

❄Frost possible Wednesday morning in central Iowa❄

DES MOINES, IOWA — A Frost Advisory is in place for much of Iowa into Wednesday morning. All of Iowa north of I-80 can expect temperatures cold enough for frost, as well as all of Southeast Iowa and areas as far southwest as Greenfield and Winterset. Lows will be well into the 30s throughout the […]
KCRG.com

Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
who13.com

Iowan ‘anxious’ to see damage to his Florida home

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A lot of Iowans like to head south for the winter or retire in warmer weather. Those with homes in Florida need to wait until the storm moves through to see the damage done to their properties. “Anxious is the only way I can put it,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
ottumwaradio.com

Pella Regional Revises Its Mask Mandate

In response to a recently revised recommendation from the CDC, face coverings will no longer be required at Pella Regional. Pella Regional Health Center says it is removing the mask requirement for patients, visitors, staff, and volunteers, regardless of vaccination status. This change is effective immediately. Out of respect for...
PELLA, IA
KBOE Radio

MARION COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS DISCUSSES JUNCTION 92 SHOP, STATUES IN DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE

The Marion County Board of Supervisors met yesterday and had a discussion with the city of Knoxville about the possibility of placing statues on the courthouse square in downtown Knoxville. The city proposed placing the statues, which would be models of famous sprint car drivers, on county property near the courthouse, but ultimately the board did not take action on the proposal, citing concerns about using county property for something specific to the city.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Regional Health Center Revises Masking Guidelines

In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) revised recommendations issued September 23rd, Pella Regional Health Center is removing the mask requirement for patients, visitors, staff and volunteers, regardless of vaccination status. This change is effective today, September 27th. Out of respect for patients and staff,...
PELLA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy