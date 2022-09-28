Read full article on original website
Cedar Falls ‘The Voice’ Star Has To Cancel Florida Wedding
A beautiful milestone for a Cedar Falls native turned singing competition favorite has been postponed due to a natural disaster of epic proportions. Hurricane Ian is devastating the Southwest corner of the United States. An initial hurricane warning went out for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday, according to reports.
DMPS counselor competes on 'Jeopardy!' today
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. The Ames native will face returning champion David Sibley, a Washington Episcopal Priest whose two-day winnings total $44,200, as well as Sam Wang, a New York statistics professor. If Hackbarth wins the...
iowapublicradio.org
All dogs go to heaven, especially Lefty
He was the very goodest of boys. “Today we said goodbye to our namesake and canine-in-chief Lefty Mathey,” read a post on the Lefty’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. “He loved all his bar frens [sic] and I wish you all could have seen him one more time.”
A Popular Des Moines Restaurant Plans to Expand to Eastern Iowa
Mullets here in Eastern Iowa! According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, the popular Des Moines restaurant is planning to open ten new locations, including one here in Eastern Iowa!. If you're not familiar with Mullets, the original restaurant is located at 1300 SE 1st St Des...
earnthenecklace.com
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Des Moines Business Record
Demolition begins on nuisance property on Des Moines' west side
Demolition is underway on a vacant medical building located at 1818 48th St. in Des Moines. The nearly 60,000-square-foot, one-story building, constructed around 1980, was a community hospital for several years before being acquired by Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines, which used the facility for adult and pediatric psychiatric care. The property changed hands several times before being acquired in July by Neighborhood Development Corp. The group paid $578,460 for the property, which about three years ago was declared a nuisance by the city of Des Moines. Abbey Gilroy, the group’s executive director, estimates the demolition will take about six weeks to complete. The group hopes to redevelop the 3.6-acre parcel into a mix of retail and residential uses. She said Neighborhood Development could also sell the property to a private developer. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten.
kwayradio.com
Waterloo Bridge Closed Thursday for Fireworks
A Waterloo bridge will be closed Thursday afternoon and well into the night. The 5th Street bridge will be closed to accommodate a fireworks event as part of the Iowa League of Cities’ Annual Conference. The bridge will close at 3:30pm and will remain closed until 11:00 p.m. The conference itself will run from Wednesday through Friday.
KCCI.com
New food pantry opens in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans continue to battle rising food costs, and Des Moines Area Religious Council leaders hope to help with food insecurity. The organization's latest addition is on Des Moines' South side. The pantry at 100 Army Post Road is the group's 15th location in the metro.
Luke Bryan Gets Booed in Iowa, Turns It Into a Joke at Blake Shelton’s Expense [Watch]
Luke Bryan has a passionate, devoted fanbase that's usually game to play along with all of his onstage hijinks, but apparently, even fans as loving as Bryan's have their limits. The country superstar issued some fighting words during a stop on his Farm Tour in Boone, Iowa, on Friday (Sept....
iowapublicradio.org
Food insecurity rises as expanded SNAP benefits disappear and prices rise
During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. While this didn't result in massive grocery budgets it meant more money than normal for the essentials. But that all came...
iheart.com
Crews Removing 3,800 Cubic Feet of Sediment From Ames Lake
(Ames, IA) -- Crews plan to remove 38-hundred cubic yards of soil and sediment from Ada Hayden Heritage Park in Ames. The sediment is from a wetland cell that has reached capacity. The effort begins this Friday, September 30th and weather permitting, will take six weeks, The soil will be taken to an offsite location. During the projects park visitors will notice signage at designated trail locations.
❄Frost possible Wednesday morning in central Iowa❄
DES MOINES, IOWA — A Frost Advisory is in place for much of Iowa into Wednesday morning. All of Iowa north of I-80 can expect temperatures cold enough for frost, as well as all of Southeast Iowa and areas as far southwest as Greenfield and Winterset. Lows will be well into the 30s throughout the […]
KCCI.com
Sewage back-up forces sisters to leave West Des Moines apartment
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Brooklyn and Jacinda Reed noticed something foul in their apartment Friday night. "There was an awful rank smell coming in with some bubbles. And we really didn't know what was happening at that point," said Brooklyn Reed, adding that sewage backed up into her apartment.
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
who13.com
Iowan ‘anxious’ to see damage to his Florida home
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A lot of Iowans like to head south for the winter or retire in warmer weather. Those with homes in Florida need to wait until the storm moves through to see the damage done to their properties. “Anxious is the only way I can put it,”...
ottumwaradio.com
Pella Regional Revises Its Mask Mandate
In response to a recently revised recommendation from the CDC, face coverings will no longer be required at Pella Regional. Pella Regional Health Center says it is removing the mask requirement for patients, visitors, staff, and volunteers, regardless of vaccination status. This change is effective immediately. Out of respect for...
KBOE Radio
MARION COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS DISCUSSES JUNCTION 92 SHOP, STATUES IN DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE
The Marion County Board of Supervisors met yesterday and had a discussion with the city of Knoxville about the possibility of placing statues on the courthouse square in downtown Knoxville. The city proposed placing the statues, which would be models of famous sprint car drivers, on county property near the courthouse, but ultimately the board did not take action on the proposal, citing concerns about using county property for something specific to the city.
kniakrls.com
Pella Regional Health Center Revises Masking Guidelines
In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) revised recommendations issued September 23rd, Pella Regional Health Center is removing the mask requirement for patients, visitors, staff and volunteers, regardless of vaccination status. This change is effective today, September 27th. Out of respect for patients and staff,...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
