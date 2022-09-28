ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Smartphone#Refining#Ultra#Smart Phone#S23 Plus#Cad
Android Headlines

Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra Side-By-Side & Bezel Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra CAD-based renders surfaced quite recently. Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, took those renders and created some new ones, to compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra, side-by-side. The Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra get side-by-side comparison. The tipster actually published four different...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV

In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CNET

Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online

The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount

Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE leak makes me think it'll be the best tablet this year

It makes sense that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 would get a budget 'FE' successor later in the year – it would follow tradition, after all – but the total lack of leaks about it made us completely forget about any prospect of a new cheap tablet from Samsung. However, a new leak does pique our interest for one big reason.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a fashion-forward treatment from PROSTO

The Galaxy Z Flip is by far Samsung’s most fashionable smartphone. Its sleek design is what makes the foldable much more than just an ordinary piece of technology - it is a statement of its owner’s style and identity. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 builds upon this appeal...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple Watch Ultra: What's in the box?

When Apple decides to go big, there is no going back - and the Apple Watch Ultra is as big as you can reasonably get. The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s most advanced wearable to date. It comes packed with a multitude of features, a rugged body with an all-new design and a battery that can last you more than twice as more than any other Apple Watch.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Batteries inside older Samsung phones are swelling at a disproportionately high rate

We may not put much thought into smartphone batteries, but there's a lot going on inside them. As phones age, it becomes important to take proper care of the batteries inside them to ensure they don't swell. This was a common occurrence when smartphones first became popular—their batteries used to expand as they aged, leading to the back glass popping out. Over time and with technological advancements, manufacturers learned how to keep this problem under control. But it looks like Samsung may have an issue on its hand with batteries on its older phones swelling at a disproportionately high rate.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 falls to a new Amazon low

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the most popular foldable phone of 2021, thanks to its compact form factor and digestible price tag. It got a successor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, just last month which boasts a better chip, a new main camera, and a bigger battery, and retains the same price, but it can be had for cheaper through Amazon right now.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Series Gets Android 13 Beta

Samsung‘s Galaxy S20 series is now eligible for Android 13 beta. The company has opened registrations for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra in South Korea. It should soon expand the beta program, which also brings its One UI 5.0 custom software, to other regions. A...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google Pixel 7 October 2022 event: how to watch it and devices to expect

Google's Pixel phone events are like no other, as it previews the fall crop of handsets as early as the spring, and the Pixel 7 October event will be no different. After teasing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro back in May, Google went into a summer lull when we heard almost nothing but leaks and rumors about them.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount

Unveiled almost eight months ago alongside its little and big brothers and (properly) released a couple of months later, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse is normally priced at $899.99 and up. Because that's definitely a tad steep for an Android tablet arguably unable to rival the muscle of...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy