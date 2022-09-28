Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Best Buy has the beastly Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale at its highest discounts yet
Although Samsung's extensive fall Discover sales event is technically not over yet, by far the greatest deal on the company's best tablet right now comes from Best Buy rather than the manufacturer's official US website. This is only available today (Sunday, September 18), improving on the already substantial discounts offered...
Phone Arena
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 receive their first limited edition makeovers
Over the last year, Samsung has taken a liking to releasing exclusive, limited-edition versions of its most successful products. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s staple fashion-forward foldable, benefitted from this treatment more than 5 times. It seems that the trend (pun intended) is set to continue. Less than...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Android Authority
This foldable beats the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with bigger battery, faster charging
There aren't many upgrades over the original model, but it's still a pretty compelling proposition. Vivo has announced the X Fold Plus foldable. It offers a faster chipset, faster wired charging, and a slightly bigger battery. There’s no word on a global release for this device. The Vivo X...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Headlines
Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra Side-By-Side & Bezel Comparison
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra CAD-based renders surfaced quite recently. Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, took those renders and created some new ones, to compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra, side-by-side. The Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra get side-by-side comparison. The tipster actually published four different...
Phone Arena
Samsung's classic Galaxy S20 and S20 FE are on sale at irresistible prices today only
If you're on a tight budget and currently debating between something like Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G and Google's Pixel 6a for your next Android handset purchase, it might be wise to take a moment and consider the Galaxy S20 and S20 FE as well. These two 2020-released powerhouses are arguably...
Digital Trends
Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV
In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra renders reveal minimal design changes
New renders show what the Galaxy S23 Ultra will supposedly look like. Samsung is expected to reveal the phone early next year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online
The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
Samsung Galaxy S20 begins its One UI 5 (Android 13) beta program in South Korea
Samsung has begun the beta testing phase of One UI 5 for the Galaxy S20 in South Korea. Samsung's One UI 5 OS is the company's own skin atop Android 13 which should usher in several impactful improvements.
The Galaxy S22 and other Samsung phones receive the October 2022 update
Samsung has rolled out the October 2022 security patch to its Galaxy S22 series and S21/FE devices, too. The update is lighter without many specifics told aside from the patch offering security fixes and system stability improvements.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount
Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE leak makes me think it'll be the best tablet this year
It makes sense that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 would get a budget 'FE' successor later in the year – it would follow tradition, after all – but the total lack of leaks about it made us completely forget about any prospect of a new cheap tablet from Samsung. However, a new leak does pique our interest for one big reason.
Phone Arena
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a fashion-forward treatment from PROSTO
The Galaxy Z Flip is by far Samsung’s most fashionable smartphone. Its sleek design is what makes the foldable much more than just an ordinary piece of technology - it is a statement of its owner’s style and identity. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 builds upon this appeal...
Phone Arena
Apple Watch Ultra: What's in the box?
When Apple decides to go big, there is no going back - and the Apple Watch Ultra is as big as you can reasonably get. The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s most advanced wearable to date. It comes packed with a multitude of features, a rugged body with an all-new design and a battery that can last you more than twice as more than any other Apple Watch.
Batteries inside older Samsung phones are swelling at a disproportionately high rate
We may not put much thought into smartphone batteries, but there's a lot going on inside them. As phones age, it becomes important to take proper care of the batteries inside them to ensure they don't swell. This was a common occurrence when smartphones first became popular—their batteries used to expand as they aged, leading to the back glass popping out. Over time and with technological advancements, manufacturers learned how to keep this problem under control. But it looks like Samsung may have an issue on its hand with batteries on its older phones swelling at a disproportionately high rate.
Phone Arena
256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 falls to a new Amazon low
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the most popular foldable phone of 2021, thanks to its compact form factor and digestible price tag. It got a successor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, just last month which boasts a better chip, a new main camera, and a bigger battery, and retains the same price, but it can be had for cheaper through Amazon right now.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Series Gets Android 13 Beta
Samsung‘s Galaxy S20 series is now eligible for Android 13 beta. The company has opened registrations for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra in South Korea. It should soon expand the beta program, which also brings its One UI 5.0 custom software, to other regions. A...
Phone Arena
Google Pixel 7 October 2022 event: how to watch it and devices to expect
Google's Pixel phone events are like no other, as it previews the fall crop of handsets as early as the spring, and the Pixel 7 October event will be no different. After teasing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro back in May, Google went into a summer lull when we heard almost nothing but leaks and rumors about them.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
Unveiled almost eight months ago alongside its little and big brothers and (properly) released a couple of months later, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse is normally priced at $899.99 and up. Because that's definitely a tad steep for an Android tablet arguably unable to rival the muscle of...
Comments / 0