Cardinals Face Must-Win Game in Week 4

By Kyler Burd
 3 days ago

It is not a good spot to be in, but the Arizona Cardinals need to win in Week 4 to keep hope alive.

Week 4 seems early to be declaring a must-win scenario, but for the 2022 Arizona Cardinals it certainly seems to be the case.

The Cardinals followed an embarrassing opening week loss to the Chiefs with a magical come-from-behind victory in Las Vegas in Week 2.

Sadly, the squad returned to Glendale and proceeded to drop a very winnable game to the Rams.

Now, sitting at 1-2, Kliff Kingsbury and co. are facing a tough situation.

A win on Sunday would bring the team to a respectable .500 record, but a loss drops them to 1-3. Historically, teams that start a season with such a record have roughly a 12% chance at making the playoffs.

To miss the playoffs only a year after a 11-6 finish would be an incredibly bad look for the current GM and coaching staff.

Cardinals should beat the Panthers

Most would probably agree that the Cardinals should be able to go into Charlotte and come away with a win.

Beyond the secondary, where the Carolina Panthers clearly have the advantage, the Cardinals are a slightly more talented team on paper with a legitimate franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray.

Murray and the Cardinals are 2-0 against new Panthers QB Baker Mayfield, but the Panthers have historically been great against the Cards and have not lost to them since 2013.

They are 14-5 all-time against Arizona including some of the most painful losses in franchise history like the 2015 NFC Championship game.

The Panthers do represent a lower tier of competition compared to the three-week gauntlet the Cardinals have just endured facing off against two legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

However, anything can happen in the NFL and the Cardinals need to be aware of what the Panthers can do and present a better gameplan than has been shown in the previous few outings.

A slow offensive start against Carolina could give the Panthers enough offensive opportunities to spell disaster for Arizona yet again. It is imperative that Kyler Murray starts the game at his very best and that Kingsbury concocts a plan that can give the Cardinals their first lead in regulation of the season.

Playing with a lead would take pressure off of the defense, which, although it has struggled this season, gave the Cardinals plenty of opportunities to win against the Rams.

Mayfield and the Carolina offense are clearly the weakest unit that Arizona has faced so far this season and should present chances for the defense to take advantage.

Keeping hope alive until Hopkins returns

The struggles of the Cardinals offense cannot be solely blamed on the absence of DeAndre Hopkins, but missing one of the best receivers in football has had a noticeable impact on the team.

The supreme talent of a player like Hopkins benefits the entire receiving corps as opposing defenses are forced to pay heavy attention to one side of the field.

It would be wrong to place outsized hope on the return of one player, but Hopkins will certainly help put the offense in a better position to succeed.

With three more weeks before his return, the Cardinals need to get to at least 3-3 to give themselves the best chance at a playoff run.

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently looking like one of the best teams in football, making it even more important to secure wins against Carolina and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.

Sports
