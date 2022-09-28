Read full article on original website
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
What does a storm surge look like? Check out this timelapse from Hurricane Ian
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A timelapse showed a storm surge hit Sanibel, Florida, on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian came ashore. A traffic camera captured the video of high winds and floodwaters completely submerging an intersection on the island. The timelapse shows Periwinkle Way and Casa Ybel Road in Sanibel. Twitter user @BirdingPeepWx said the camera recorded conditions deteriorating over a period of 30 minutes, from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Hurricane Ian sweeps away homes, memories on barrier islands
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — On the road into Fort Myers Beach, cars are left abandoned in the roadway, where they stalled when Hurricane Ian’s storm surge flooded their engines and their drivers couldn’t continue. Broken trees, boat trailers and other debris litter the road. It’s...
TMZ.com
'Weather Channel' Jim Cantore Struck by Tree Branch During Hurricane Ian Coverage
12:59 PM PT -- Another Weather Channel reporter, Jim Cantore, was on air during scary conditions. During the broadcast, a tree branch flies at Jim. 11:23 AM PT -- A crazy video taken in Fort Myers shows water rushing past a camera that's 6 feet above the ground. Weather Channel...
‘The storm is here. It is imminent’: Ian threatens to make landfall as Category 5 in southwest FL
Quality Journalism for Critical Times 11 a.m. UPDATE, Sept. 28, 2022 from National Hurricane Center: Extremely dangerous eyewall of Ian moving onshore … Ian will cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula soon… ///////////////////////////// Hurricane Ian, a catastrophic Category 4 storm overnight, now threatens to make landfall as a Category 5 storm at the Charlotte County […] The post ‘The storm is here. It is imminent’: Ian threatens to make landfall as Category 5 in southwest FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Hurricane Ian's path of destruction hits close to home for many Minnesotans
Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across southwest Florida, a very popular vacation and retirement spot for many Minnesotans. WCCO’s Paul Douglas says the recovery from a storm this large could take years.
Profit drove a 30-year boom. Ian smashed it in a day.
Explosive construction on the west coast of Florida has created new communities during a long absence of hurricanes. Ian rammed into those high-value targets as the state is gripped by an insurance crisis.
Hurricane Ian: House Filmed Floating Down Naples, Florida Street in Dangerous Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida and the Sunshine State is already suffering unbelievable damage at the hands of the ever-strengthening storm. One of the most intense hurricanes on record to hit Florida, Ian has produced a catastrophic storm surge along with winds exceeding 150 mph and flooding rainfall.
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
Even as Hurricane Ian was just beginning to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, the scope of the storm's devastation was already apparent.
Video of Florida Man Swimming Inside His Flooded Home Viewed 1M Times
A video of a Florida man swimming in his flooded home after Hurricane Ian made landfall has gone viral on social media, racking up more than 1 million views.
Florida officials warn Hurricane Ian could become a Category 5 storm, a level that only made landfall twice in the US in 30 years
Only two Category 5 storms have made landfall in the US in the last three decades.
MSNBC
‘There's no beach left’: Naples hit by major storm surge as Hurricane Ian bears down
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi joins Andrea Mitchell from Naples, Florida to report on the catastrophic storm surge the city is experiencing. “There's debris all over the place. It's entirely flooded,” says Velshi. “There’s no beach left in Naples.” He warns the city is "not even close to the worst of it yet." Sept. 28, 2022.
Hurricane Ian: Watch Storm Surge Rush Through First Floor of a Naples Condo Building
As Hurricane Ian’s destruction intensifies, a video shows a storm surge rushing through the first floor of a Naples, Florida condo building. WFLA’s Josh Benson took to Twitter to share the video of Hurricane Ian’s storm surge in the city’s area. “Storm surge crushing the bottom floor of a condo in Naples,” he tweeted. Insane power.”
Hurricane Ian has left 80% of Fort Myers without power, city is in for a 'long night': Mayor Kevin Anderson
Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson shared the latest on the havoc that Hurricane Ian has wreaked on his Florida city Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
RAW VIDEO: Hurricane Ian hits shore in North Port, Florida
Floating cars, submerged buildings and no power: Florida residents describe what Hurricane Ian looks like. In Naples, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon, Lauren Barlow watched as water crept in through …
WATCH: Florida firefighters rescue woman from flooded car
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Water rescuers in Naples, Florida waded through waist-deep floodwater Wednesday to rescue a woman trapped in her car as Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s west coast with Category 4 winds, rain, and flood surge. Footage shared by Naples Fire-Rescue showed a firefighter break the rear...
The Worst Hurricanes in US History, Before and After Pictures
Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Florida, not far from the city of Fort Myers. at 2:24 PM EDT. The storm had intensified rapidly, with recorded sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2 mph under becoming a Category 5 event. Meteorologists say that in addition to heavy winds and rain, Ian’s storm surge poses a […]
Videos Capture Hurricane Ian Sweeping Homes Off Their Foundations
As Hurricane Ian wallops Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, storm surge from the system appears to have lifted a series of homes up off their foundation in Fort Myers Beach. Video of the homes, shared by an architecture firm, also showed the other destruction from Ian—mangled roofs, flooded streets and submerged vehicles. Similar videos have shown the same fate for neighboring cities of Naples and Sanibel, while another video from Fort Myers showed a shark swimming on a flooded residential street. Another jaw-dropping scene, also captured on camera: a man swimming in surge water inside his Naples home. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to move across Florida with whipping winds and pouring rain, leaving much of the state under a flood warning. #BREAKING: Video circulating shows houses FLOATING off their foundations in Fort Myers Beach. Hurricane #Ian. pic.twitter.com/OID6YATFd3— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 28, 2022 Read it at The Daily Beast
NBC News
Cape Coral hit by storm surge, residents trapped in homes and vehicles
Cape Coral City Manager Rob Hernandez describes the situation after the city took a hard hit from Hurricane Ian, including residents trapped and emergency services struggling to reach them.Sept. 29, 2022.
Massachusetts residents send 22News videos from Naples as Hurricane Ian approaches
Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
Man Swims in Own House as Water Rises in Naples, Florida [VIDEO]
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida and we are now beginning to see the devastation it is leaving in its path. A man had someone film him as he swam through his own home in Naples, Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The surge between Ft. Myers and Naples has been...
