Cape Coral, FL

The Hill

What does a storm surge look like? Check out this timelapse from Hurricane Ian

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A timelapse showed a storm surge hit Sanibel, Florida, on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian came ashore. A traffic camera captured the video of high winds and floodwaters completely submerging an intersection on the island. The timelapse shows Periwinkle Way and Casa Ybel Road in Sanibel. Twitter user @BirdingPeepWx said the camera recorded conditions deteriorating over a period of 30 minutes, from noon to 12:30 p.m.
SANIBEL, FL
Florida Phoenix

‘The storm is here. It is imminent’: Ian threatens to make landfall as Category 5 in southwest FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times 11 a.m. UPDATE, Sept. 28, 2022 from National Hurricane Center: Extremely dangerous eyewall of Ian moving onshore … Ian will cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula soon… ///////////////////////////// Hurricane Ian, a catastrophic Category 4 storm overnight, now threatens to make landfall as a Category 5 storm at the Charlotte County […] The post ‘The storm is here. It is imminent’: Ian threatens to make landfall as Category 5 in southwest FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Person
Ron Desantis
#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Reconnaissance Aircraft#Nbc#Cayo Costa#Air Force Reserve#Noaa
The Hill

WATCH: Florida firefighters rescue woman from flooded car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Water rescuers in Naples, Florida waded through waist-deep floodwater Wednesday to rescue a woman trapped in her car as Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s west coast with Category 4 winds, rain, and flood surge. Footage shared by Naples Fire-Rescue showed a firefighter break the rear...
NAPLES, FL
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
TheDailyBeast

Videos Capture Hurricane Ian Sweeping Homes Off Their Foundations

As Hurricane Ian wallops Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, storm surge from the system appears to have lifted a series of homes up off their foundation in Fort Myers Beach. Video of the homes, shared by an architecture firm, also showed the other destruction from Ian—mangled roofs, flooded streets and submerged vehicles. Similar videos have shown the same fate for neighboring cities of Naples and Sanibel, while another video from Fort Myers showed a shark swimming on a flooded residential street. Another jaw-dropping scene, also captured on camera: a man swimming in surge water inside his Naples home. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to move across Florida with whipping winds and pouring rain, leaving much of the state under a flood warning. #BREAKING: Video circulating shows houses FLOATING off their foundations in Fort Myers Beach. Hurricane #Ian. pic.twitter.com/OID6YATFd3— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 28, 2022 Read it at The Daily Beast
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

