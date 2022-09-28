Read full article on original website
KATV
Over 214,900 pounds of rice donated by Arkansas Rice Industry
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In honor of rice month, the Arkansas Rice Industry announced Thursday they will donate 214,900 pounds of rice. The donation will be given to the Arkansas Foodbank to help feed families, children, and seniors across the state. Rice mills that are participating are Arkansas River...
KATV
Arkansas Department of Agriculture - Farm to School Month
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Erica Benoit talk Farm to School month every October.
KATV
Spirit of Arkansas: KATV partners with the American Red Cross to assist with Hurricane Ian
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Every year, several people go to Florida to get away and have some fun at the beach. But now, Hurricane Ian has devastated that region and our neighbors are in need. The hurricane made landfall Wednesday evening as a Category 4 storm, just south of...
KATV
Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
KATV
Gov. Hutchinson speaks about $54 million plan for electric vehicles in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas. According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
KATV
ACHI research shows rural and urban area lack food resources
Little Rock (KATV) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) released on Thursday a study showing food deserts in parts of the state. Dr. Joe Thompson with ACHI said based on their research rural and urban areas they discovered have a lack of food resources. He said people are having to drive further to get healthy food options.
KATV
Gov. Hutchinson appoints the new chair of the Arkansas Public Service Commission
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson announced Thursday he has appointed the new chair of the Arkansas Public Service Commission. Katie Anderson of Scott will replace Ted Thomas as Chairman. According to the news release, Anderson is currently serving as an Administrative Law Judge for the Arkansas Workers' Compensation...
KATV
Special prosecutor files charges against AR law enforcement officials in brutal arrest
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two northwest Arkansas law enforcement officers were charged by a special prosecutor, along with a River Valley sheriff, in connection to an arrest where a driver was hit several times. Our new content partners of 40/29 News reported that Sgt. Omar Gonzalez, previously of the...
KATV
1.8 million spent in expanded corporate contributions from Entergy Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The weather in Arkansas is starting cool down but Entergy Arkansas announced Thursday that bill assistance is still available for their qualified customers. According to the news release, Entergy has offered one-time bill credits, charitable contributions, and weatherization have been a few of the attempts...
