Hempfield man, 62, suffers medical issue, dies following East Huntingdon crash

Metro Creative

A Hempfield man who suffered a medical emergency while driving Wednesday morning died of injuries from the resulting crash, Westmoreland Coroner Tim Carson said.

James A. Shifko, 62, of Broadway Avenue was headed south on Westec Drive shortly before 7 a.m. State police said he was believed to have suffered a diabetic emergency.

Shifko’s 2011 Kia went off the side of the road, striking a fire hydrant, embankment and business sign before overturning, state police said. He suffered blunt-force injuries.

Shifko was was pronounced dead in Excela Health Frick Hospital’s emergency room, where he was taken by ambulance.

Carson and troopers said the Kia’s airbags deployed during the crash, but Shifko was not wearing a seatbelt.

Funeral arrangements for Shifko will be handled by Bacha Funeral Home in Greensburg, the coroner said.