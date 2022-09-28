Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Crash on train tracks prompts safety concern
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell woman was given a ticket after her car was hit by a train Thursday night in Struthers. The situation is a good reminder that railroad tracks are to be taken seriously. Roads and train tracks meet in millions of places across America. Thursday...
WYTV.com
Green Youngstown holds hazardous waste drive
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday morning, Green Youngstown held a hazardous waste collection at the Canfield Fairgrounds. There’s a collection every October and May. The drive handles household hazardous waste items properly to make sure they don’t end up in the two active landfills in Mahoning County.
WYTV.com
Local event works to ensure no child sleeps on the floor
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Sleep in Heavenly Peace continues to ensure no child in the Valley is sleeping on the floor. Monday, they had their second annual build in Struthers. Organizers say right now they have more than 170 families on their wait list. Those in Struthers were hoping...
WYTV.com
Can you spot a flood-damaged car?
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are thousands of cars on the road that have been subjected to flood damage. With Hurricane Ian, we can expect more to hit the red-hot used-car market in the months to come. At first glance, a car might look okay, but how can you...
WYTV.com
Green Youngstown hosting tire disposal drop-off
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Green Youngstown is accepting tires in need of proper disposal this Saturday at the Covelli Center. Used tires can be dropped off at the Covelli Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The costs are as follows:. Passenger tires: 50 cents each. Semi tires:...
WYTV.com
‘1 pint saves 3 lives’: Red Cross asking for donations
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Red Cross is asking the public to start the fall season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. The Red Cross says while the season changes, the need for blood doesn’t. Those who give blood this fall play an important role...
WYTV.com
Gas prices increase as fall begins
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Gas prices seemed to increase within a matter of days. Just a week ago, we saw prices under $3.40 a gallon. Over the past few days, some stations had prices near $3.80 a gallon. Where did this increase come from?. WKBN talked to AAA East...
WYTV.com
One city faces over 30 car break-ins overnight
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 30 vehicles were broken into in one city overnight. Columbiana Police Department confirmed they are facing over 30 break-ins to vehicles from Friday night to Saturday morning. A Columbiana Police officer said the thefts followed a path from Hawkins Lane to Apache Lane, and...
WYTV.com
Wellsville levy will help retain officers, chief says
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville residents will have to vote in November on an additional police levy. The 5.0 mills continuous levy would generate $158,000 for the department. For a home valued at $80,000 that would be about $14 extra a month per year. Chief Ed Wilson said it...
WYTV.com
Hermitage man accused in fishing scandal
(WKBN) — A man from Hermitage and his fishing partner are accused of illegally putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday. According to the Toledo Blade, tournament director Jason Fischer cut open the fish Hermitage resident Chase Cominsky and his...
WYTV.com
New pickleball courts coming to East Liverpool
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool is about to make new pickleball courts, thanks to donations from the community. The courts will be right next to the Hot Dog Shoppe downtown. The former Hot Dog Shoppe owner actually donated the land for the project. Mayor Greg Bricker said...
WYTV.com
Food giveaway happening this weekend
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A food giveaway is taking place this weekend in Youngstown. The “One Day to Love” free food box distribution will take place on Sunday, October 2, beginning at noon. It will be held at 2530 South Avenue in Youngstown. It’s being put together...
WYTV.com
Those with ties to Valley talk about riding out Ian
(WKBN) -As what’s left of now Tropical Storm Ian crosses central Florida, those who survived Wednesday’s landfall are taking stock of the damage. Chris Wiand lives near Saint Petersburg and has family in Mercer County. He says his family’s been relatively fortunate, especially after deciding to shelter in place instead of evacuating inland.
WYTV.com
Local city cracking down on blighted properties
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The mayor in Cortland is putting absentee landlords and other property owners on alert when it comes to keeping their properties up. Mayor Dee Dee Petrosky said the city is ramping up its code enforcement and those who are creating issues are being put on notice.
WYTV.com
How to help: Donation drive collecting money for hurricane victims
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Red Cross and our parent company, Nexstar, are teaming up to raise funds for hurricane relief efforts. Friday, WKBN and WYTV hosted a phone bank with the Red Cross, which raised nearly $10,000 through phone pledges in 90 minutes. Hurricane Ian made landfall...
WYTV.com
Dog warden tells county shelter is overrun
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For months, we’ve reported about how overrun local animal shelters have been with abandoned dogs and cats. Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Fry told Commissioners Thursday that the situation is the same nationwide and that neighboring counties have called to ask if there is available space to house their animals.
WYTV.com
Suspect threw boiling water on man in wheelchair: report
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in jail Saturday morning suspected of throwing boiling water on a victim in a wheel chair, according to Warren police. Darrell Sims, 52, is charged with felonious assault and two counts of burglary after the altercation happened Thursday around 9 a.m. According...
WYTV.com
Trumbull County prison marks milestone
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The state prison in Trumbull County is celebrating a big milestone next week. Trumbull Correctional Institution will mark 30 years in operation. The facility off Burnett Road in Leavittsburg first opened in 1992. The prison houses 1,447 inmates. TCI’s newest warden Anthony Davis says the...
WYTV.com
Mahoning County awarded millions to fix lead-based paint hazards
(WKBN) – Mahoning County is getting more than $6 million to fix lead-based paint hazards. It’s very important to help remove them to protect children and families from the health effects of lead exposure. A test for lead poisoning is simple. It is recommended for children ages 1...
WYTV.com
Local women honored for their work during WWII
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were tears and laughter as the Direction Home of Eastern Ohio honored four women for their work during World War II and remembered those “Rosies” who passed on with the ringing of a bell. Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti presented awards to...
