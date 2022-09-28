Cleveland wants to spend $2.8 million to quadruple the size of its controversial gunshot detection tool: Stimulus Watch

Read full article on original website
2 robberies reported within minutes: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Detroit Avenue. Officers at 2:23 a.m. on Sept. 17 responded to a report of a man being robbed at gunpoint on Detroit Avenue near Nicholson Avenue. Two men in a silver vehicle took the victim’s wallet and other items, according to a police event report.
1 dies after double shooting in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person is dead and another in the hospital after a double shooting in East Cleveland, which happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. The East Cleveland Police Department says officers found one male unresponsive at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Welton Drive. The second male was found at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Plymouth Place.
1 dead, 1 injured in East Cleveland shooting
East Cleveland Police are investigating after two people were found with gunshot wounds Thursday night.
Man shot overnight near park in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred in downtown Cleveland. The call for shots fired was reported at approximately midnight from near Perk Plaza at the intersection of East 12th Street and Chester Avenue. Cleveland EMS said a gunshot victim, believed to be a man in...
Watch: Young teens busted for Kia theft, part of social media trend
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows very young teens busted for a crime sweeping Northeast Ohio and the nation. Thieves have been stealing cars using a simple trick spread on social media, targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
Suspect in Akron man’s shooting death arrested in New York
AKRON, Ohio — A suspect in the July shooting death of a 55-year-old Akron has been taken into custody by U.S. Marshals agents in New York. Alexander Quarterman, 58, surrendered to police in Troy, N.Y., according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He was one of two suspects wanted for in connection with the July 17 shooting death of Derrick Patterson in West Akron.
Akron homicide suspect surrenders to authorities
A Copley man sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as a suspect in a July fatal shooting has turned himself in. Alexander Quarterman was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, Akron, according to a news release.
Trespasser threatens to give synagogue a bad online review: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Police contacted a Mayfield Heights man, 49, on Sept. 22 and told him not to return to the Park Synagogue after an incident earlier that day in which he loitered for 15-20 minutes, then threatened to give the temple bad reviews online to get them shut down. Police were not sure why he was there in the first place.
Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation
While police officers are supposed to hold the citizens of cities they serve to a certain standard, those citizens hold the ones enforcing laws to an even greater one. Another Cleveland cop is under internal investigation and may be punished as a result. Third District (4501 Chester Ave, Cleveland) Commander...
Man dies 1 minute before Cleveland ambulance arrives after delay
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a long delay getting a Cleveland ambulance to a hit and run on the Shoreway.
Cleveland brothers bought 46 pounds of crystal meth from undercover agents at Garfield Heights Starbucks, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three Cleveland men, including two brothers, are accused of buying large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and heroin from a Mexican drug cartel and selling the drugs in Akron. U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents sought charges against the trio after selling nearly 46 pounds of seized crystal...
Man overdoses outside Speedway: Berea Police Blotter
A Berea man, 67, was treated by paramedics at about 4:45 p.m. Sept. 23 after he was found unconscious in a car parked outside Speedway, 880 N. Rocky River. The man didn’t respond to questions from police. He only nodded slightly when police called his name. Police found no...
Video: Police confront kids with guns at Cleveland school
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows what happened as Cleveland police confronted kids with guns inside a high school.
Bedford car dealership employee accused of shooting customer pleads not guilty
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. He also has a bond of $100,000 and a temporary restraining order to stay far away. Andrew Mach was indicted on two charges of...
Suspect tries to steal $1,300 worth of merchandise from Cleveland Home Depot, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the man accused of attempting to steal $1,300 worth of merchandise from Home Depot is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The theft happened at 11901 Berea Rd. at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, said police. Police said the suspect...
Man escapes robbery attempt; resident catches suspects rummaging through his car: Brook Park Police Blotter
An unidentified male suspect tried to rob a 42-year-old Cleveland man of a laptop and nearly $20,000 in cash at knifepoint Sept. 19 on Brookpark near West 130th Street. The incident was reported at about 6 p.m. The victim had been driving behind the attacker, who stopped his car, stepped out and walked to the victim’s car. The victim escaped the robbery attempt by simply driving away.
Akron man sentenced to life for 3 separate slayings
A 45-year-old man who pleaded guilty while on trial for three separate murders could remain behind bars for the rest of his natural life. Coley Richardson, 45, of Akron, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with eligibility for parole after 54 years, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
As Cleveland retools housing codes to deal with LLC landlords, tenants face maintenance problems
On weekends and after school, Matrice Huff’s grandchildren visit her home in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood to ride their bikes. Her son lives in a small apartment, so she holds onto the bicycles for the kids. In her basement is a small collection of old bikes in need of repair.
Akron PD release bodycam video amid brutality accusations
Akron police have released hours of officer body camera video from an August incident, during which a local man has publicly stated he was taken behind the Lebron James I-Promise school and beaten and bloodied by police.
Cleveland Has Spent Millions on Police Cameras. Why Are the Locations a Secret?
The city cites citizen safety as a reason for shielding information, but has no policies on use of surveillance technology.
