The Ringer
The Try Guys Drama, Rihanna at the Super Bowl, and Celebrity Jeopardy
We learned about what’s going on with a group of YouTubers called the Try Guys so you didn’t have to (1:00). Rihanna has been confirmed to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl (19:28). This week’s Cringe Mode is the 2002 movie Scooby Doo (28:35). And should we all be watching Celebrity Jeopardy (48:52)?
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Series Recap
Bill and Joanna get together to discuss Netflix’s limited-run series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and begin by talking about the decision to go all in on the blood and gore at the very start, and if Jeffrey Dahmer was as compelling in real life as Evan Peters’s sensitive depiction. They then dive into how the real-life events from the series were covered in the ’90s, the amazing acting performances by Peters and Niecy Nash, and some of their favorite scenes (6:28). Finally, they examine what we can learn from movies about serial killers, ask why they continue to be so popular, and compare Monster to Ryan Murphy’s other projects (22:40).
‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 6 Deep Dive
Joanna and Mal journey to Middle-earth once again to talk about the latest episode of The Rings of Power. They start by discussing their overall impressions of the episode (8:13). Then, they go for a Helm’s-Deep deep dive into the episode to break down all the details and character moments (23:13). Later, they discuss their theories after this episode’s explosive ending (1:41:32).
