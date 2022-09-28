ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

wklw.com

KSP Arrest Pike Co Man after Drug Investigation

A Pike Co man was arrested Wednesday after illegal drugs were discovered at his residence. Through investigation, Kentucky State Police Post 9, KSP Special Operation’s K-9 unit, and Pikeville City Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Redale Road in the Pikeville community of Pike County. While conducting a search of the home, quantities of suspected methamphetamine and heroin were seized. Additionally, drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and a sum of cash were seized from the residence. Joshua Habern, 41, of Pikeville, was arrested and lodged in the Pike Co Detention Center on charges of Trafficking Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Trafficking Controlled Substance (Heroin), and Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon. Additional charges are pending presentation to the Pike Co Grand Jury.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Man injured in Floyd County shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting deputies say happened Wednesday evening. According to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, a shots fired call came in around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies report the shooting happened near Salem Church Road. About an hour later...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike pair charged with aggravated fentanyl trafficking

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Pike County residents face enhanced drug trafficking charges after police found nearly two ounces of fentanyl in the car during a traffic stop. Jesse Thacker, 42, and Alycea Kendrick, 24, both of Pikeville, were arrested early Monday morning. Police say they pulled over a vehicle...
PIKEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Pike County Man Facing Drug Trafficking Charges Follow Drug Raid

A man out of Pike County is now facing drug trafficking charges after a raid conducted at his home uncovered meth and heroin. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police and Pikeville City Police executed the search warrant on Wednesday at a home on Redale Road. Within the home of 41-year-old Joshua Habern, officials discovered meth, heroin, drug paraphernalia, a gun, and cash.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Bristol PD: Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run, suspect charged

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A West Virginia woman died due to injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run crash in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday morning, according to Bristol police. A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states authorities responded to the Volunteer Parkway and Old Thomas Bridge Road intersection at 9:20 a.m., where they […]
BRISTOL, TN
WSAZ

Homeowner shares scary burglary experience

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Logan County was killed Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee, police there said. Witnesses told the Bristol Police Department that, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the driver of a vehicle headed north on Volunteer Parkway hit Renata Hapney, who was 50.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

Two sentenced in federal meth trafficking case

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents are heading to prison, after pleading guilty to charges related to meth trafficking. Edgar Castle, 55, and Tabitha Staton, 44, both of Sitka, were in court Thursday for sentencing. Castle previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man shot in Floyd County, Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Harold, Kentucky on Thursday. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and troopers responded to a possible shooting on Salem Church Road at around 11:20 p.m. They say that after deputies arrived, they learned that the victim left the area on […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Harrodsburg Man Now Facing Federal Drug-Related Charges

A man from Harrodsburg, who was arrested back in May, in Johnson County, is now facing federal charges. 50-year-old Aristotle White was pulled over for going 67 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the stop, a police dog is said to have alerted on the car, which led to the discovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms.
HARRODSBURG, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigating fatal Harlan County fire

PUTNEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan is investigating an early morning house fire that killed one person in Harlan County Wednesday. Troopers, along with first responders from the Cumberland and Putney Fire Departments were called to the scene early Wednesday morning just off of KY-522 in the Putney community of Harlan County.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Prestonsburg K-9 reunited with slain handler’s family

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — A police dog whose handler was one of the police officers killed in Allen back on June 30 has been reunited with his late master’s family. Prestonsburg Police K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins was shot and killed along with Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry and Floyd County K-9 Drago during a standoff with an armed suspect.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wklw.com

Former Letcher Co Deputy Indicted on Rape and Other Charges

A former Letcher Co Deputy Sheriff has been indicted on multiple charges including rape. On Thursday the Letcher Co Grand Jury indicted Ben Fields of Whitesburg for rape, tampering with prison monitoring device, perjury and more for indicents involving a woman who had been under house arrest. In a lawsuit filed against Fields last spring the victim alleges he forced her to exchange sexual favors for leniency. Thursday’s indictment alleges that from July 2021 through January 2022 Fields tampered with the prisoner’s monitoring device and gave a false statement in a criminal complaint. Fields was fired in February for conduct unbecoming a deputy.
WHITESBURG, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Two charged in meth conspiracy

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents have been indicted in federal court on charges related to a meth distribution conspiracy. Aaron Welch, 30, of Van Lear, and Samantha Webb-Daniels, 36, of Thealka, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of meth and two counts of possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police investigating threat at Harlan County High School

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are reportedly looking into a threatening message that was sent to Harlan County High School. The threat was sent through a copier in the high school’s cafeteria on Friday, shortly after school hours. A student’s name was associated with the message. In...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a home on Yuma Road on Thursday where they found a juvenile who had […]
WEBER CITY, VA
wymt.com

Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office need help finding a suspect deputies believe is involved in a theft. Deputies said it happened early Saturday morning. They said, based on evidence, the person is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on...
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY

