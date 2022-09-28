Read full article on original website
wklw.com
KSP Arrest Pike Co Man after Drug Investigation
A Pike Co man was arrested Wednesday after illegal drugs were discovered at his residence. Through investigation, Kentucky State Police Post 9, KSP Special Operation’s K-9 unit, and Pikeville City Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Redale Road in the Pikeville community of Pike County. While conducting a search of the home, quantities of suspected methamphetamine and heroin were seized. Additionally, drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and a sum of cash were seized from the residence. Joshua Habern, 41, of Pikeville, was arrested and lodged in the Pike Co Detention Center on charges of Trafficking Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Trafficking Controlled Substance (Heroin), and Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon. Additional charges are pending presentation to the Pike Co Grand Jury.
WSAZ
Man injured in Floyd County shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting deputies say happened Wednesday evening. According to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, a shots fired call came in around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies report the shooting happened near Salem Church Road. About an hour later...
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike pair charged with aggravated fentanyl trafficking
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Pike County residents face enhanced drug trafficking charges after police found nearly two ounces of fentanyl in the car during a traffic stop. Jesse Thacker, 42, and Alycea Kendrick, 24, both of Pikeville, were arrested early Monday morning. Police say they pulled over a vehicle...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Facing Drug Trafficking Charges Follow Drug Raid
A man out of Pike County is now facing drug trafficking charges after a raid conducted at his home uncovered meth and heroin. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police and Pikeville City Police executed the search warrant on Wednesday at a home on Redale Road. Within the home of 41-year-old Joshua Habern, officials discovered meth, heroin, drug paraphernalia, a gun, and cash.
Bristol PD: Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run, suspect charged
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A West Virginia woman died due to injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run crash in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday morning, according to Bristol police. A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states authorities responded to the Volunteer Parkway and Old Thomas Bridge Road intersection at 9:20 a.m., where they […]
WSAZ
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
WSAZ
Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Logan County was killed Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee, police there said. Witnesses told the Bristol Police Department that, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the driver of a vehicle headed north on Volunteer Parkway hit Renata Hapney, who was 50.
mountain-topmedia.com
Two sentenced in federal meth trafficking case
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents are heading to prison, after pleading guilty to charges related to meth trafficking. Edgar Castle, 55, and Tabitha Staton, 44, both of Sitka, were in court Thursday for sentencing. Castle previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of...
mountain-topmedia.com
Speeding driver who was arrested after drugs found indicted on federal charges
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Harrodsburg man who was pulled over for speeding and then arrested when police found meth, heroin, fentanyl and pills in his car, now faces federal charges. Aristotle White, 50, was pulled over in Johnson County back in May for going 67 in a 55 mph...
Man shot in Floyd County, Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Harold, Kentucky on Thursday. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and troopers responded to a possible shooting on Salem Church Road at around 11:20 p.m. They say that after deputies arrived, they learned that the victim left the area on […]
q95fm.net
Harrodsburg Man Now Facing Federal Drug-Related Charges
A man from Harrodsburg, who was arrested back in May, in Johnson County, is now facing federal charges. 50-year-old Aristotle White was pulled over for going 67 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the stop, a police dog is said to have alerted on the car, which led to the discovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms.
wymt.com
KSP investigating fatal Harlan County fire
PUTNEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan is investigating an early morning house fire that killed one person in Harlan County Wednesday. Troopers, along with first responders from the Cumberland and Putney Fire Departments were called to the scene early Wednesday morning just off of KY-522 in the Putney community of Harlan County.
mountain-topmedia.com
Prestonsburg K-9 reunited with slain handler’s family
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — A police dog whose handler was one of the police officers killed in Allen back on June 30 has been reunited with his late master’s family. Prestonsburg Police K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins was shot and killed along with Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry and Floyd County K-9 Drago during a standoff with an armed suspect.
wklw.com
Former Letcher Co Deputy Indicted on Rape and Other Charges
A former Letcher Co Deputy Sheriff has been indicted on multiple charges including rape. On Thursday the Letcher Co Grand Jury indicted Ben Fields of Whitesburg for rape, tampering with prison monitoring device, perjury and more for indicents involving a woman who had been under house arrest. In a lawsuit filed against Fields last spring the victim alleges he forced her to exchange sexual favors for leniency. Thursday’s indictment alleges that from July 2021 through January 2022 Fields tampered with the prisoner’s monitoring device and gave a false statement in a criminal complaint. Fields was fired in February for conduct unbecoming a deputy.
mountain-topmedia.com
Two charged in meth conspiracy
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents have been indicted in federal court on charges related to a meth distribution conspiracy. Aaron Welch, 30, of Van Lear, and Samantha Webb-Daniels, 36, of Thealka, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of meth and two counts of possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
wymt.com
Police investigating threat at Harlan County High School
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are reportedly looking into a threatening message that was sent to Harlan County High School. The threat was sent through a copier in the high school’s cafeteria on Friday, shortly after school hours. A student’s name was associated with the message. In...
q95fm.net
Law Enforcement Investigate House Fire in Harlan County that Left One Person Dead
Kentucky State Police in Harlan are currently investigating a house fire that occurred early yesterday morning in Harlan County, which killed one person. State police were called to the scene, along with Cumberland and Putney Fire Departments, to the scene in the Putney community just off KY-522. Troopers said that...
Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a home on Yuma Road on Thursday where they found a juvenile who had […]
wymt.com
Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office need help finding a suspect deputies believe is involved in a theft. Deputies said it happened early Saturday morning. They said, based on evidence, the person is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on...
q95fm.net
KSP Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Perry County Man
KSP Requesting Assistance in Locating Wanted Perry County Man. The Kentucky State Police Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court this morning. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, Ky, was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court...
