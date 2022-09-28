ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs

In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Eric Felton: A comedic showdown in the Keystone State

For a dead serious election that may determine which party controls the Senate come 2023, the contest in Pennsylvania between hulking Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and slender celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz has its share of comic relief. Some of it is self-aware: Walking into a Philadelphia rec center gym for...
John Fetterman’s lead over Dr Oz is cut in half in new Pennsylvania poll

John Fetterman now holds a slim lead over his opponent, Dr Mehmet Oz, in a new poll of likely voters in Pennsylvania’s much-watched Senate race.But despite his opponent’s gains, most still expect the Democratic lieutenant governor to win his race and flip the Senate seat held by retiring GOP Sen Pat Toomey.A new poll from The Hill and Emerson College released on Friday found that Mr Fetterman continues to lead his opponent — he has never before trailed Dr Oz in polling from a major firm — but now only holds a two-point advantage over the celebrity TV doctor....
Anti-Fetterman billboard paid for by Oz campaign goes up in Braddock

BRADDOCK (KDKA) - Right next to the "Welcome To Braddock" sign is a new billboard, paid for by the Dr. Oz campaign. It shows toilet paper with the quote "Soft on skin, soft on bottoms" and then a picture of John Fetterman with the quote "Soft on Crime." Fetterman, prior to becoming lieutenant governor was the mayor of Braddock and he still lives there. In response, the Fetterman campaign said he confronted violence and there have been no deadly shootings in Braddock in over five years. The full statement they provided to KDKA is below. "Dr. Oz would not last a second in Braddock. This rich, fancy man lives in a mansion on a hill in New Jersey, what does he know about confronting crime? Nothing, he has no idea and no real solutions.The reality is that John has actually taken on crime, as Mayor of Braddock John succeeded in confronting the gun violence epidemic – with Braddock going 5 ½ years without the loss of life through gun violence. As Mayor, John worked closely with the police and the community, showing up at crime scenes himself. Oz has not done anything on crime."
Pennsylvania Republican Doug Mastriano calls for 40 days of fasting to save flailing campaign

Doug Mastriano, the Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania, called for 40 days of fasting and prayer as his campaign significantly lags behind Democratic nominee Josh Shaprio. The call comes after Mr Mastriano’s rally in Harrisburg was poorly attended and his campaign fails to gain traction, The Philadelphia Inquirerreported.Mr Mastriano has often adopted the language of Christian nationalism and has come under fire for his far-right positions. Most recently, he faced criticism for saying in 2019 that women should be charged with murder if they violated his proposed abortion ban. Mr Mastriano posted an image of hands open in...
One year ago, this NJ genius said this … (Opinion)

Not much is discussed these days about COVID. People are so over any discussion of the nightmare that China, nature and our government put us through. Last year at this time we were in the middle of a contentious gubernatorial race. It was one year ago today that Gov. Phil Murphy debated his opponent Jack Ciattarelli.
Former GOP candidate pushes Hurricane Ian conspiracy theory

A QAnon-supporting conspiracy theorist who was the GOP candidate for US Senate seat in Delaware in 2020 has pushed a baseless theory that Hurricane Ian was created to punish Ron DeDantis.Lauren Witzke said she has “no doubt” that “technology exists to manipulate weather” that could be used to target Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis."These huge hurricanes always seem to target red states, red districts, and always at a convenient time," Ms Witzke added.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
He Has a 7-Point Plan for a Christian Takeover — and Wants Doug Mastriano to Lead the Charge

Lance Wallnau, a self-styled “prophet” and one of America’s most strident Christian Nationalists, and Doug Mastriano, the GOP candidate who casts his bid for governor of Pennsylvania as a mission from God, are birds of a feather. They each fired up the faithful at the Jericho March / ”Let the Church ROAR!” event in Washington, D.C., in December 2020, a Christian protest seeking divine intervention to keep Donald Trump in office. And both men were on the ground in Washington a few weeks later on Jan. 6 — each billed as speakers at Stop the Steal’s “Wild Protest” event in...
Coons introduces bill that would aid small businesses in hiring

(The Center Square) – New legislation was introduced this week that would benefit Delaware’s small business sector. The Small Business Career and Technical Education Act, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-DE, would assist small businesses in hiring new employees and would support those who want to open a small business.
Pork industry input guides US Swine Health Improvement Plan forward

More than 250 producers, veterinarians, swine health officials, state pork association officials and others recently met as delegates to the US Swine Health Improvement Plan meeting in Bloomington, Minnesota. The delegation discussed and passed resolutions and standards to bring more clarity and definition to the project works toward its goal of becoming a full USDA program designed to safeguard, certify and improve animal health.
