Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Fetterman, Oz virtually tied in Pennsylvania Senate Race poll
(WHTM) – A new WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows a virtual tie in the race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz. In the poll of 1,000 likely Pennsylvania voters, Fetterman led Oz 44.6% to 42.6% with a +/-3%...
Eric Felton: A comedic showdown in the Keystone State
For a dead serious election that may determine which party controls the Senate come 2023, the contest in Pennsylvania between hulking Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and slender celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz has its share of comic relief. Some of it is self-aware: Walking into a Philadelphia rec center gym for...
John Fetterman’s lead over Dr Oz is cut in half in new Pennsylvania poll
John Fetterman now holds a slim lead over his opponent, Dr Mehmet Oz, in a new poll of likely voters in Pennsylvania’s much-watched Senate race.But despite his opponent’s gains, most still expect the Democratic lieutenant governor to win his race and flip the Senate seat held by retiring GOP Sen Pat Toomey.A new poll from The Hill and Emerson College released on Friday found that Mr Fetterman continues to lead his opponent — he has never before trailed Dr Oz in polling from a major firm — but now only holds a two-point advantage over the celebrity TV doctor....
Anti-Fetterman billboard paid for by Oz campaign goes up in Braddock
BRADDOCK (KDKA) - Right next to the "Welcome To Braddock" sign is a new billboard, paid for by the Dr. Oz campaign. It shows toilet paper with the quote "Soft on skin, soft on bottoms" and then a picture of John Fetterman with the quote "Soft on Crime." Fetterman, prior to becoming lieutenant governor was the mayor of Braddock and he still lives there. In response, the Fetterman campaign said he confronted violence and there have been no deadly shootings in Braddock in over five years. The full statement they provided to KDKA is below. "Dr. Oz would not last a second in Braddock. This rich, fancy man lives in a mansion on a hill in New Jersey, what does he know about confronting crime? Nothing, he has no idea and no real solutions.The reality is that John has actually taken on crime, as Mayor of Braddock John succeeded in confronting the gun violence epidemic – with Braddock going 5 ½ years without the loss of life through gun violence. As Mayor, John worked closely with the police and the community, showing up at crime scenes himself. Oz has not done anything on crime."
Pennsylvania Republican Doug Mastriano calls for 40 days of fasting to save flailing campaign
Doug Mastriano, the Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania, called for 40 days of fasting and prayer as his campaign significantly lags behind Democratic nominee Josh Shaprio. The call comes after Mr Mastriano’s rally in Harrisburg was poorly attended and his campaign fails to gain traction, The Philadelphia Inquirerreported.Mr Mastriano has often adopted the language of Christian nationalism and has come under fire for his far-right positions. Most recently, he faced criticism for saying in 2019 that women should be charged with murder if they violated his proposed abortion ban. Mr Mastriano posted an image of hands open in...
New Jersey Senate President signals concealed carry reform is on the way
New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-Union) has signaled state lawmakers will soon move to enact gun reform in the wake of a recent Supreme Court ruling on concealed carry. The highest court in the nation struck down a more than century-old statute in New York prohibiting concealed carry, the...
NJ senator says he ‘didn’t give a damn about the Constitution’ during COVID
A comment made by a state senator bout not giving a "damn what the Constitution said" sparked reaction largely as partisan as the Senate vote Thursday to confirm the state attorney general. Sen. Dick Codey, D-Essex, on Thursday was responding to a Republican lawmaker bringing up Gov. Phil Murphy dismissing...
Philadelphia DA ripped for criticizing 'MAGA states’ when local host presses him on failed crime policies
Larry Krasner, the district attorney of Philadelphia, claimed that "MAGA" cities and states had a 40% higher homicide rate than those run by Democrats.
One year ago, this NJ genius said this … (Opinion)
Not much is discussed these days about COVID. People are so over any discussion of the nightmare that China, nature and our government put us through. Last year at this time we were in the middle of a contentious gubernatorial race. It was one year ago today that Gov. Phil Murphy debated his opponent Jack Ciattarelli.
Pa. Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer, a Pittsburgh native, dies, called 'a tireless champion for children'
Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has been in the eye of the storm in recent years as it decided a series of hot-button issues that ranged from covid responses, reapportionment and election reform. At its center was Chief Justice Max Baer. Baer, 74, died Friday night at his home near Pittsburgh.
Former GOP candidate pushes Hurricane Ian conspiracy theory
A QAnon-supporting conspiracy theorist who was the GOP candidate for US Senate seat in Delaware in 2020 has pushed a baseless theory that Hurricane Ian was created to punish Ron DeDantis.Lauren Witzke said she has “no doubt” that “technology exists to manipulate weather” that could be used to target Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis."These huge hurricanes always seem to target red states, red districts, and always at a convenient time," Ms Witzke added.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
He Has a 7-Point Plan for a Christian Takeover — and Wants Doug Mastriano to Lead the Charge
Lance Wallnau, a self-styled “prophet” and one of America’s most strident Christian Nationalists, and Doug Mastriano, the GOP candidate who casts his bid for governor of Pennsylvania as a mission from God, are birds of a feather. They each fired up the faithful at the Jericho March / ”Let the Church ROAR!” event in Washington, D.C., in December 2020, a Christian protest seeking divine intervention to keep Donald Trump in office. And both men were on the ground in Washington a few weeks later on Jan. 6 — each billed as speakers at Stop the Steal’s “Wild Protest” event in...
Pa. Supreme Court Chief justice Max Baer dies at 74
Pa. Supreme Court Justice Max Baer died Friday night at his home near Pittsburgh at 74 years old, the court announced Saturday. A cause of death was not released but a court news released called it a “sudden passing.”. Justice Debra Todd now becomes chief justice as she has...
Coons introduces bill that would aid small businesses in hiring
(The Center Square) – New legislation was introduced this week that would benefit Delaware’s small business sector. The Small Business Career and Technical Education Act, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-DE, would assist small businesses in hiring new employees and would support those who want to open a small business.
Pork industry input guides US Swine Health Improvement Plan forward
More than 250 producers, veterinarians, swine health officials, state pork association officials and others recently met as delegates to the US Swine Health Improvement Plan meeting in Bloomington, Minnesota. The delegation discussed and passed resolutions and standards to bring more clarity and definition to the project works toward its goal of becoming a full USDA program designed to safeguard, certify and improve animal health.
Political realities could leave the seven-member Pa. Supreme Court one justice down
Nominating a justice to fill an open seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court bench was expected to be one of the first orders of business for the next governor but now the potential exists for it to be one of the last acts for Gov. Tom Wolf. Given the timing...
