Huskies make long-awaited return home for sweep over Winona

When the Owatonna volleyball team stepped off the court inside the Owatonna High School gymnasium in a 3-1 loss to Farmington Sept. 6, it’d be the last time they’d play a home game until Tuesday night three weeks later.

The long awaited return home yielded the results the Huskies were hoping for, as they hosted and swept the Winona Winhawks 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-23) to improve to 8-9 overall on the season.

In the span of three weeks between home games, the Huskies competed in tournaments hosted by Marshall and Farmington before playing three consecutive road games at Mankato East (3-0 win), Northfield (3-0 loss) and Kasson-Mantorville (3-0 loss).

One of the teams the Huskies faced while competing in the Farmington Tournament on Sept. 17 was the Winhawks, which Owatonna prevailed 2-0. But getting an early look at the Winhawks gave the Huskies a little familiarity heading into Tuesday night’s matchup.

“We played them at the Farmington tournament, so we’d seen them before and we were expecting something different from what we saw,” said Owatonna head coach Rachel Malo. “But our ability to come back and fight through sets two and three really showed our character and persistence.”

Owatonna opened the game trading points with Winona, but jumped out to a six-point lead and forced the Winhawks to take a timeout while the Huskies led 15-9 in the first set.

The six point cushion helped Owatonna cruise to a first set victory. Even when the Winhawks went on a small run to bring it back within three points a few times, the Huskies jumped back ahead and ended the set on a 4-0 run to win 25-17.

Winona kept the second set close to start with the lead being exchanged four times before the Winhawks pulled ahead slightly. The Huskies lost out on some momentum and soon found themselves down 9-5 going into a timeout and eventually down eight points at 15-7.

Trailing by seven points at 17-10, the Huskies swung the momentum back into their favor by rattling off seven consecutive points capped off with a dig from junior middle Samantha Bogen, a set from senior Miana Risser and a big kill from junior outside hitter Mehsa Krause to give Owatonna an 18-17 lead.

The Winhawks went on a run of tying the game up, just for the Huskies to regain control of the lead. An Ava Eitrheim kill put them up 19-18, a Brooke Kunkel kill put them up 20-19 and a Lauren Bangs kill put them up 21-20 and started the five point run to help Owatonna secure the 25-20 victory.

The ability to fight through deficits came in handy when Owatonna fell 4-0 and eventually 11-4 to start the third set. All it took was a serving error by the Winhawks to open the floodgates of offense for the Huskies.

“I took that timeout (down 11-4) and said that they have the energy right now, how are we going to respond and what do we need to do, not as individuals, but as a team to kill that energy and find our game,” Malo said. “We started serving aggressively and getting them out of system and I think that’s really what got us back to 11-11 and we took it from there.”

Owatonna went on a big run with a block from Eitrheim tying the game at 11-11 and a ball hit too far from the Winhawks giving the Huskies a 12-11 lead. From there, they rattled off three more points before Winona was able to stop the run at 15-12.

If an 11 point run to storm back and take the lead wasn’t enough, Owatonna immediately went on a seven point run before the Winhawks were able to stop it at 22-13.

A no-look bump over the net into open space from Bogen, a joint effort from Eitrheim and Brooke Miles on a block and a solo block from Miles sealed the final three points needed for the 25-13 victory to secure the sweep.

“I really want to shout out Lauren Bangs, I think she stepped up and did it for us in the front row and in the serving line,” Malo said. “One of our goals playing against Winona is that we know when we serve aggressively, they’re out of system. She went back to the line and made it difficult for them to get anything going.”

Despite waiting three weeks for a home game, the Huskies will go back out on the road for their one of the regular season’s two final road games on Thursday when they’re hosted by Rochester Mayo. Following the road game against Mayo, they return home to host back-to-back games against Byron and Faribault.