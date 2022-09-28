Read full article on original website
Suspect briefly eludes police in Kaukauna drug investigation
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice says a suspect fled when drug enforcement officers went to a Kaukauna home Tuesday. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s drug unit went to search a home on the 600-block of Frances St. and the suspect was gone. The...
De Pere School District raising money for two new therapy dogs
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Unified School District of De Pere is raising funds to buy two new therapy dogs. In 2021, the district purchased a therapy dog named Charlee. She makes her home at Dickinson Elementary School. Charlee helps students with anxiety, social and emotional issues. The district...
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
Green Bay Police searching for man who shot at clerk in attempted gas station robbery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at a clerk and attempted to rob a Green Bay gas station Monday. It happened while customers were inside the store. At about 9:16 p.m., a clerk reported an attempted robbery at the Mobil station at 1465...
WATCH: De Pere therapy dog fundraiser
Our quick warm-up will be fueled by dry air and mostly sunny skies. It’ll be another good day to check out some of that developing fall color. The 911 caller said two people in the yard weren't breathing. A person of interest was taken into custody in Oconto. Local...
Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 45-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a fire at an historic tavern in Manitowoc County. The victim’s name was not released. He was found in an apartment on the second story of Hika Bay Tavern in Cleveland, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.
Dogs cause serious injuries to victim near Manitowoc playground
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are looking for two dogs and their owner after a biting incident near a playground Monday afternoon. According to police, the victim was playing at Emma Radandt Park on Flambeau St. when he was attacked by the dogs at about 4:30. The victim suffered serious injuries that needed medical attention. Police described the owner and the dogs as fleeing the scene.
Fire causes extensive damage to Fond du Lac home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire caused extensive damage to a home in Fond du Lac Monday. At about 12:55 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to a fire in the 200 block of N. Brooke Street. Crews “encountered heavy fire conditions showing from the front of...
October 1 Birthday Club
Many types of items are being collected by a church in De Pere and by police outside a supermarket in Neenah. A 75-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were found outside their home. A 27-year-old person of interest was taken into custody in Oconto. Two dead in Little Suamico, 1 person...
Crews put out fire at Appleton hydro plant
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews put out a fire at an Appleton hydro plant Monday night. At about 11:15 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was called to a fire off Olde Oneida and Edison Streets. There was a report of smoke and fire. Crews found fire in the plant located...
Gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities marks 30th year
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanks to generous landowners, hundreds of people are taking part in Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities. The nine-day hunt started Saturday and runs through next Sunday. On 70,000 acres of land across 40 counties, hunters with disabilities are in the...
Doctor asks for more time to prepare report in gruesome Green Bay murder case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A doctor is asking for more time to complete an evaluation for a woman charged with a gruesome murder in Green Bay. On Oct. 3, Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court for a status hearing. A doctor’s report on Schabusiness had not been completed and the doctor asked for more time. The court gave approval and scheduled a hearing on the matter for Nov. 1.
Double murder investigation in Little Suamico
A 75-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were found outside their home. A 27-year-old person of interest was taken into custody in Oconto. A 27-year-old man, who's a person of interest, is in custody on an unrelated charge. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Get your plants drunk. Updated: 10 hours ago. Brad has...
Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been identified as a person of interest in a double homicide investigation in Oconto County. On Oct. 2, at about 9 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call saying two people were not breathing in front of their home in the 1200 block of Melissa Blvd in the Town of Little Suamico.
Kewaunee County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A high-ranking deputy in the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office is on paid administrative leave after an investigation into his recent conduct with a neighbor came into question. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and released the criminal complaint. After a complaint came...
Green Bay interim superintendent Vicki Bayer returning to work after heart attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer is returning to work after a heart attack. The Green Bay Area Public School District shared a statement from Bayer thanking the community for their well-wishes. “I wish to extend my sincere gratitude for all the well-wishes from staff,...
Green Bay police wear pink badges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You might notice a little more color on Green Bay police officers’ uniforms during the month of October. The department is allowing officers to wear pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The goal is to show support for current breast cancer patients and...
Investigators: New Holstein man was standing in roadway when he was hit and killed
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Oct. 1 crash that killed a man standing in a roadway. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Juan Ricardo Heredia of New Holstein. At about 8:51 p.m., rescue personnel were called to County Highway X west...
Wisconsin law firm, Brown County taxpayers sue to block student loan forgiveness
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A conservative Wisconsin law firm and the Brown County Taxpayers Association are suing to stop federal student loan forgiveness. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday saying President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is discriminatory and amounts to taxation without representation. It asks a judge to issue an order immediately halting student loan forgiveness until the lawsuit plays out.
A fall family-favorite tradition
CASCO, Wis. (WBAY) - One of fall’s most popular traditions is in full swing across Wisconsin. And you couldn’t ask for a more beautiful day to spend some time at an apple orchard or pumpkin patch. At Hillside Apples just outside Casco, a warm, sunny, early October day...
