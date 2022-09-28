Read full article on original website
PennDOT announces Jessup Township road closure
JESSUP TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there will be a road closure on State Road 3029 starting Monday. PennDOT says the project is happening approximately one mile north of State Route 706 in Fairdale. PennDOT recommends the following detour: Head southeast on North Road toward Forest Lake […]
I-80 lane restriction for bridge repairs
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced there is currently a lane restriction on Interstate 80 westbound. The restriction begins at mile marker 250 in Luzerne County. PennDOT says that the restriction is required to perform emergency bridge deck repairs. For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.
therecord-online.com
Travel delays, water shutoff expected Monday for Riverview Park walkway project near Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – PennDOT is alerting area drivers to expect travel delays early next week as waterline work takes place on the Farrandsville Road as part of the $7.5 million Riverview Park walkway project in Woodward Township. Crews will be working Monday to tie a new waterline into...
wkok.com
Traffic Crash Claims Life of Valley Woman Last Monday
MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – A woman from Juniata County died in a motorcycle crash in Snyder County Monday. Details are just now being disclosed by state troopers and the Snyder County Coroner. They say 41-year-old Jacqueline Swartwood of East Waterford, Pa., died in the crash around 2:30pm last Monday,...
therecord-online.com
Tanker tips on Paul Mack Boulevard exit; hazmat responds Friday evening
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Traffic was detoured from entering Route 220 westbound exit off Paul Mack Boulevard Friday evening after a tanker-truck went onto its side. State police and PennDOT blocked access after the spill and a hazmat unit from Eagle Towing and Recovering of Milesburg was on the scene. An unofficial report said the tanker was carrying pesticides but there was no spillage.
1,100 people without power in Lancaster after vehicle crash
More than 1,100 people are without power in Lancaster County after a vehicle crashed into a pole earlier today. At around noon today, a vehicle crashed into a pole on 300 East Roseville road in Manheim Township, according to Lancaster County Dispatch. The crash caused wires to fall and damage...
WGAL
Apartment building fire in Lebanon County
Crews in Lebanon County were called to a five unit apartment building fire just around 7:20 Saturday morning. The fire is was at 3 East Mill Avenue in Myerstown, Borough. No one was injured during the fire. The fire marshal was called to determine what caused the fire.
Route 61 closed in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County
Route 61 is currently closed in both directions in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to downed utility lines. A detour is in place using Route 4009 (Black Mill Road), Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) and Route 4007 (Anthracite Road). The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Updates to follow.
Fire damages Wise Foods in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A fire damaged a Wise Food plant in Berwick Friday night. Fire crews were called just before 8 p.m. to the plant along Rasely Street in the borough. When they arrived, they found a large fire on a conveyor belt that originated from a potato chip fryer.
Luzerne County construction company heading to path of hurricane
EXETER, Pa. — As Hurricane Ian strengthens and makes landfall, crews from Luzerne County are already on the way to help. Newswatch 16 found workers at Kuharchik Construction in Exeter organizing supplies and loading up their trucks on Wednesday, ahead of a long journey into the path of the storm.
Central Pa. gets rain as remnants of Hurricane Ian move up East Coast
There’s a good chance of rain all weekend across the Harrisburg area all weekend as what was Hurricane Ian is passing the Carolinas and moving into Virginia. It’s already gray and drizzling in the region this morning, and there’s the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon, the National Weather Service says. The chance of steady rain in central Pa. increases as the day goes on.
I-81 crash in Paxtonia restricts travel
A crash on I-81 has restricted travel in the Paxtonia area, according to 511PA. The crash occurred in the northbound lane, one mile south of the Route 22 exit, at around 1 p.m. Saturday. There is a lane restriction in the area, according to 511PA. Pennlive will have updates as...
Death in Montgomery, Man ID’d, No Other Details Out
MONTGOMERY – A death investigation is underway in Montgomery, in Lycoming County. The Lycoming County Coroner’s office said their office and state police were called to 37 Schoolhouse Road to investigate the death of a man whose body was found in his yard. 34-year-old Brett Diehl of Montgomery...
Wyoming County celebrates first state park
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf announced three new state parks, one of which is local. Local and state officials gathered at the new park this morning to celebrate the achievement. The first state park in Wyoming County has been unveiled, bringing a river access state park to Northeast Pennsylvania. “Vosburg Neck State Park […]
Man squares off, palm-strikes officer in central Pa. hospital: police
An Ephrata man tried to go past a hospital’s check-in process while drunk, before striking a police officer, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Eric Oberly, 40, squared off against the officer at the WEllspan Ephrata Community Hospital, police said. He tried to push past the officer before drunkenly palm-striking the officer in the eye, according to police.
Penns Valley barn destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon
Multiple fire companies responded to the scene.
therecord-online.com
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Clinton, Centre and Lycoming Counties
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has issued an overnight frost advisory for portions of Northern Pennsylvania:. Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, and Laporte 658 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Some of the perennial cold spots across the northwest mountains could see the temperature bottom out around 31 or 32 degrees at sunrise Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
One hospitalized after motorcycle crash near Moosic
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Lackawanna County. According to state police, the driver of a motorcycle struck a guide rail along Route 502 in Spring Brook Township around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. Route 502 was closed for several hours...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fugitive arrest leads to closure of Route 61 in Leesport
LEESPORT, Pa. — A law enforcement operation shut down a few roads in Leesport, including Route 61. Northern Berks Regional police, members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team, and U.S. Marshals converged on the 100 block of Centre Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. They were armed with a...
