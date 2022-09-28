ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

WBRE

PennDOT announces Jessup Township road closure

JESSUP TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there will be a road closure on State Road 3029 starting Monday. PennDOT says the project is happening approximately one mile north of State Route 706 in Fairdale. PennDOT recommends the following detour: Head southeast on North Road toward Forest Lake […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

I-80 lane restriction for bridge repairs

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced there is currently a lane restriction on Interstate 80 westbound. The restriction begins at mile marker 250 in Luzerne County. PennDOT says that the restriction is required to perform emergency bridge deck repairs. For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Traffic Crash Claims Life of Valley Woman Last Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – A woman from Juniata County died in a motorcycle crash in Snyder County Monday. Details are just now being disclosed by state troopers and the Snyder County Coroner. They say 41-year-old Jacqueline Swartwood of East Waterford, Pa., died in the crash around 2:30pm last Monday,...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Tanker tips on Paul Mack Boulevard exit; hazmat responds Friday evening

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Traffic was detoured from entering Route 220 westbound exit off Paul Mack Boulevard Friday evening after a tanker-truck went onto its side. State police and PennDOT blocked access after the spill and a hazmat unit from Eagle Towing and Recovering of Milesburg was on the scene. An unofficial report said the tanker was carrying pesticides but there was no spillage.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WGAL

Apartment building fire in Lebanon County

Crews in Lebanon County were called to a five unit apartment building fire just around 7:20 Saturday morning. The fire is was at 3 East Mill Avenue in Myerstown, Borough. No one was injured during the fire. The fire marshal was called to determine what caused the fire.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Wise Foods in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — A fire damaged a Wise Food plant in Berwick Friday night. Fire crews were called just before 8 p.m. to the plant along Rasely Street in the borough. When they arrived, they found a large fire on a conveyor belt that originated from a potato chip fryer.
BERWICK, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. gets rain as remnants of Hurricane Ian move up East Coast

There’s a good chance of rain all weekend across the Harrisburg area all weekend as what was Hurricane Ian is passing the Carolinas and moving into Virginia. It’s already gray and drizzling in the region this morning, and there’s the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon, the National Weather Service says. The chance of steady rain in central Pa. increases as the day goes on.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

I-81 crash in Paxtonia restricts travel

A crash on I-81 has restricted travel in the Paxtonia area, according to 511PA. The crash occurred in the northbound lane, one mile south of the Route 22 exit, at around 1 p.m. Saturday. There is a lane restriction in the area, according to 511PA. Pennlive will have updates as...
PAXTONIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Female motorcyclist killed in crash in Snyder County

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after she crashed her motorcycle in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jacqueline L. Swartwood, was traveling west on Route 35 in Perry Township when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road and traveled 113 feet into a field a grass before hitting a tree at the 8100 block. Swartwood's head hit the tree and she was thrown off the motorcycle, said investigating trooper Joseph Civello. He added that Swartwood was wearing a helmet at the time. The Snyder County Coroner's Office and EMS pronounced Swartwood dead at the scene.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Death in Montgomery, Man ID’d, No Other Details Out

MONTGOMERY – A death investigation is underway in Montgomery, in Lycoming County. The Lycoming County Coroner’s office said their office and state police were called to 37 Schoolhouse Road to investigate the death of a man whose body was found in his yard. 34-year-old Brett Diehl of Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, PA
WBRE

Wyoming County celebrates first state park

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf announced three new state parks, one of which is local. Local and state officials gathered at the new park this morning to celebrate the achievement. The first state park in Wyoming County has been unveiled, bringing a river access state park to Northeast Pennsylvania. “Vosburg Neck State Park […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man squares off, palm-strikes officer in central Pa. hospital: police

An Ephrata man tried to go past a hospital’s check-in process while drunk, before striking a police officer, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Eric Oberly, 40, squared off against the officer at the WEllspan Ephrata Community Hospital, police said. He tried to push past the officer before drunkenly palm-striking the officer in the eye, according to police.
EPHRATA, PA
therecord-online.com

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Clinton, Centre and Lycoming Counties

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has issued an overnight frost advisory for portions of Northern Pennsylvania:. Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, and Laporte 658 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Some of the perennial cold spots across the northwest mountains could see the temperature bottom out around 31 or 32 degrees at sunrise Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fugitive arrest leads to closure of Route 61 in Leesport

LEESPORT, Pa. — A law enforcement operation shut down a few roads in Leesport, including Route 61. Northern Berks Regional police, members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team, and U.S. Marshals converged on the 100 block of Centre Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. They were armed with a...
LEESPORT, PA
