Dogs can smell when humans are stressed, study suggests
CNN — There’s now scientific evidence shedding more light on one of Barkley’s impressive skills in a long list of endearing traits: the ability to smell when you’re stressed. Dogs can smell the difference between odors from humans when they’re stressed and when they’re calm, according...
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows. People who felt stressed, anxious, lonely, depressed or worried about COVID-19 before getting infected were at higher risk of developing long-term symptoms from their illness, according to a new study. "We were surprised by how strongly...
Medical News Today
Loneliness and unhappiness accelerate aging faster than smoking, study shows
Medical history, lifestyle, and genetics all play an important role in how quickly a person ages. Recently, researchers have found that a person’s mental health is also a factor in their risk for accelerated aging. According to researchers, certain psychological issues — such as hopelessness, unhappiness, and loneliness —...
Medical News Today
Diets high in processed fiber may increase risk of liver cancer in some people
Liver cancer can be fatal, but experts are still working to understand how to best screen for and prevent liver cancer. Data from a recent study suggests that a diet high in processed fiber could increase some people’s liver cancer risk. Testing for the level of bile acids could...
marthastewart.com
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
Sleep quality is the strongest indicator of the lifespan, study finds
The importance of sleep quality on human health is undoubtedly a huge thing. Every sleepless night can make the next day miserable. In addition to being sleepless, if your sleep is interrupted at night, your health may be under threat. Disruption of sleep patterns and increased sleep interruptions could be...
MedicalXpress
Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory
Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
Medical News Today
What is secondary Parkinsonism, and what causes it?
Secondary Parkinsonism refers to different conditions that can cause movement symptoms similar to those associated with Parkinson’s disease. These include tremor, slowed movements, and stiffness. A person can develop secondary Parkinsonism from a variety of different causes. These can include adverse reactions to medications, neurodegenerative disorders, and brain damage,...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications for sleep?
Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
Medical News Today
Calcium supplements for adults under 35 improve bone mineral density, study shows
Calcium plays an important role in bone health; deficiencies can result in reduced bone density and cause conditions such as osteoporosis. Calcium supplementation later in life only slightly decreases the risk of osteoporosis or fracture. Recently, researchers completed a systematic review to summarize the evidence of the effect of calcium...
Taking 4,000 Steps a Day Can Reduce Dementia Risk—But More Walking Is Even Better
If you need a reason to get up and move more, here it is: A newly published study finds that walking 10,000 steps per day helps lower your risk of developing dementia. In fact, even 4,000 steps a day is enough to decrease dementia risk by one-quarter, according to the study published in JAMA Neurology.
Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life
Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While many of us recognize that physical health...
News-Medical.net
Dogs shown to identify human stress condition odors
In a recent study published in PLOS ONE, researchers used a controlled olfactory paradigm to assess whether dogs could discriminate between human odors in breath and sweat samples before and after experiencing experimentally induced negative psychological stress. Background. A stress response is the principal physiological process associated with anxiety, panic...
PETS・
ADDitude
What is Avoidant Personality Disorder? Symptoms, Causes & Treatments
Avoidant Personality Disorder (AVPD) causes feelings of inadequacy, fear of rejection, and sensitivity to potential negative feedback. People with AVPD may avoid potentially embarrassing social situations, as they view themselves as socially incompetent. AVPD is one of 10 personality disorders listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders...
MedicalXpress
More physical activity, less screen time linked to better executive function in toddlers, study finds
A new study explored whether adherence to American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for diet and physical activity had any relationship with toddlers' ability to remember, plan, pay attention, shift between tasks and regulate their own thoughts and behavior, a suite of skills known as executive function. Reported in The Journal...
Medical News Today
What to know about lidocaine patches for back pain
The lidocaine patch for back pain delivers anesthetic medication through the skin. The patch may improve back pain, but research is limited and the patch has a range of potential side effects. suggests that 5% lidocaine patches may significantly reduce lower back pain. This article discusses the lidocaine patch for...
earth.com
Stress has an odor, and dogs can smell it on us
The use of service dogs to support people with psychological conditions such as anxiety, panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder is growing in popularity. Such dogs are reported to improve a sufferer’s quality of life and social connections. In addition, they are able to help reduce the number of panic attacks, or the severity of PTSD symptoms, by behaving in a way that ‘calms’ the sufferer, or ‘interrupts’ his or her anxiety. Clearly, the dogs are able to perceive and respond to their owners’ psychological distress, but the mechanisms by which they do this are currently not understood.
PETS・
Medical News Today
Which nutrients support the hypothalamus and pituitary gland?
The hypothalamus is a small area of the brain, located just above the brainstem. Its main function is to release several hormones to the pituitary gland, which stores and releases them into the bloodstream as necessary. The hypothalamus and pituitary gland link the nervous system to the endocrine system. Certain...
Medical News Today
In Conversation: How to understand chronic pain
These are just some of the words people tend to use to describe their pain. Now imagine you had to endure a bit of this every waking day until you don’t know what it’s like to go about your day without this baseline of pain slowly depleting your mental and physical energy in the background.
