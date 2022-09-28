ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Dogs can smell when humans are stressed, study suggests

CNN — There’s now scientific evidence shedding more light on one of Barkley’s impressive skills in a long list of endearing traits: the ability to smell when you’re stressed. Dogs can smell the difference between odors from humans when they’re stressed and when they’re calm, according...
ANIMALS
Medical News Today

Loneliness and unhappiness accelerate aging faster than smoking, study shows

Medical history, lifestyle, and genetics all play an important role in how quickly a person ages. Recently, researchers have found that a person’s mental health is also a factor in their risk for accelerated aging. According to researchers, certain psychological issues — such as hopelessness, unhappiness, and loneliness —...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
marthastewart.com

Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age

There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory

Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is secondary Parkinsonism, and what causes it?

Secondary Parkinsonism refers to different conditions that can cause movement symptoms similar to those associated with Parkinson’s disease. These include tremor, slowed movements, and stiffness. A person can develop secondary Parkinsonism from a variety of different causes. These can include adverse reactions to medications, neurodegenerative disorders, and brain damage,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Dogs#Dog#Psychological Stress#Volunteers#Queen S University#Newcastle University
Medical News Today

What are the best medications for sleep?

Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders

Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Calcium supplements for adults under 35 improve bone mineral density, study shows

Calcium plays an important role in bone health; deficiencies can result in reduced bone density and cause conditions such as osteoporosis. Calcium supplementation later in life only slightly decreases the risk of osteoporosis or fracture. Recently, researchers completed a systematic review to summarize the evidence of the effect of calcium...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
SheKnows

Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life

Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While many of us recognize that physical health...
MENTAL HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Dogs shown to identify human stress condition odors

In a recent study published in PLOS ONE, researchers used a controlled olfactory paradigm to assess whether dogs could discriminate between human odors in breath and sweat samples before and after experiencing experimentally induced negative psychological stress. Background. A stress response is the principal physiological process associated with anxiety, panic...
PETS
ADDitude

What is Avoidant Personality Disorder? Symptoms, Causes & Treatments

Avoidant Personality Disorder (AVPD) causes feelings of inadequacy, fear of rejection, and sensitivity to potential negative feedback. People with AVPD may avoid potentially embarrassing social situations, as they view themselves as socially incompetent. AVPD is one of 10 personality disorders listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about lidocaine patches for back pain

The lidocaine patch for back pain delivers anesthetic medication through the skin. The patch may improve back pain, but research is limited and the patch has a range of potential side effects. suggests that 5% lidocaine patches may significantly reduce lower back pain. This article discusses the lidocaine patch for...
HEALTH
earth.com

Stress has an odor, and dogs can smell it on us

The use of service dogs to support people with psychological conditions such as anxiety, panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder is growing in popularity. Such dogs are reported to improve a sufferer’s quality of life and social connections. In addition, they are able to help reduce the number of panic attacks, or the severity of PTSD symptoms, by behaving in a way that ‘calms’ the sufferer, or ‘interrupts’ his or her anxiety. Clearly, the dogs are able to perceive and respond to their owners’ psychological distress, but the mechanisms by which they do this are currently not understood.
PETS
Medical News Today

Which nutrients support the hypothalamus and pituitary gland?

The hypothalamus is a small area of the brain, located just above the brainstem. Its main function is to release several hormones to the pituitary gland, which stores and releases them into the bloodstream as necessary. The hypothalamus and pituitary gland link the nervous system to the endocrine system. Certain...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

In Conversation: How to understand chronic pain

These are just some of the words people tend to use to describe their pain. Now imagine you had to endure a bit of this every waking day until you don’t know what it’s like to go about your day without this baseline of pain slowly depleting your mental and physical energy in the background.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy