ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

Dripping Springs wins 55-7 victory over Bowie

By Wayland D. Clark
The Hays Free Press
The Hays Free Press
 3 days ago

By Wayland D. Clark

Dripping Springs held a 34-0 lead when Bowie started its homecoming ceremonies at halftime at Burger Center on Friday, Sept. 23. The Tigers were near perfect, with the exception of a rare missed PAT, in a 55-7 win.

Quarterback Austin Novosad, who sat out the second half, completed 21 of 24 passes for 215 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jack Williams came in the third quarter and completed 6 of 7 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Dripping Springs scored on 5 pass receptions, had 2 rushing touchdowns and Greyson Jones intercepted a Bowie pass returning it for a touchdown. Boston Papp, Kyle Koch, Garon Duncan, Jack Tyndall, Braedon Mulder all scored touchdowns and Joseph Moreland scored twice.

Tyndall led rushing with 19 carries for 105 yards. Koch led receivers with 9 receptions for 91 yards. Dripping Springs 4-0 (2-0) will host Buda Johnson 2-3 (2-1) on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Photo by Wayland D. Clark
Dripping Springs’ Boston Papp (25) makes a leaping catch in the end zone over the outstretched arms of Bowie defender Jake Cole (48) on this 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Austin Novosad.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK

Despite coming off of the Longhorns’ 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, over half of our voters in this week’s DraftKings Reacts Survey aren’t overly concerned. 59% of voters believe the loss wasn’t ideal, but it’s still too early to freak out. But over a third of the voters disagree, with 34% believing the fourth straight road loss is cause for concern.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!

October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
GEORGETOWN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie, TX
Sports
Dripping Springs, TX
Sports
Dripping Springs, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Dripping Springs, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Bowie, TX
Dallas Observer

Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest

Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
LOCKHART, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Burger Center#Tigers
KXAN

Young Texas horned lizards released to the wild in ongoing study

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A group of Texas horned lizards hatched in a South Texas zoo this summer was released this week into the wild. The Center for Conservation and Research at San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday set free 50 of the zoo-hatched reptiles, known in parts of Texas as “horny toads.” These lizards […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

TC Fuels Acquires 8 Stations in Texas

DALLAS andWICHITA FALLS, Texas — TC Fuels LP has acquired eight fuel stations with comfort shops in Wichita Falls, Jacksboro and Windthorst, Texas, from Texoma Petroleum Inc. All places are leased to fee sellers. Wichita Falls-based Texoma Petroleum didn’t instantly function any of the retail websites. All places...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
FOX West Texas

Weatherford man dies in head-on collision in Runnels County

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — A 73-year-old Weatherford man was killed in a head-on collision Monday evening on US Hwy 67, 5 miles northeast of Ballinger. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report states Richard Wayne Bruce, 73, of Weatherford, was driving a pickup truck west on US 67, and Ben Baxter Bingham, 59, of Sonora, was driving a pickup truck east on 67.
RUNNELS COUNTY, TX
The Hays Free Press

The Hays Free Press

Hays County, TX
86
Followers
176
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Barton Publications Inc. has been bringing readers Kyle and Buda news and sports since the 1950s. The Hays Free Press covers north Hays County.

 https://www.haysfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy