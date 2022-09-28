Dripping Springs wins 55-7 victory over Bowie

By Wayland D. Clark

Dripping Springs held a 34-0 lead when Bowie started its homecoming ceremonies at halftime at Burger Center on Friday, Sept. 23. The Tigers were near perfect, with the exception of a rare missed PAT, in a 55-7 win.

Quarterback Austin Novosad, who sat out the second half, completed 21 of 24 passes for 215 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jack Williams came in the third quarter and completed 6 of 7 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Dripping Springs scored on 5 pass receptions, had 2 rushing touchdowns and Greyson Jones intercepted a Bowie pass returning it for a touchdown. Boston Papp, Kyle Koch, Garon Duncan, Jack Tyndall, Braedon Mulder all scored touchdowns and Joseph Moreland scored twice.

Tyndall led rushing with 19 carries for 105 yards. Koch led receivers with 9 receptions for 91 yards. Dripping Springs 4-0 (2-0) will host Buda Johnson 2-3 (2-1) on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.