‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: What Happened to Michael Allio’s Wife?

By Erica Scassellati
 3 days ago

Michael Allio was a fan favorite contestant on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette , and now he’s back for Bachelor in Paradise . Michael was previously married to a woman named Laura and has a young son named James. Here’s what happened to Michael’s wife.

[ Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Michael Allio.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xjeJ_0iE8RadB00
Michael Allio | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Michael Allio’s wife Laura died of breast cancer

During Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette , Michael Allio quickly became a fan-favorite contestant. Michael revealed to Katie that he had a wife named Laura, who died from breast cancer. He is also a dad to his son James.

Before deciding to join the cast of The Bachelorette , Michael sought the blessing of his late wife’s parents. “My decision to, you know, begin this journey is not just mine. So there’s a lot of people who are affected with it in my world. People that I really love and cherish,” he said during an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

“I did say that before I decided to go on the show, I wouldn’t go on unless my in-laws have given me full approval. Basically, like, this is my out to do something that may make me feel uncomfortable, but they were supportive, too.”

Michael Allio is back for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Though Michael had a great connection with Katie and made it to her final four, he decided to self-eliminate from the show to be with his son. “I’m not leaving because of us. I’m leaving because my son needs his dad,” Michael told Katie.

Now Michael is returning for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. In the premiere episode, he stated, “Since I left Katie’s season, I took some time off dating and just got back to my normal life being a dad.”

Michael recalled telling his son that he was asked to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise and expressing that he still missed Laura. “He said, ‘Dad, I miss her too, but everybody needs somebody,'” Michael recalled.

He added of James, “Since Laura passed, he wants a mother figure. He feels that missing piece. And I’m really hoping to find someone here so that James and I can take that next step in our life.”

Michael talked to his son about returning to the show

Since Michael Allio left Katie’s season to be with his son, fans may wonder why he returned for Bachelor in Paradise . Michael explained during an interview with Access . “James was at a very different point in his life,” he said of his son, referring to when he was on Katie’s season. “One year difference is a lot in a child’s life.”

“So we were able to talk about it a lot more, and we approached it a lot different this time than the first time around,” Michael continued. “He’s being watched by my parents and my in-laws. They’ve got vacations planned. He’s really excited to have this time, but we’re gonna miss each other.”

New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

