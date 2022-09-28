ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WEAR

Hurricane Ian recovery to draw tradesmen away from Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Finding skilled workers to do repair work on your home may be difficult in the weeks and months ahead. The Home Builders Association of Northwest Florida says trade workers are already in short supply. Now, as South Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, economists are worried the situation will get worse.
WEAR

20 unconfirmed deaths, 1 confirmed death so far in Florida from Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- State leaders said Friday morning there are currently 20 unconfirmed fatalities and one confirmed fatality across Florida from Hurricane Ian. FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie spoke at Friday morning's press conference, saying the one confirmed fatality so far is in Polk County. Meanwhile, there are 12 unconfirmed fatalities in Charlotte County and 8 unconfirmed fatalities in Collier County.
WEAR

State troopers from Northwest Florida head south for Ian response efforts

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 125 state troopers from Northwest and Southeast Florida departed to Southwest Florida Thursday morning to aid Hurricane Ian response efforts. The teams are equipped with heavy equipment and chainsaws to support search and rescue and road clearing efforts. Twenty-five of the state troopers are from...
WEAR

Drought returns to portions of NW Florida

Yeah, you read that right. Parts of our area are now within what's called an "abnormally dry" drought. We had a vegetation fire in Warrington on Thursday. About 2 acres burned. Escambia County Fire Rescue says the fire is under control. After an endless deluge of rain through the early...
WEAR

Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
WEAR

Northwest Florida sheriff's office response teams head to SW Florida for recovery efforts

Three Northwest Florida sheriff's office response teams are heading to South Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and Escambia County Sheriff's Office are all staffing relief missions to counties affected by the storm. Sarasota and Charlotte counties are the main target locations.
WEAR

Florida gas tax holiday begins Oct. 1

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida's month-long gas tax holiday begins Saturday. Floridians will receive a rebate of $0.25 off per gallon of gas for the entire month of October. The gas tax holiday is part of a $1.2 billion tax relief package Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed off on in May.
WEAR

Niceville breweries unite to collect supplies for Hurricane Ian victims

NICEVILLE, Fla. -- Niceville breweries are uniting in support of Hurricane Ian victims by collecting needed supplies. The breweries involved are 3rd Planet Brewery, Strange Colt, Bayou Brewery and Props. Donations can be dropped off now through October 14. Items being collected are: water, bleach, mops, brooms, 5 gallon buckets,...
WEAR

FPL working to restore power to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Power crews already hard at work trying to get the lights back on for millions in the dark following Hurricane Ian. The president of Florida Power and Light gave a brief assessment of the situation Thursday. President of Florida Power and Light Eric Silagy says the company...
FLORIDA STATE

