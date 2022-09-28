Read full article on original website
WEAR
Northwest Florida dispatchers head south to assist Hurricane Ian rescue, recovery efforts
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Several Northwest Florida dispatchers are among the many traveling down to Southwest Florida to help in rescue and recovery efforts. During storms like Ian, those dispatchers will work hours on end. They take a lot of phone calls they can't immediately send help to, and...
WEAR
Hurricane Ian recovery to draw tradesmen away from Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Finding skilled workers to do repair work on your home may be difficult in the weeks and months ahead. The Home Builders Association of Northwest Florida says trade workers are already in short supply. Now, as South Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, economists are worried the situation will get worse.
WEAR
20 unconfirmed deaths, 1 confirmed death so far in Florida from Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- State leaders said Friday morning there are currently 20 unconfirmed fatalities and one confirmed fatality across Florida from Hurricane Ian. FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie spoke at Friday morning's press conference, saying the one confirmed fatality so far is in Polk County. Meanwhile, there are 12 unconfirmed fatalities in Charlotte County and 8 unconfirmed fatalities in Collier County.
WEAR
Northwest Florida organizations prepare to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One Blood is calling on people in the panhandle to donate blood as they face impacts to their organization from the hurricane. Many One Blood facilities in Central and South Florida had to close their operations because of the storm. While it won't stop the efforts to...
WEAR
State troopers from Northwest Florida head south for Ian response efforts
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 125 state troopers from Northwest and Southeast Florida departed to Southwest Florida Thursday morning to aid Hurricane Ian response efforts. The teams are equipped with heavy equipment and chainsaws to support search and rescue and road clearing efforts. Twenty-five of the state troopers are from...
WEAR
Northwest Florida volunteers prepare to assist Hurricane Ian victims
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.-- Northwest Florida volunteers are stepping up to help the people in South Florida effected by Hurricane Ian. Manpower, equipment and supplies are all headed their way. Escambia Search and Rescue will be sending volunteers to help pass out food and water. And Santa Rosa County will be...
WEAR
Drought returns to portions of NW Florida
Yeah, you read that right. Parts of our area are now within what's called an "abnormally dry" drought. We had a vegetation fire in Warrington on Thursday. About 2 acres burned. Escambia County Fire Rescue says the fire is under control. After an endless deluge of rain through the early...
WEAR
Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
WEAR
Northwest Florida sheriff's office response teams head to SW Florida for recovery efforts
Three Northwest Florida sheriff's office response teams are heading to South Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and Escambia County Sheriff's Office are all staffing relief missions to counties affected by the storm. Sarasota and Charlotte counties are the main target locations.
WEAR
Ian becomes a hurricane again, heading to SC after leaving destruction across Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ian is a hurricane again as of 11 p.m. Thursday after spending most of the day downgraded to tropical storm status. The storm returned to warm water and gained enough of its strength back for hurricane status as it heads to South Carolina. It is expected to make landfall in South Carolina early-to mid afternoon on Friday.
WEAR
Ian becomes a hurricane again, heading to South Carolina after slamming Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Ian has become a hurricane again as of 5 p.m. EDT Thursday after spending most of the day downgraded to tropical storm status. The storm returned to warm water and gained that strength back. The National Weather Service said Ian is now "taking...
WEAR
Florida activates Florida Disaster Fund to assist communities impacted by Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The State of Florida has activated the Florida Disaster Fund as a way to provide financial assistance to communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Florida Disaster Fund is a private fund established to assist Florida communities recover from disaster. To help Floridians involved, the state has a...
WEAR
Results in for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties HOME-American Rescue Plan Funding survey
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Results are in from a survey on homelessness in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. The counties, along with the cities of Pensacola and Milton, are deciding how to spend $4 million from the American Rescue fund. Priorities identified by people who took the survey included helping...
WEAR
Florida gas tax holiday begins Oct. 1
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida's month-long gas tax holiday begins Saturday. Floridians will receive a rebate of $0.25 off per gallon of gas for the entire month of October. The gas tax holiday is part of a $1.2 billion tax relief package Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed off on in May.
WEAR
FPL: More than half of its customers already have their power back
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — FPL announced more than a million customers who lost power because of Hurricane Ian got it back by Friday morning. The utility said that’s more than half of its customers who were affected, as it started the first full day of restoration after Ian went away.
WEAR
Pensacola pet event planning company gathering donations for Hurricane Ian victims
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A local pet event planning company "WolfGang" is gathering supply donations for victims impacted by Hurricane Ian. The company is teaming up with TMT Pensacola Inc. to help families with pets who've been affected by the storm. "There's such bad devastation in South Florida that people lost...
WEAR
Niceville breweries unite to collect supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- Niceville breweries are uniting in support of Hurricane Ian victims by collecting needed supplies. The breweries involved are 3rd Planet Brewery, Strange Colt, Bayou Brewery and Props. Donations can be dropped off now through October 14. Items being collected are: water, bleach, mops, brooms, 5 gallon buckets,...
WEAR
FPL working to restore power to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Power crews already hard at work trying to get the lights back on for millions in the dark following Hurricane Ian. The president of Florida Power and Light gave a brief assessment of the situation Thursday. President of Florida Power and Light Eric Silagy says the company...
WEAR
BREAKING: Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
WEAR
Members of military honored during Fort Walton Beach High School Military Night
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Members of Hurlburt's Shadow 77 and Shadow aircrews were recognized during Military night at Friday's Fort Walton Beach High School football game. Those recognized were given the opportunity to perform the ceremonial coin toss. Emerald Coast exchange club along with the Fort Walton Beach Excel...
