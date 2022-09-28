ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WKRG News 5

2 attempts made at Mobile banks to open account under fake identity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have had two separate instances involving attempted identity thefts at banks. On Monday, Sept. 26, officers were called to Keesler Federal Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man attempted to open an account using someone else’s identity. Travis Sopson, 42, was allegedly […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. officials & Pensacola, Gulf Breeze police deploying for Hurricane Ian relief Saturday morning

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola and Gulf Breeze police officers are set to deploy to south Florida Saturday morning to “aid the victims in Charlotte County who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian,” according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. 21 members of the ECSO’s Disaster Response Team […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Elderly woman found in roach-infested home with no running water, exposed to drugs: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant. Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash covering the property. Edwina Jackson, 53, of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Alabama Now

Grown man dons football helmet, attacks 9-year-old at youth practice, Florida police say

A Florida man was arrested Thursday on aggravated child abuse charged after he allegedly began tackling a 9-year-old child during a youth football practice. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said David Alan Taylor, 41, of Pensacola, Florida, was arrested after he apparently “ran out to the football field and was angry” after a player was tackled by Taylor’s victim. The boy started crying and it angered Taylor, deputies said.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide for Thursday multiple shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s multiple shooting in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Keenan Hall, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm in public, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, criminal mischief, deadly […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Northwest Florida sheriff's office response teams head to SW Florida for recovery efforts

Three Northwest Florida sheriff's office response teams are heading to South Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and Escambia County Sheriff's Office are all staffing relief missions to counties affected by the storm. Sarasota and Charlotte counties are the main target locations.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Police searching for man wanted on felony warrant

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant Thursday afternoon. Police say they are searching around the 600 block of Ditmar Street. Pensacola Police describe the man as a black male wearing an orange hoodie and blue swim trunks. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl: Police

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police released more information about a possible fentanyl overdose at Chickasaw High School. Officers were called to the school Tuesday, Sept. 27, after a 10th grader passed out in class. Officers initially believed it was an allergic reaction until another student told them the teen ingested a pill containing fentanyl. […]
CHICKASAW, AL

