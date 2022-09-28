Read full article on original website
Pensacola felon sentenced to 20 years in prison for buying stolen gun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of violating his probation for aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon. The charges arose from an incident that occurred on Feb. 3, 2019, where Joseph Dequan Hayes fired multiple shots into a car occupied […]
Deputies: Man threatens customers, employees with knife at Escambia County Walmart
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Saturday afternoon for threatening Walmart customers and employees with a knife. Investigators say James Cook is being charged with aggravated battery. According to the sheriff's office, Cook was seen riding his bike outside circling the Walmart parking lot...
Deputies: Pace man arrested in Arizona while transporting 8 undocumented immigrants
COCHISE COUNTY, Arizona -- A Pace man was arrested in Arizona while transporting eight undocumented immigrants, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested 60-year-old Charles Wildry of Pace and 42-year-old Myrtle Payne of Jacksonville. According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies performed a traffic stop around 3:30...
2 attempts made at Mobile banks to open account under fake identity
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have had two separate instances involving attempted identity thefts at banks. On Monday, Sept. 26, officers were called to Keesler Federal Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man attempted to open an account using someone else’s identity. Travis Sopson, 42, was allegedly […]
Escambia Co. officials & Pensacola, Gulf Breeze police deploying for Hurricane Ian relief Saturday morning
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola and Gulf Breeze police officers are set to deploy to south Florida Saturday morning to “aid the victims in Charlotte County who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian,” according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. 21 members of the ECSO’s Disaster Response Team […]
Elderly woman found in roach-infested home with no running water, exposed to drugs: Okaloosa Co. deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant. Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash covering the property. Edwina Jackson, 53, of […]
Alabama neurologist who tried fleeing to Middle East convicted of bank fraud, identity theft
Neurologist and pain specialist Rassan Tarabein, MD, was convicted for bank fraud, false statements, aggravated identity theft and refusing to pay court-ordered restitution, the Justice Department said Sept. 23. Dr. Tarabein, 63, of Daphne, AL, was ordered to pay more than $15 million in restitution to victims in a previous...
Daphne Police searching for man, allegedly used stolen credit cards at ‘several ATMs’
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they said used a stolen credit card at “several ATMs” in August, according to a Facebook post from the DPD. Police said the suspect in the photos below used the stolen credit cards on […]
Grown man dons football helmet, attacks 9-year-old at youth practice, Florida police say
A Florida man was arrested Thursday on aggravated child abuse charged after he allegedly began tackling a 9-year-old child during a youth football practice. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said David Alan Taylor, 41, of Pensacola, Florida, was arrested after he apparently “ran out to the football field and was angry” after a player was tackled by Taylor’s victim. The boy started crying and it angered Taylor, deputies said.
Northwest Florida dispatchers head south to assist Hurricane Ian rescue, recovery efforts
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Several Northwest Florida dispatchers are among the many traveling down to Southwest Florida to help in rescue and recovery efforts. During storms like Ian, those dispatchers will work hours on end. They take a lot of phone calls they can't immediately send help to, and...
Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide for Thursday multiple shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s multiple shooting in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Keenan Hall, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm in public, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, criminal mischief, deadly […]
Pensacola contractor received $400K from 10 victims for work never completed over a two-year span
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, the Escambia County Contractor Board heard 10 more complaints against Matthew Banks of Banks Construction. According to the 10 victims, Banks has received $400,000 over a span of two years and never completed the work. On November 20, 2020, Alice Bennett and...
Pensacola pet event planning company gathering donations for Hurricane Ian victims
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A local pet event planning company "WolfGang" is gathering supply donations for victims impacted by Hurricane Ian. The company is teaming up with TMT Pensacola Inc. to help families with pets who've been affected by the storm. "There's such bad devastation in South Florida that people lost...
Northwest Florida volunteers prepare to assist Hurricane Ian victims
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.-- Northwest Florida volunteers are stepping up to help the people in South Florida effected by Hurricane Ian. Manpower, equipment and supplies are all headed their way. Escambia Search and Rescue will be sending volunteers to help pass out food and water. And Santa Rosa County will be...
VIDEO: Man arrested after walking into convenience store with shotgun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) - A man in Florida has been arrested after walking into a gas station earlier this month with a shotgun, according to officials. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and released this week by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The video begins with...
Northwest Florida sheriff's office response teams head to SW Florida for recovery efforts
Three Northwest Florida sheriff's office response teams are heading to South Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and Escambia County Sheriff's Office are all staffing relief missions to counties affected by the storm. Sarasota and Charlotte counties are the main target locations.
Man caught on camera kicking in door of business, taking motorcycle: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who was seen kicking in the door of a business and taking a motorcycle on camera, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to MPH Auto Sales at 1941 Schillinger Road Friday, Sept. 23 around 4:02 a.m. in […]
Pensacola Police searching for man wanted on felony warrant
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant Thursday afternoon. Police say they are searching around the 600 block of Ditmar Street. Pensacola Police describe the man as a black male wearing an orange hoodie and blue swim trunks. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl: Police
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police released more information about a possible fentanyl overdose at Chickasaw High School. Officers were called to the school Tuesday, Sept. 27, after a 10th grader passed out in class. Officers initially believed it was an allergic reaction until another student told them the teen ingested a pill containing fentanyl. […]
Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine reportedly found in Mary Esther man’s car
MARY ESTHER, Fla. – A Mary Esther man has been charged with trafficking in narcotics after investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they found drugs in his car. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Nija Gamble, 32, of Cypress Street, faces three felony narcotics...
