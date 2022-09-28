Read full article on original website
Related
aroundptown.com
PLT#3 Approves Budget, Hears B.L.I.N.D. Presentation
The September meeting of the PLT#3 School Board included the adding of Competitive Cheerleading to the Co-op, approving the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, and learning about the B.L.I.N.D. program at the high school. Derick Cox, Dean of Students/Athletic Director, at the PLT 6-12 campus gave a report to the board...
Dubuque, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Davenport West High School football team will have a game with Dubuque Senior High School on September 30, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KWQC
New security procedures at Moline High School football games and major events
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - If you are headed to a football game or any other major event in the Moline-Coal Valley School District, you can expect to have your bag checked before entry. In a Facebook post, the Moline Police Department is reminding students and parents of the change. Police say it’s an effort to ensure the safety and security of those attending the events and is no different than routine searches at other local and national events.
ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System said it is moving forward with its plan to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. In April, Genesis announced a comprehensive plan to optimize emergency services in Scott County to expand capacity and better provide patients with the “right care, in the right place, at the right time,” the health system said in a media release.
aroundptown.com
Erie Air Park Honored By IDOT
Information submitted by IDOT, photo and video courtesy Erie Air Park. It may be small but for Erie Air Park size doesn’t matter when it comes to operating an award winning facility. The facility was recently named Private Airport of the Year by IDOT during the Illinois Public Airports Association Fall Conference in Galena.
nrgmediadixon.com
The City of Dixon Becomes the First Community in the U.S. to Adopt a Recovery Friendly Community Proclamation
Dixon has officially become the first community in the entire country to adopt a Recovery Friendly Community Proclamation. More than 100,000 people lose their lives to drug overdoses each year including one life every five minutes. Dixon is a national leader to substance use prevention, treatment and recovery with many...
aroundptown.com
E/P Boys Golf Competes at Regionals
The E/P Boys’ Golf team competed in the IHSA Boys’ Class 1A Regionals on Wednesday. Being held at Silver Ridge Golf Course in Oregon, thirteen teams competed for a chance to advance to the state tournament. Rockford Lutheran won the meet with a 326, besting Byron’s 327 by a single stroke. Rockford Christian finished third. The E/P Panthers concluded their season by finishing eleventh with a 442.
RELATED PEOPLE
ourquadcities.com
School district faces possible bus driver strike
The Davenport Community School District announced bus services may be affected by a potential drivers’ strike. At issue is the possibility that some bus drivers represented by the Teamsters 371 Union may decide to strike on Monday, October 3. The school district has the following statement on its website:
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown UMC Announces Trunk-or-Treat Event
It’s that time of year to start thinking about Trunk or Treat! This year’s Trunk-or-Treat event at Prophetstown’s United Methodist Church is welcoming Golf Carts, Side by Sides, ATV’s, and vehicles to set up in the Church’s parking lot. Those wishing to set up a table can locate in the the horseshoe drive.
Roller skating event a ‘test run.’ Organizer eyes permanent skating/youth center
Roller skating is returning to Galesburg. Whether it’s just a one-day event or a more permanent entertainment option remains to be seen. A day of family and adult fun is set for Saturday, Oct. 22 at the former Skate Palace, 1855 E. Knox St. in Galesburg. The event, sponsored by Michael Spinks and not-for-profit All-Stars Sports Academy, will feature roller skating for all ages from 1 to 8 p.m. There also will be other games and contests, a pitching speed radar gun, and food trucks on site.
Rollover crash injures man in Jo Daviess County
ELIZABETH, Ill. (WTVO) – A man is hurt after getting ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash in Jo Daviess County. Sheriff’s deputies found Jared Vesely, 29, and his vehicle in the ditch on the east side of Illinois Route 84 just after 10 p.m. Friday night in rural Elizabeth. Vesely was transported to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
aledotimesrecord.com
Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School
GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
aroundptown.com
Hwy 92 Bridge Reopens (photos)
After 7 months the Illinois Hwy. 92 Hennepin Feeder Canal Bridge has reopened to traffic. Crews opened the bridge on Friday morning with soil crews completing the laying of seed blankets. The bridge is located about one mile east of Illinois Hwy. 172, in Bureau County. The project began in...
KWQC
13-year-old charged with making threats at Davenport intermediate school
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with threats made at a Davenport intermediate school. Davenport police school resource officers received information regarding the possible threat of violence to students and staff at Smart Intermediate School, police said in a media release. Additional officers responded to...
KCRG.com
Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 24th, 2022, inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center for treatment by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for treatment. A detainer was placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Linn County. On September 27th,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know
The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
KWQC
Child injured after falling off float in North Scott homecoming parade
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A child was injured when he fell off a float during the North School homecoming parade Thursday night, Eldridge police said. Police, fire and Medic EMS were dispatched around 7 p.m. to South 6th Street and West LeClaire Road. The child was treated on the scene...
KWQC
Clinton City Council Unanimously approves deal with Canadian Pacific
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton City Council unanimously approved a settlement with Canadian Pacific, pending its merger with Kansas City Southern. As part of the deal made on Tuesday night, the city could potentially receive $1 million from the railway. Of those funds, $100,000 would be used toward the permanent closure of the crossing on 21st Avenue North.
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Sheriff Says Take Extra Precaution of Deer on the Roads
It is that time of the year when it is not uncommon to see a dead deer along the side of the road. It is also not uncommon to see them standing in the ditch or along the road. This is the time to be careful and Lee County Sheriff John Simonton says you need to slow down because deer may not give you much time to react.
Comments / 1