Read full article on original website
Related
klcc.org
Salem and Eugene investigators seeking information on fatal hit-and-run, and theft cases
Salem police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning. 66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer was found around 5:00am, lying in the roadway of the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast. She was taken to Salem Health but died from her injuries Thursday.
kezi.com
Manhunt ends with two arrests after armed carjacking in Gateway area
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- Two arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street. On September 30th, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. the Springfield Police Department received reports of an armed car jacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street in Springfield. Two men were said to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 30
*UPDATE* 09/29/22 – 36 year old David Roy Keefaver of Junction City has been identified as the victim in this case. While the exact series of events leading up to Keefaver’s death are still not entirely clear, investigators have not uncovered any evidence to indicate that his death was the result of a criminal act. Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public. Original release – This morning at approximately 4:32am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspicious circumstances at a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Ln. north of Eugene. An area resident called 911 to report that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller’s door. As deputies responded the caller advised that the male had laid down on the porch and lost consciousness. Deputies arrived on scene to find the male to be injured and not breathing. The deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures including CPR. Medics additionally responded to assist but the male did not survive. His identity is being withheld at this time. He is believed to be a resident of another location on Lassen Ln. Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the male’s death. His death is being investigated as suspicious at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.
KVAL
Eugene Police ask if you can help identify this suspect
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that on March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their car in the restaurant's lot. The mother and daughter said when they returned to their vehicle they found the passenger window shattered and the teen's school bag gone. They say inside the bag had been her keys, school computer, and a wallet with the teen's debit and social security cards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman calls 911, hides phone, leads deputies to alleged kidnapper
A Salem woman called 911 Wednesday evening and secretly led Marion County officials to her and the man that allegedly kidnapped her.
kezi.com
Springfield woman rescued from South Sister
SOUTH SISTER, Ore.-- A 61-year-old Springfield woman is safe after getting lost during a hike descending the South Sister. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the woman called 911 saying she was hiking alone with her dog and inadvertently left the climbers trail. The call...
KXL
Fatal Crash In Marion County Snarls I-Five Traffic For Several Hours
MARION COUNTY, Ore – Oregon State Police along with First Responders from Aurora and Woodburn responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate-Five, Friday afternoon. An initial investigation of the crash found that a Honda motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Tyler Bratton, of Santa Rosa, CA was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when he collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, driven by 22-year-old Usach Sisach Nelson.
KVAL
Sheriff's Office identifies man who died on home's porch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has identified the man who died on a home's porch after throwing himself against the door. The death of 36-year-old David Roy Keefaver of Junction City was considered suspicious at the time. LCSO says while the exact series of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
One man dead after car crash in Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Ore.- One man is dead after his car rolled off of the roadway. On Friday, at about 11:11 p.m. the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Parkway Road near Valley Road in Pleasant Hill. A white Chevrolet S10 was...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was cited for alleged criminal mischief by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said just after 9:45 a.m. an officer contacted the 44-year old who allegedly used the Umpqua Valley Arts Center’s canvas tent to sleep on overnight. This was in the 1600 block of West Harvard Avenue. The report his actions stretched out the tent’s material and bent a support pole. The suspect said he had crawled on top of the tent to save a cat, but ended up falling asleep.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR PROBATION VIOLATION AFTER RIDING BIKE OVERNIGHT
A late-night bicycle ride led to a Roseburg man going to jail. A Roseburg Police report said Thursday just after 12:20 a.m. the 29-year old was allegedly seen riding his bike without lighting equipment in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street downtown. The suspect was known to be wanted by his parole officer. He was detained and held without bail for a probation violation.
Lane County deputies investigating suspicious death
A man died early Wednesday morning under suspicious circumstances according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
ARREST DURING INVESTGATION OF FATAL WRONG-WAY CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (September 30, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. The preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda...
Wrong-way driver killed in crash, other driver arrested on DUII charge
One man died and another was arrested after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 early Friday.
KVAL
Florence Police asking for help in identifying human remains found off Hwy 101
FLORENCE, Ore. — The Florence Police Department is asking for help from the pubic in identifying the human remains that were located off of Hwy 101 across from the Fred Meyer. The remains were discovered in a brush area south of Munsel Lake Road on Wednesday, September 21st around...
kptv.com
Deputy pursuit ends with arrest of Eugene bank robber
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – The Eugene Police Department arrested a man accused of robbing two banks over the span of 10 days in Lane County. Police say Bryan Michael Makarowsky, age 34, of Eugene, walked into the Chase Bank at 2840 Willamette Boulevard in Eugene around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Makarowsky then robbed the bank, threatening he would use a firearm if his demands weren’t met.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER TRYING TO ESCAPE
A fugitive was jailed for a warrant after trying to escape from Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 11:30 a.m. the 27-year old was seen riding a bicycle on Northeast Chestnut Street and an officer knew he had a felony warrant. The officer attempted to conduct a stop but the man continued to ride away. The suspect attempted to ride his bicycle down the embankment of the railroad tracks, but he wrecked and flew over his handlebars, at which point he was detained.
kezi.com
Eugene woman wakes up to strange man watching her in her bedroom
EUGENE, Ore. -- One Eugene woman is on edge after one of her worst nightmares came true Wednesday morning. "I’m not even wanting to think too hard about what I could have woken up to if I had slept in for 15 more minutes," she said. A little after...
kezi.com
Corvallis resident arrested after fatal crash on Interstate 5
WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- A Corvallis resident was arrested early Friday morning after a fatal collision with a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Wilsonville, Oregon State Police reported. According to OSP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 279 south of Wilsonville at about 12:45 a.m. on...
Emerald Media
A vigil honors the life of unhoused woman who touched her community
Amber Mark was sleeping in a tent on Highway 99 when she was killed by 18-year-old Anthony Charles Rodeen after he ran over her tent on Sept. 8. The driver continued driving recklessly after running over Mark and one other the tent. He eventually hit another pedestrian after driving onto a sidewalk near a Dari Mart before being apprehended by a witness and arrested by Eugene police.
Comments / 5