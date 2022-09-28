Read full article on original website
WGRZ TV
October 1 - Hearing Evaluation Services of Buffalo
WGRZ TV
43 North Finalists Announced
15 startups will compete for one of five million-dollar top prizes plus incubator space in Buffalo. The finals will be October 20'th at Shea's.
WGRZ TV
New OT Policy For Erie County Officials
Top appointees and department leaders made over 800 - thousand dollars in OT. That notably included Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.
wcyb.com
Virginia State Police sends search and recovery team divers to Wytheville ahead of Ian
Virginia State Police is sending crews to Wytheville in advance of Ian, which is expected to arrive this weekend in Southwest Virginia. VSP Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers are pre-deploying Thursday to prepare for any swift water rescue needs. Additionally, all available state police personnel are on standby for...
WGRZ TV
Bills Mafia Boat Parade on the Buffalo River
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for a sea of red and blue along the Buffalo River. "I travel for a lot of road games and I love the events that are planned at those road games," said Ashleigh Dopp MacDonald. When MacDonald saw there was a Bills Mafia Boat...
WGRZ TV
Annual Sadie Strong Community Health and Wellness Expo being held Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local nonprofit announced that it will be hosting its annual health and wellness expo. Sadie Strong will host the fourth Sadie Strong Community Health and Wellness Expo on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northland Workforce Training Center at 683 Northland Ave.
DEC finds illegal marijuana plants in state forest
The NY Department of Environmental Conservation recently confiscated and burned over a dozen "large marijuana plants" that were growing on state property in Allegany County.
Franklin News Post
Video footage offered by Dels. Marie March, Wren Williams following assault allegation
Two competing state delegates have provided video related to an alleged shoving incident at a Wytheville GOP event last weekend, as the case awaits a December court hearing. Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, filed a criminal complaint Saturday against Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, alleging misdemeanor assault and battery, saying he shoved her at a Ninth Congressional District Republican celebration in Wytheville that night.
New York State Police investigating tractor trailer crash on I-90
All eastbound lanes between exit 49 and exit 48A on the I-90 New York State Thruway were closed on Thursday due to a tractor trailer crash.
VSP: SUV rear-ends tractor, kills Southwest Virginia man
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a woman who reportedly hit the back of a tractor with an SUV in Southwest Virginia, killing a man. Virginia State Police (VSP) reports that Chasity D. Jones, 25, of Rural Retreat, was traveling southbound on Route 674 in a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder just before 7 […]
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County
WYTHE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Sherry Shaverdi and her husband live on a 60-acre sheep farm in Wythe County. In July, they noticed a hornet nest on their dog’s house. “It is quite amazing. It just showed up. We’ve had them before but they’ve always been fairly small; really about the size of a grapefruit or a little bigger. But all of the sudden this one showed up and just took off,” Sherry explained.
WSLS
Delegates speak out after body cam footage from incident made public
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Two Virginia Delegates spoke out on Wednesday after the body cam footage from an incident that resulted in a court battle was made public by Wytheville police. Delegate Marie March filed charges against Delegate Wren Williams in a GOP incident she said happened over the weekend...
wcyb.com
Gas woes: Some customers report receiving diesel instead of gas at Lebanon station
LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — Update: News 5 received a response back from Roadrunner spokesman, Ross Parman. Out of an abundance of caution, we replenished the unleaded tank with a fresh fuel as we investigate to determine if there are any irregularities with fuel deliveries or in our tank. To the extent if a customer believes their vehicle was affected by this potential issue, they can contact riskmanagement@gpminvestments.com.
