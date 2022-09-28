ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WGRZ TV

October 1 - Hearing Evaluation Services of Buffalo

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY HEARING EVALUATION SERVICES OF BUFFALO) If you're struggling to hear, let Hearing Evaluation Services of Buffalo help. Hearing Evaluation Services of Buffalo has office locations in Amherst, Williamsville, Orchard Park and Tonawanda. To find out more about all the hearing services that Hearing Evaluation Services of Buffalo provides, head over to their website at www.hesofbuffalo.org. You can also give them a call at (716) 833-4488. Everyone is invited to take part in their Cochlear Implant Virtual Seminar happening on Wednesday, July 13th at 6:30pm.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

43 North Finalists Announced

15 startups will compete for one of five million-dollar top prizes plus incubator space in Buffalo. The finals will be October 20'th at Shea's.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Bills Mafia Boat Parade on the Buffalo River

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for a sea of red and blue along the Buffalo River. "I travel for a lot of road games and I love the events that are planned at those road games," said Ashleigh Dopp MacDonald. When MacDonald saw there was a Bills Mafia Boat...
BUFFALO, NY
Franklin News Post

Video footage offered by Dels. Marie March, Wren Williams following assault allegation

Two competing state delegates have provided video related to an alleged shoving incident at a Wytheville GOP event last weekend, as the case awaits a December court hearing. Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, filed a criminal complaint Saturday against Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, alleging misdemeanor assault and battery, saying he shoved her at a Ninth Congressional District Republican celebration in Wytheville that night.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WJHL

VSP: SUV rear-ends tractor, kills Southwest Virginia man

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a woman who reportedly hit the back of a tractor with an SUV in Southwest Virginia, killing a man. Virginia State Police (VSP) reports that Chasity D. Jones, 25, of Rural Retreat, was traveling southbound on Route 674 in a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder just before 7 […]
RURAL RETREAT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County

WYTHE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Sherry Shaverdi and her husband live on a 60-acre sheep farm in Wythe County. In July, they noticed a hornet nest on their dog’s house. “It is quite amazing. It just showed up. We’ve had them before but they’ve always been fairly small; really about the size of a grapefruit or a little bigger. But all of the sudden this one showed up and just took off,” Sherry explained.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Gas woes: Some customers report receiving diesel instead of gas at Lebanon station

LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — Update: News 5 received a response back from Roadrunner spokesman, Ross Parman. Out of an abundance of caution, we replenished the unleaded tank with a fresh fuel as we investigate to determine if there are any irregularities with fuel deliveries or in our tank. To the extent if a customer believes their vehicle was affected by this potential issue, they can contact riskmanagement@gpminvestments.com.
LEBANON, VA

