Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Related
WRGB
Cannabis farmers begin harvesting NY's first crops for recreational adult-use
Glenville, NY (WRGB) — New York State’s first recreational marijuana growers are starting to harvest the first crops that will eventually be legally sold as drugs to adult consumers. In Schenectady County, marijuana cultivator Brian Conlon began harvesting his recreational cannabis crops on Friday. He’s one of the...
Brick House Tavern & Tap Closes in Latham-Chick-fil-A Coming?
Rumors had been swirling for quite some time about Brick House Tavern & Tap closing and now it's official. But there are more rumors. It appears that there is a popular restaurant that may be moving into its location. Why Did Brick House Tavern & Tap Close?. The lease on...
Hoagie restaurant chain to open 10 Capital Region stores
PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is expanding into New York and the Capital Region. The chain announced that it has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.
glensfallschronicle.com
Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel
Sean Quirk intends to exit the bar business and turn King Neptune’s in Lake George Village into a five-room hotel that he hopes could charge upwards of $1,000 a night. “I feel that because it’s lakefront and offering the dockage with a slip, I think there’s gonna be a draw,” Mr. Quirk told The Chronicle Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
Latham church hosts recycling event for metals and electronics
LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — Calvary United Methodist Church in Latham giving residents an easy way to get rid of stuff Saturday, in an earth-friendly way. They held their annual recycling event, helping community members bring metals and electronics to the recycling stations, something that's not always easy or convenient for people to do.
Glenville Health and Fitness closes, selling all equipment
After 15 years, Glenville Health and Fitness will be closing its doors. As a result, the owners will be selling all the equipment they have.
mylittlefalls.com
Tomorrow, it’s all about the Cheese
Tomorrow, Main Street in Little Falls will be filled with tents, food, beverages, and thousands of people trying to get their fix of some of the best cheese in New York. The 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival kicks off at 10 am and runs until 5 pm, and this year, they want to honor the animals that make cheese possible.
‘Coffee and cocktails’ spot opening in Guilderland
The Scene Coffee and Cocktails is set to open later this year on Western Avenue in Guilderland. Owner Mariana Lia, the daughter of Bill Lia of Lia Auto Group, said she wants to create a "Instagrammable coffee shop."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popeyes in Amsterdam to open in October
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is set to open a new location in Amsterdam, with the grand opening on Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m. The location plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with giveaways. The new location will be at 120 Veeders Mill, Amsterdam, New York.
WNYT
New performance, wellness, recovery spot opens in Albany
Power – Performance, Wellness, Recovery is now open at its new location at Slip 12 in Albany. Slip 12 is the old Huck Finn’s Warehouse – which is undergoing a transformation. It will be filled with commercial tenants. This is the first one to move in. The...
Sisters become managing members at Northshire Bookstore
The Northshire Bookstore has three new managing members. Cathleen Ihasz, Nicole Ihasz and Ashley Ihasz-Austin have acquired a majority interest in the independent bookstore.
Uncle Sam’s Chocolate Factory gets new owners
Uncle Sam's All American Chocolate Factory has new owners. This comes after previous owner Joe Suhrada said he is retiring from the business after 33 years on October 1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turkey Troubles: Order now, pay more anyway
Local butchers suggest ordering your holiday turkeys sooner rather than later.
WRGB
Cabbage Patch Dolls, ColecoVision: The rise & fall of a toy company with local ties
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — A paint-chipped sign on the side of a sad-looking concrete wall--all that's left of one of the most successful toy businesses in the world. But before flaming out, Coleco's four Capital Region factories worked at a furious pace under intense company pressure to meet customer's demands.
NY fourth most searched state to move out this year
According to moving company, moveBuddha, New York is the fourth most searched state to move out this year. With that being said, Albany is one of the only cities in the state seeing positive inflow.
WNYT
‘World’s Largest Garage Sale’ returns to North Country
WARRENSBURG – “The World’s Largest Garage Sale” is back in the North Country this weekend. The annual event in Warrensburg features hundreds of vendors selling antiques, collectibles, toys and more. The event goes through Sunday.
National Coffee Day: Where to Grab a Deal in the Capital Region
National Coffee Day is just hours away, and though it's a nation-wide holiday, there are plenty of businesses in the Capital Region with some piping hot offers. With New Yorkers reported to drink almost seven times more coffee than other states, it's no wonder Albany is home to hundreds of coffee shops celebrating tomorrow.
A ‘Friendly’ Unique Cafe & Cocktails Spot Coming to Western Ave in Albany
The old Friendly's that closed in 2011 and became Crispy Basil Artisan Pizza which also shuttered in 2016 will now become a new cafe and cocktails concept on Western Avenue in Albany. This unique picturesque spot will be called The Scene Coffee & Cocktails. What is the New Business Concept?
WRGB
Death Wish Coffee offering up some caffeinated fun on National Coffee Day
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Death Wish Coffee, in honor of National Coffee Day, is handing out free cups of coffee on Thursday morning. Locally based out of Saratoga County, known nationally, will be at the Redburn Development at 45 Columbia Street in Albany. Death Wish will be offering coffee...
Uncle Sam’s Chocolate owner retiring after 33 years
After more than three decades of service, the owner of Uncle Sam's All-American Chocolate Factory is retiring.
Comments / 0