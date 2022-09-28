ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

glensfallschronicle.com

Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel

Sean Quirk intends to exit the bar business and turn King Neptune’s in Lake George Village into a five-room hotel that he hopes could charge upwards of $1,000 a night. “I feel that because it’s lakefront and offering the dockage with a slip, I think there’s gonna be a draw,” Mr. Quirk told The Chronicle Tuesday afternoon.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WRGB

Latham church hosts recycling event for metals and electronics

LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — Calvary United Methodist Church in Latham giving residents an easy way to get rid of stuff Saturday, in an earth-friendly way. They held their annual recycling event, helping community members bring metals and electronics to the recycling stations, something that's not always easy or convenient for people to do.
LATHAM, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Tomorrow, it’s all about the Cheese

Tomorrow, Main Street in Little Falls will be filled with tents, food, beverages, and thousands of people trying to get their fix of some of the best cheese in New York. The 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival kicks off at 10 am and runs until 5 pm, and this year, they want to honor the animals that make cheese possible.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Popeyes in Amsterdam to open in October

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is set to open a new location in Amsterdam, with the grand opening on Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m. The location plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with giveaways. The new location will be at 120 Veeders Mill, Amsterdam, New York.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

New performance, wellness, recovery spot opens in Albany

Power – Performance, Wellness, Recovery is now open at its new location at Slip 12 in Albany. Slip 12 is the old Huck Finn’s Warehouse – which is undergoing a transformation. It will be filled with commercial tenants. This is the first one to move in. The...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

National Coffee Day: Where to Grab a Deal in the Capital Region

National Coffee Day is just hours away, and though it's a nation-wide holiday, there are plenty of businesses in the Capital Region with some piping hot offers. With New Yorkers reported to drink almost seven times more coffee than other states, it's no wonder Albany is home to hundreds of coffee shops celebrating tomorrow.
ALBANY, NY

