Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
Young child injured in Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian crash overnight
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police and medical personnel responded to East High School late Thursday after a child was hit by vehicle, authorities said. The incident happened shortly before midnight in the lot near the school's stadium. There was a large law enforcement presence in the parking lot...
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested after shots fired in Davis County
SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was arrested after police said shots were fired in Syracuse. Officers said they responded to the area of 1350 South and 1100 West on reports of the shots fired Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. More from 2News. They said the suspect was later...
ksl.com
16-year-old arrested, accused of killing 17-year-old in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and accused of shooting another teen in Salt Lake City earlier this month. The boy was booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention on Thursday for investigation of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. On Sept. 10, just before...
Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLICE: West Valley man beaten over $20 debt
WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was beaten over a $20 debt in West Valley on Thursday, police say. West Valley Police arrested Julian Romero, 22, accused of beating a victim into unconsciousness over a $20 debt. According to police, the victim said he was assaulted in the back of a car near 3400 […]
kjzz.com
DA Sim Gill announces no charges filed for two officer-involved critical incidents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced no charges will be filed in two officer-involved critical incidents. DA Sim Gill announced the update on Friday stating both cases did not fall within the statutory definition of an officer-involved critical incident including there was no evidence of wrongdoing.
kjzz.com
Orem man arrested, hospitalized after shootout with police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some locals in an Orem neighborhood were concerned about the large police presence on Thursday morning after a man was arrested following a gunfire exchange with officers. Multiple Orem Police Department vehicles and officers were seen in the area of 700 East and 400...
Orem man taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with police
An Orem man was taken into custody Thursday morning after exchanging gunfire with police outside a home.
Gephardt Daily
Officials release name of woman killed in collision with semi near Strawberry Reservoir
STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Department of Public Safety has released the name of a driver killed Monday when her car collided with a semi near Strawberry Reservoir. The victim was 82-year-old Hao M. Kuo, of Cottonwood Heights. The collision happened at about 4:34...
kslnewsradio.com
Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
kjzz.com
1300 South between 300 West, West Temple forced closed after scaffolding ripped off
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Severe weather forced the closure of 1300 South between West Temple and 300 West in Salt Lake City on Thursday. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the scaffolding from a new construction project was ripped off by the recent storm on Thursday night.
Man who killed mother seeks conditional release
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – When Jeremy Hauck killed his mother in 2006, he put her body in a freezer and told authorities he was hearing voices. He said those voices told him his mother was a demon and ordered him to kill her. Hauck was a teenager at the time. Now, he says he […]
KSLTV
Lost luggage at Salt Lake City Int’l Airport packed full of illegal prescription drugs
SALT LAKE CITY — Many of us know that feeling — when the luggage starts showing up at baggage claim after a flight, but your bag isn’t there. Whoever owns a purple-colored bag at Salt Lake City International Airport sure knows how that feels. However, unlike other passengers with missing luggage at the airport, the owner of that purple bag might not dare try to get it back.
kjzz.com
Neighbor forced to take cover after waking to gunfire in fatal South Salt Lake shooting
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A neighbor was forced to take cover after waking up to gunfire in a fatal South Salt Lake officer-involved shooting. She described hearing the gunshots in her neighborhood as her son ran into the room and yelled, "mom, that's gunfire!" She was sitting on the couch at the time of the incident and stated that she had just dozed off and was about to go to bed when it woke her up.
Two people facing felony battery charges after police say they attacked others with weapons
Two people were recently arrested and charged with felonies after police say they battered people with weapons during separate incidents in East Idaho this month. Jacob Wesley Mack, 22, of Woods Cross, Utah, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and felony attempted strangulation following an incident that began to unfold in Lava Hot Springs around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a motel on...
kjzz.com
Family concerned Bountiful man who killed his mother could be set free
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who killed his mother might walk out of the Utah State Hospital as a free man. In 2006, Jeremy Hauck killed his mother, Laura Hauck, and was deemed insane and instead of going to prison he went to the state hospital. “She...
KUTV
Man accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old girlfriend in SLC had previous arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last couple of weeks, our 2News Investigates team has been searching thousands of records relating to domestic violence cases in our state. A lot of difficult questions have been asked why some cases have not been prosecuted. MURDER SUSPECT: NOT JAYDEN FERNELIUS’...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man cuts woman with box cutter, threatens to stab others in downtown convenience store
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 27-year-old man cut a woman’s arm with a box cutter inside a downtown convenience store and threatened to stab customers, employees and officers before being arrested Sunday afternoon. Salt Lake City police responded at 12:16...
'Selfless' Utah Woman Is Killed, Boyfriend Is Suspect — and Sister Says She'd Just Made Plan to Leave Him
When Tyrese Cisneros last spoke to her older sister Lyberdee, Lyberdee said she had formulated a plan to leave a two-year relationship she described as abusive. Two hours after that conversation, Lyberdee Cisneros had been shot dead at the age of 24. "The last thing she had messaged me was...
Grandma, grandson stabbed in South Salt Lake
A woman and her grandson suffered stab wounds Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in South Salt Lake.
Comments / 0