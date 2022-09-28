ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kjzz.com

Suspect arrested after shots fired in Davis County

SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was arrested after police said shots were fired in Syracuse. Officers said they responded to the area of 1350 South and 1100 West on reports of the shots fired Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. More from 2News. They said the suspect was later...
SYRACUSE, UT
ABC4

Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

POLICE: West Valley man beaten over $20 debt

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was beaten over a $20 debt in West Valley on Thursday, police say. West Valley Police arrested Julian Romero, 22, accused of beating a victim into unconsciousness over a $20 debt. According to police, the victim said he was assaulted in the back of a car near 3400 […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Orem man arrested, hospitalized after shootout with police

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some locals in an Orem neighborhood were concerned about the large police presence on Thursday morning after a man was arrested following a gunfire exchange with officers. Multiple Orem Police Department vehicles and officers were seen in the area of 700 East and 400...
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Man who killed mother seeks conditional release

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – When Jeremy Hauck killed his mother in 2006, he put her body in a freezer and told authorities he was hearing voices. He said those voices told him his mother was a demon and ordered him to kill her. Hauck was a teenager at the time. Now, he says he […]
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Lost luggage at Salt Lake City Int’l Airport packed full of illegal prescription drugs

SALT LAKE CITY — Many of us know that feeling — when the luggage starts showing up at baggage claim after a flight, but your bag isn’t there. Whoever owns a purple-colored bag at Salt Lake City International Airport sure knows how that feels. However, unlike other passengers with missing luggage at the airport, the owner of that purple bag might not dare try to get it back.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Neighbor forced to take cover after waking to gunfire in fatal South Salt Lake shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A neighbor was forced to take cover after waking up to gunfire in a fatal South Salt Lake officer-involved shooting. She described hearing the gunshots in her neighborhood as her son ran into the room and yelled, "mom, that's gunfire!" She was sitting on the couch at the time of the incident and stated that she had just dozed off and was about to go to bed when it woke her up.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Idaho State Journal

Two people facing felony battery charges after police say they attacked others with weapons

Two people were recently arrested and charged with felonies after police say they battered people with weapons during separate incidents in East Idaho this month. Jacob Wesley Mack, 22, of Woods Cross, Utah, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and felony attempted strangulation following an incident that began to unfold in Lava Hot Springs around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a motel on...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID

