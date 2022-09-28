I saw a poster the other day that caught my eye. It was a tennis-themed poster that included life lessons from a tennis perspective. I smiled as I thought how applicable the tennis quotes were to the practice of leadership. Here are a couple: “Foot faults happen – you get a second chance;” “Commit to follow through;” “No matter how far down you are, there’s always hope for a comeback.” All of these examples offer great advice that is applicable in so many situations.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO