Heart of a Tiger: A Tennis Double-Double
I saw a poster the other day that caught my eye. It was a tennis-themed poster that included life lessons from a tennis perspective. I smiled as I thought how applicable the tennis quotes were to the practice of leadership. Here are a couple: “Foot faults happen – you get a second chance;” “Commit to follow through;” “No matter how far down you are, there’s always hope for a comeback.” All of these examples offer great advice that is applicable in so many situations.
Tiger cross country athletes “confident” and “excited” this year
The Fort Hays State Cross Country team began the year with two successful outings where the women placed 1st at the Terry Masterson Twilight Classic (Sept. 1) and 5th at the Missouri Southern Stampede Saturday (Sept. 17). The FHSU men placed 2nd and 9th at the respective meets. With these...
Hays Symphony to perform Masterworks Concert
The Hays Symphony Orchestra will be performing this year’s first Masterworks concert, American Tapestry, this weekend. According to the Hays Symphony website, “American Tapestry will feature Ivalah Allen singing Samuel Barber’s lush and nostalgic Knoxville: Summer of 1915. Three rarely-heard works by the great American composers David Diamond, Wallingford Riegger, and Morton Gould will complete our sonic tapestry.”
Hays’ largest craft fair to take place this weekend
The Your Voice Through Cancer Craft Boutique will be at Gross Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. This event raises funds for Your Voice Through Cancer in two ways: vendors paying a rental fee to be part of the fair and vendors and local businesses donating items to be raffled off. This...
Harry Potter Family Night and much more at Hays Public Library
This evening, the Hays Public Library is hosting a “Harry Potter Family Night”. The event will take place from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the Hays Public Library in the Schmidt Gallery and is open to all members of the community. Sara Doyle, the learning experience coordinator...
