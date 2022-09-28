ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CNET

Stop Zelle Scams Before Thieves Get Anywhere Near Your Money

At last Thursday's Annual Oversight of the Nation's Largest Banks hearing, Zelle scams took center stage early as Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown accused the CEOs of the seven biggest US banks of not doing enough to protect customers against fraud. "All of your banks have promoted Zelle, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
aarp.org

Billions of Dollars in Everyday Aid Goes Unused

Older adults leave billions of dollars in government aid on the table each year and don’t even realize it. That money could go to cover utilities, rent, health care, prescription drugs and groceries at a time when inflation remains stubbornly high. Consumers are paying more for everything from eggs...
ALABAMA STATE
KHQ Right Now

IRS makes child tax credit payment errors

The IRS made some errors when it comes to child tax credit payments. The IRS sent more than $1 billion in child tax credit to millions of taxpayers who should not have received them.
INCOME TAX
102.5 The Bone

IRS warns of ‘significant’ increase in texting scams seeking personal, financial information

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday warned taxpayers of a recent uptick in IRS-themed texting scams aimed at stealing personal and financial information. According to the agency, IRS-themed text messaging scams, known as smishing, have increased “exponentially” in recent weeks, targeting cellphone users with scam messages that appear to originate from the IRS.
PERSONAL FINANCE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
AARP
moneytalksnews.com

IRS Warns of an ‘Exponential’ Increase in Texting Scams

The IRS has a new warning for taxpayers: A surge in texting scams is putting personal and financial information at greater risk. This year, the agency has uncovered thousands of fraudulent websites that are connected to text-messaging scams often referred to as “smishing” or “SMS phishing.”. The...
PERSONAL FINANCE

