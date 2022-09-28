Shooting at a Walmart leaves 1 man dead and another in custody, Miami-Dade police say

One man died and another is in custody Wednesday following a shooting at a Walmart in Miami-Dade County, according to police.

The men shot at each other shortly after 3 p.m. after having an “altercation” inside the Walmart at 21151 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami-Dade police said Wednesday night. One died in a hospital, investigators say, and another one is in custody.

Cops say a firearm was also found near the scene.

Police didn’t release the names or ages of the men involved.

Some early reports stated this was an “active shooter situation,” a description rejected by Miami-Dade police, who said there was no active shooter and that the area was safe.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.