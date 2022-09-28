ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Harry Potter Day at Dickerson Park Zoo this weekend

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Harry Potter fans of all ages will have an excuse to dress up and celebrate their favorite wizard at the Dickerson Park Zoo Saturday, Oct. 1.

Guests are encouraged to dress up and take part in fun activities from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Activities include:

  • Special performances by Springfield Little Theatre
  • Wand and slime-making stations
  • meeting animals named after Harry Potter characters
  • Themed games
  • Special treats

“This is our first year to host this event, and the theming possibilities are just incredible,” said zoo spokeswoman Joey Powell in a news release. “We’ve had so much fun planning decorations and games and encourage guests to keep their eyes open for all the references from the movies.”

Admission to Dickerson Park Zoo:

  • $16 for anyone 13 or older
  • $11 for kids ages 3-12
  • Kids 2 and under are free
  • Friends of the Zoo members get free admission

All the Harry Potter Day activities are free with paid admission, and guests can buy Harry Potter-themed treats in the zoo cafe.

The Dickerson Park Zoo will be open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, but the Harry Potter Day events are only happening between 10 and 2.

According to our meteorologists’ forecast , Saturday is set to be sunny, with a high of 78 and only a 6% chance of rain.

