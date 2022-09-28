ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, GA

13WMAZ

Man dead after being shot in Byron

BYRON, Ga. — A man has been shot and killed following an altercation at his house in Byron on Friday night, according to a release from the Byron Police Department. 46-year-old Claude Deaton was found outside the house on Shady Bank Lane just after 11:30 p.m. Deaton was transported...
BYRON, GA
wgxa.tv

New details emerge about 6-year-old girl shot in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We have new information about a 6-year-old girl who was shot at a residence in Macon earlier this week. On Tuesday, according to an incident report obtained by WGXA, a Bibb County Deputy arrived at the home of Ciera Warren, who was holding her daughter, Ivy, in her arms, wrapped in what appeared to be a jacket.
MACON, GA
Baldwin County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Baldwin County, GA
41nbc.com

6-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 6-year-old girl is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot on Wren Avenue Tuesday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident was called in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center just before 5:30. The caller stated the child was possibly grazed by a bullet.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Two teens arrested, charged after attempted apartment burglary

MACON, Ga. — Two teens have been arrested after a burglary in a Macon apartment complex. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Autumn Trace Apartments at 1745 Rocky Creek Road around 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday. They say, deputies were...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrests two with active warrants

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, in tandem with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 2 suspects connected to felony probation warrants and drug charges. According to reports, the two suspects were staying in the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites off of Chambers Road....
BIBB COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbhfradio.org

A Cartersville Man Died in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Bartow Tuesday evening.

According to reports from the Georgia State Patrol, Jessea Sisk perished in the accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9:05 p.m. Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 at Baker Road. A 2008 Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 41 and a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling west on Baker Road. According to GSP reports, twenty-five-year-old Jessea Sisk of Cartersville was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red traffic light. The motorcycle was struck by the GMC Sierra. Sisk was transported to Grady Hospital by helicopter where he was pronounced deceased.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jasper County deputies searching for missing woman

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. - Jasper County deputies need your help finding a missing woman who may have been trying to go to an Augusta nursing home. Officials say Andrea "Ann" Thurman was last seen on Tuesday in Monticello in the area of Brooks Drive and Georgia Highway 83. Investigators say...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Macon 6-year-old hospitalized after being grazed by bullet

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was shot on Wren Avenue Tuesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 5:30 p.m., deputies got a call about a child possibly grazed by a bullet. The girl was taken...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man charged in connection to September murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 40-year-old Lester Summers, who was killed September 10th. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, investigation led deputies to serve a warrant for the charge of murder to 37-year-old Turquell Cone on Friday, who was already in custody for drug and gun charges.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

16-year-old arrested in Macon teen's shooting death

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested in suspect in the death of 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on September 13, Jackson was found unresponsive after having been shot. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he died on September 16.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Teen arrested for shooting that left another teen dead

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 16-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of another 16-year-old, I'ming Trevon Jackson. Jackson was found unresponsive by deputies who were responding to a call about a shooting on September 13th and was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later. On...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
