Man dead after being shot in Byron
BYRON, Ga. — A man has been shot and killed following an altercation at his house in Byron on Friday night, according to a release from the Byron Police Department. 46-year-old Claude Deaton was found outside the house on Shady Bank Lane just after 11:30 p.m. Deaton was transported...
Arrest made in slaying of Macon man who was shot between two houses
MACON — Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators charged a suspect in connection with the death of 40-year-old Lester Summers. The original incident took place on Grier Street, Sept. 10. Deputies found a 40-year-old Lester Summers, of Macon, with multiple gunshot wounds between two houses in the 300 block of...
37-year-old Macon man charged with murder in shooting on Grier Street in early September
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in a September shooting death on Grier Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 37-year-old Turquell Shermain Cone was charged with murder on Friday at the Bibb County Jail, where Cone was already in custody on unrelated charges.
New details emerge about 6-year-old girl shot in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We have new information about a 6-year-old girl who was shot at a residence in Macon earlier this week. On Tuesday, according to an incident report obtained by WGXA, a Bibb County Deputy arrived at the home of Ciera Warren, who was holding her daughter, Ivy, in her arms, wrapped in what appeared to be a jacket.
Shooting happens near West Montgomery Street in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police says a shooting happened at the 1100 Block of West Montgomery Street around 12 am on Saturday. They say Detective Reonas of Milledgeville Police Department heard gun shots while he was patrolling the area. When he tried to stop the Silver Sedan where he...
Man arrested after dragging Monroe County deputy on interstate during traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who dragged a deputy across the interstate before escaping on I-75 South at mile marker 188 Thursday. According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped the driver of a Dodge Charger. The man ran to his car to escape from the deputy, who then attempted to stop him.
Jones County Sheriff’s Office warning residents of resurgence of ‘Pine Straw Scam’
GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a possible resurgence of the ‘Pine Straw Scam.’. A simple knock at your door could seem like a friendly face, but you could be moments away from falling victim to a pine straw scam. There are...
6-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 6-year-old girl is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot on Wren Avenue Tuesday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident was called in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center just before 5:30. The caller stated the child was possibly grazed by a bullet.
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘possible drive-by shooting’
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a “possible drive-by shooting” Tuesday night. It happened just before midnight in the area of Central Avenue and Second Street, according to a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies found a...
Two teens arrested, charged after attempted apartment burglary
MACON, Ga. — Two teens have been arrested after a burglary in a Macon apartment complex. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Autumn Trace Apartments at 1745 Rocky Creek Road around 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday. They say, deputies were...
Baldwin County mother wants answers after middle-schooler left on bus while driver ran errands
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Baldwin County mother is asking the school district for answers. Sherica Bell says her seventh-grader Akeela left Oak Hill Middle School last Thursday, September 22 on the wrong bus. After her younger kids told her Akeela wasn't on the bus, she began checking the...
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrests two with active warrants
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, in tandem with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 2 suspects connected to felony probation warrants and drug charges. According to reports, the two suspects were staying in the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites off of Chambers Road....
A Cartersville Man Died in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Bartow Tuesday evening.
According to reports from the Georgia State Patrol, Jessea Sisk perished in the accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9:05 p.m. Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 at Baker Road. A 2008 Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 41 and a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling west on Baker Road. According to GSP reports, twenty-five-year-old Jessea Sisk of Cartersville was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red traffic light. The motorcycle was struck by the GMC Sierra. Sisk was transported to Grady Hospital by helicopter where he was pronounced deceased.
Jasper County deputies searching for missing woman
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. - Jasper County deputies need your help finding a missing woman who may have been trying to go to an Augusta nursing home. Officials say Andrea "Ann" Thurman was last seen on Tuesday in Monticello in the area of Brooks Drive and Georgia Highway 83. Investigators say...
Macon 6-year-old hospitalized after being grazed by bullet
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was shot on Wren Avenue Tuesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 5:30 p.m., deputies got a call about a child possibly grazed by a bullet. The girl was taken...
6-year-old Georgia girl expected to survive after being shot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A young Georgia girl is recovering from being shot in Bibb County on Tuesday afternoon. 911 callers told dispatchers that a child had been grazed by a bullet on Wren Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bibb County deputies arrived...
Man charged in connection to September murder
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 40-year-old Lester Summers, who was killed September 10th. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, investigation led deputies to serve a warrant for the charge of murder to 37-year-old Turquell Cone on Friday, who was already in custody for drug and gun charges.
16-year-old arrested in Macon teen's shooting death
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested in suspect in the death of 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on September 13, Jackson was found unresponsive after having been shot. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he died on September 16.
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl not seen in 6 weeks
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Jade Small was reported missing September 29 after she left her home back on August 12. Her whereabouts are unknown. Jade is described as 5 feet 3...
Teen arrested for shooting that left another teen dead
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 16-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of another 16-year-old, I'ming Trevon Jackson. Jackson was found unresponsive by deputies who were responding to a call about a shooting on September 13th and was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later. On...
