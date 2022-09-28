“Some days you feel like you’re going to come back and some days you feel like you’re never going to play again,” said Abdi Salim. On February 23, 2021, Salim exited a Syracuse men’s soccer game against Bowling Green just five minutes in with a torn ACL. The defender missed the entirety of the fall 2021 season for SU. Recovery was a bumpy road for Salim, but he persevered through all the ups and downs.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO