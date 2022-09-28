Read full article on original website
citrustv.com
Men’s Soccer Trounces Virginia Tech in Downpour
Heavy rains in Blacksburg courtesy of Hurricane Ian could not stop Syracuse men’s soccer on Friday night. After the first Orange loss of the season last weekend against Virginia, SU came back fighting against Virginia Tech. Syracuse had not beaten VT since 2016. After both teams took a while...
citrustv.com
Abdi Salim Strengthens the Syracuse Defense
“Some days you feel like you’re going to come back and some days you feel like you’re never going to play again,” said Abdi Salim. On February 23, 2021, Salim exited a Syracuse men’s soccer game against Bowling Green just five minutes in with a torn ACL. The defender missed the entirety of the fall 2021 season for SU. Recovery was a bumpy road for Salim, but he persevered through all the ups and downs.
citrustv.com
Syracuse Volleyball Looks to Remain Undefeated in the ACC During Road Trip
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Volleyball will take an undefeated conference record on the road this weekend. The Orange have ACC matchups against Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. Last week, the Orange were on fire, beating Boston College and Duke in back-to-back games. “It never felt like we were not in...
