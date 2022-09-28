ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain City, TN

Two inmates taken to hospital after NECX fight

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
 3 days ago

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two inmates required hospital care after a fight in Northeast Correctional Complex on Monday, state officials say.

NECX worker assaulted by inmate says understaffing led to attack

According to Robert Reburn with the Tennessee Department of Corrections, a fight left two inmates of the prison with “non-life threatening” injuries. Another two inmates were also reported to be involved in the fight, but did not receive outside medical attention.

Reburn said TDOC was unable to share the nature or extent of the inmates’ injuries.

