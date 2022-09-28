Two inmates taken to hospital after NECX fight

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two inmates required hospital care after a fight in Northeast Correctional Complex on Monday, state officials say.

According to Robert Reburn with the Tennessee Department of Corrections, a fight left two inmates of the prison with “non-life threatening” injuries. Another two inmates were also reported to be involved in the fight, but did not receive outside medical attention.

Reburn said TDOC was unable to share the nature or extent of the inmates’ injuries.

