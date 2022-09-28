ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Cuban national sentenced to federal prison for Texas gas pump skimmer scheme

By Sage Sowels
 3 days ago

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) — A Cuban national, who was arrested during a traffic stop in Nacogdoches, was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison on Wednesday for fraud charges related to gas pump skimming.

Orlando Enrique Quesada-Oliva, 25, who resided in Groves, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft.

East Texas Cuban national sentenced to federal prison for gas pump skimmer scheme

On Jan. 27, 2017, an officer with the Nacogdoches Police Department stopped a vehicle driven by Victor Entenza, 30, with passengers Ricardo Chavez-Travieso, 29, and Oliva, all Cuban nationals, according to court documents.

The officer conducted a search after finding a credit card on the ground near where the driver was, the release stated.

The following items were found in the search:

  • A notepad that listed several gas stations in Texas, Tennessee and Alabama
  • Several cell phones
  • A laptop
  • Tape used as a security seal/tamper indicator for gas station fuel pumps
  • Card skimmer
  • Encoder
  • Key to open gas pumps
  • Credit cards hidden in compartments in the vehicle

The officer also found credit card information for nine people, other than those in the vehicle on a computer.

Repeat felon sentenced to 65 years for gas pump skimming

Oliva was indicted on Oct. 8, 2020.  Oliva is the last of the three defendants to be sentenced. Entenza and Travieso, were both previously sentenced to 30 months on the same counts.

“Typically, a skimmer, such as the one found in this case, is placed inside a gas pump and used by criminals to collect credit card information from victims using the pump,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.  “The intended gas purchase will proceed without interruption of any kind or any notification to the victim or third party,” Featherston added.  “A single gas station skimmer is capable of storing credit card information for hundreds of victims.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0iE8Mxrp00


