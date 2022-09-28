Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie did not return to the team's 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens after being placed in the concussion protocol Sunday. Wide receiver is now a position of concern for the Bills. Fellow slot receiver Jamison Crowder was carted off the field with a towel on his head and his left leg in an air cast. He also did not return after suffering the ankle injury. Wide receiver Jake Kumerow was not active Sunday after suffering a high ankle injury in the Bills' Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO