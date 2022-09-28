Read full article on original website
Texas Longhorns women's hoops great Tiffany Jackson dies at 37
Tiffany Jackson, an All-American for Texas' women's basketball team and the No. 5 pick in the 2007 WNBA draft, died after a battle with breast cancer, the school announced Monday. Jackson was 37. She played for the Longhorns from 2003 to 2007 after a stellar high school career at prep...
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses
Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
2023 NFL draft rankings: Todd McShay's top 32 prospects
We're nearly halfway through the 2022 college football season, and the 2023 NFL draft is a little over six months away. A lot will change over the rest of the season and during the pre-draft process in terms of how the top prospects stack up and who is considered a first-round talent, but this class is loaded. We're talking franchise quarterbacks, playmaking offensive stars, sack-happy edge rushers and ball-hawking defensive backs.
College football bowl projections after Week 5: Playoff, New Year's Six matchups
For a while, it looked like we might have some good ol' fashioned chaos with Saturday's college football results, but eventually things settled down and there wasn't a whole of movement at the top of the class. Georgia survived a serious scare against Missouri, and Alabama seems to have survived...
The state of Texas A&M football: A big-money coach, a struggling offense and plenty of questions
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher knew what he was doing. As the final seconds of an Orange Bowl victory following the 2020 season ticked away, Fisher gave a little fist pump before he began to look around defensively. As Fisher jogged to midfield he spotted what he was looking for:...
The 61-0 streak is over: Why the Ravens are no longer the NFL's best closers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- A day after a deflating 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked whether he was worried how two second-half collapses could affect his team’s mindset going forward. “Well, we have a team psychologist, Dr. Trish, and she does a...
Sources: Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns was on bed rest for days due to throat infection
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was hospitalized last week with a throat infection that caused him trouble breathing and forced him to be on bed rest for days, sources told ESPN. Towns spoke to the media Monday for the first time since falling ill and said his weight was down...
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt plays in 26-16 victory, just days after having heart procedure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With his lip quivering, Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt was on the verge of tears Sunday night after a 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers when he talked about the impending birth of his son, and the dichotomy of spending months looking at the ultrasounds of his future son against seeing the ultrasound of his heart Thursday because he needed its rhythm to be reset after going into atrial fibrillation on Wednesday.
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
Buffalo Bills lose receivers Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder to injuries
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie did not return to the team's 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens after being placed in the concussion protocol Sunday. Wide receiver is now a position of concern for the Bills. Fellow slot receiver Jamison Crowder was carted off the field with a towel on his head and his left leg in an air cast. He also did not return after suffering the ankle injury. Wide receiver Jake Kumerow was not active Sunday after suffering a high ankle injury in the Bills' Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Week 5 NFL Eliminator picks: Bills, Packers top favorites
Eliminator Challenge is one of the simplest and most entertaining games during the NFL season. Pick one team to win each week. If that team wins, you advance to the next week. Lose once, and you're out. The only caveat is you cannot pick the same team twice. While it...
Cowboys D reaching elite levels of legendary Doomsday Defense?
ARLINGTON, Texas -- When the outcome was still in question early in the fourth quarter Sunday and their Pro Bowl punter hit a ball off the side of his foot and saw it travel just 22 yards, the Dallas Cowboys' defense did not flinch. The Washington Commanders took over at...
Predicting NFL Week 5 upsets, plus weekly buzz, notes
The 2022 NFL season has (sort of) passed the quarter mark, with four games in the books of a 17-game campaign in which impressions have unquestionably been formed. If you're 3-1 or better (hello, Philadelphia Eagles) as NFL Week 5 begins, you're hopeful. If you're 1-3 or worse (sorry, Houston Texans), the situation is beginning to look dire. And, of course, if you're one of the whopping 15 teams with a 2-2 record, more study will be needed as the autumn weather grows colder.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lauds Cooper Rush after he leads team to third win in row
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Cooper Rush does not know if Sunday's 25-10 win against the Washington Commanders was his final start as the Dallas Cowboys' quarterback. Neither does Jerry Jones. All they know is that if it is, Rush has left the Cowboys in a better spot than when he took...
Denver Broncos sign RB Latavius Murray; Javonte Williams, Randy Gregory to injured reserve
The Denver Broncos signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad Tuesday and placed starting running back Javonte Williams and starting outside linebacker Randy Gregory on injured reserve. It's unlikely that Murray will play Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, a source told ESPN, confirming...
While Detroit Lions' offense roars, 'dismal' defense holding it back
DETROIT -- If nothing else, the Detroit Lions are entertaining. According to Elias, the Lions (1-3) are the only team since the 1970 AFL-NFL Merger to lead the NFL in points per game and rank last in points per game allowed through the first four weeks of a season. Through...
Answering big NFL quarterback questions: Breakouts, concerning starts
We're through four weeks of the 2022 NFL season, and we've seen a little bit of everything when it comes to quarterback play. Massive breakouts from some young rising stars. Confusing struggles from big-money veterans. Surprising stellar performances from former backups getting a shot to start. Plenty of signal-callers trying to earn a new contract. And now, after the Steelers brought Kenny Pickett into action Sunday, a rookie getting a chance to start.
With Coach K gone, Jon Scheyer has Duke basketball under construction
DURHAM, N.C. -- Jon Scheyer had to climb the steps. Not just in his life or career -- like getting to where he is now, the new coach of Duke's men's basketball program since Coach K's retirement in April -- but the actual steps that lead to his office on the fifth floor of the Michael W. Krzyzewski Center.
Baker Mayfield continues to struggle, but Panthers don't have another option now
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The boos came in the fourth quarter on Sunday when Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield had his fifth pass batted down at the line of scrimmage, bringing his NFL lead in that category to 11. Mayfield heard them. Did they tick him off?. “Did we go...
Can stacked but battered Chargers move on from shaky four-game start?
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Khalil Mack knew he was delivering an old cliché, but the Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro edge rusher went with it anyway. “You can never get too high,” he said. “You can never get too low.”. A tired phrase, but entirely fitting for the...
