ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ridge, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI following single-vehicle crash in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated Thursday following a single-vehicle crash in Denville Township. The crash happened on September 30 at East Main Street and Durbin Avenue, police said. During the course of the police investigation, it was...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomfield, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Newark, NJ
City
Bloomfield, NJ
City
Glen Ridge, NJ
NJ.com

Community mourns death of 32-year-old N.J. fire chief

The bayshore community of Keyport is mourning the death of its 32-year-old fire chief, Tim Pfleger, who officials said died this weekend after he was hurt in an accident while traveling from an area fire academy in July. His death was reported on Saturday by the Keyport Fire Department and...
KEYPORT, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed in afternoon shooting in Newark, authorities say

A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Newark on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose, of East Orange, was found on the 400 block of Central Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Fonrose was brought to an area hospital, where she was...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say

The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
VINELAND, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Jersey#Police#Traffic Accident#Audi#University Hospital
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report

A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports. The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A serious crash was reported along Route 9 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 on Rouite 9 south of Bay Parkway in Ocean Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash,, the...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Fiery Crash On Jersey Shore: NJSP

A fatal crash occurred on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at 10:41 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Jonathan Holmes Road in Upper Freehold, New Jersey State Police said. Preliminary information indicates that a Mercedes Benz traveled off the roadway, struck a tree, and became engulfed in...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
223K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy