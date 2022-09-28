Read full article on original website
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted New Jersey Street is TerrifyingTravel MavenWest Milford, NJ
2022 NBA Draft Review: New York KnicksAdrian HolmanNew York City, NY
Man Who Exited Vehicle After Crash Struck, Killed By Car On Route 17 In Monroe, Police Say
Police are investigating after a man who stepped out of his vehicle following a crash was struck and killed by a car in the Hudson Valley. The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 in Orange County on Route 17 eastbound in the town of Monroe. A preliminary investigation...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI following single-vehicle crash in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated Thursday following a single-vehicle crash in Denville Township. The crash happened on September 30 at East Main Street and Durbin Avenue, police said. During the course of the police investigation, it was...
Pickup Driver, 62, Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash
A 62-year-old man from the Jersey Shore was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on the parkway northbound local lanes to Jon Bon Jovi Service Area in Sayreville, according to New Jersey State Police.
Off-duty police officer charged with DUI, fleeing after crash in N.J. town, authorities say
A police officer in Bergen County was arrested while off-duty earlier this month and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, court records show. Attilio Dente, 39, a patrol officer, was arrested by Bergen County Sheriff’s Officers about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 2 outside his...
Community mourns death of 32-year-old N.J. fire chief
The bayshore community of Keyport is mourning the death of its 32-year-old fire chief, Tim Pfleger, who officials said died this weekend after he was hurt in an accident while traveling from an area fire academy in July. His death was reported on Saturday by the Keyport Fire Department and...
Driver Suffers Minor Injuries As Car Plows Into Hunterdon County Woods, Leaks Fluid (PHOTOS)
A driver escaped with just minor injuries as a car barreled into a patch of woods in Hunterdon County. The crash occurred at the intersection of Asbury West Portal Rd. and Brunswick Pike in Bethlehem Township on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 29, the Bloomsbury Hose Co. said. Photos from...
Woman killed in afternoon shooting in Newark, authorities say
A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Newark on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose, of East Orange, was found on the 400 block of Central Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Fonrose was brought to an area hospital, where she was...
Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say
The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report
A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports. The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.
wrnjradio.com
One hospitalized after 2 tractor-trailers collide on I-78 in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – One person was hospitalized after a double tractor-trailer collision Thursday afternoon on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash occurred at 1:14 p.m. on I-78 eastbound at milepost 17.4 in Clinton Township, Slota siad.
Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore
A serious crash was reported along Route 9 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 on Rouite 9 south of Bay Parkway in Ocean Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash,, the...
Man with dementia missing after leaving car on NJ highway, police say
VINELAND — A 54-year-old man suffering from dementia walked away from his vehicle along a state highway on Tuesday night and hasn't been seen since, according to New Jersey State Police. Officials on Thursday released a statement seeking the public's assistance in locating Roy Osmundsen. The Cape May Court...
Mamaroneck resident killed in motorcycle crash on Route 17A
Ahmed Shiba was heading north on Route 17A when he apparently lost control and went off the roadway near Benjamin Meadow Road.
Driver, 56, Killed When SUV Crashes In Central Jersey: Police
A 56-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Central Jersey, authorities said. The man was driving a 2001 Ford Escape west on Prospect Plains Road in Monroe at 2:11 am. Wednesday, Sept 28 when the crash occurred, police said. His vehicle veered off the road before striking a...
Family to hold wake for 19-year-old Gardiner teen who died in car accident
Wake services for 19-year-old Hailee Witherel, from Gardiner, will be held Friday Sept. 30th from 4-7 p.m. at Copeland Hammerl Funeral Home in New Paltz.
Family pleads for answers on 40th anniversary of unsolved killing at N.J. mall
The Morris County case of a teen killed forty years ago remains unsolved, and the victim’s family members gathered Saturday to plead with the public for help in the investigation. “It’s still time to do the right thing, and any information whatsoever is not too small,” said Mark Thomas,...
Driver Flees Route 1&9 Crash On Foot, Leaves Seriously Injured Passenger Behind, Police Charge
A driver abandoned a severely injured woman when he crashed his SUV into a utility pole in Fairview and ran from the scene, authorities charged. Kyu Cho, a 64-year-old Korean national who lives in Little Ferry, crashed the Acura MDX on Broad Avenue (Route 1/9) near Prospect Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday, July 23.
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway
A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
Driver Killed In Fiery Crash On Jersey Shore: NJSP
A fatal crash occurred on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at 10:41 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Jonathan Holmes Road in Upper Freehold, New Jersey State Police said. Preliminary information indicates that a Mercedes Benz traveled off the roadway, struck a tree, and became engulfed in...
SCHOOL SCARE: Northern Valley HS Staffer Collapses, Heroes Respond
No students were in the immediate area when a staff member collapsed and stopped breathing at Northern Valley Regional High School in Old Tappan, authorities said. Luckily police were. The staffer had gone to the Technology Department on the second floor for help with a computer issue when he suffered...
