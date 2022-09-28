Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Is the Bengals game on TV tonight? FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins on Amazon Prime
The Miami Dolphins (3-0), led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, meet the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1), led by quarterback Joe Burrow on September 29, 2022 (9/29/2022) in an NFL Thursday night AFC matchup at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial to Amazon Prime...
Eagles injury report: 2 players officially out; Former Jaguars player could see bigger role
When the Eagles defense takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, the team will be doing so without one of their cornerbacks who has been playing well. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Hurricane Ian: Buccaneers decide if they can host Chiefs on Sunday Night Football
Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida Wednesday evening. The storm hit the Tampa Bay area hard. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will still host the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. From a statement put...
Eagles finally fill empty roster spot ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars | Who is it and why did it happen?
The Eagles began the season using 52 of their 53 allotted roster spots for the first three weeks of the season, leaving the lone spot vacant. However, after a move made Saturday, the Eagles will finally have a full active roster ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at Lincoln Financial Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jaylon Smith ready to play | Will Giants activate former Cowboys star Sunday against Bears?
Once upon a time the acquisition of Jaylon Smith would have been a huge deal worthy of a splashy headline. That time was not late last year when the former Notre Dame and Dallas Cowboys star signed with the Giants’ practice squad six weeks after being released by the Green Bay Packers, who had signed him in early October after he had been released by the Cowboys.
Nick Saban Provides Injury Update on Alabama QB Bryce Young
The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner left the game vs. Arkansas early after injuring his shoulder.
Eagles’ Boston Scott ‘probably out’ Sunday: Who’s the next man up?
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have a couple of injuries that are impacting the running back position, and it looks like one of those injuries will result in a player missing Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. During his Friday press conference, Eagles head coach...
Daniel Jones has faith in Giants’ medical staff; Tyrod Taylor questions NFL’s concussion protocol
Daniel Jones believes the Giants’ medical team would not have allowed what happened to Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa Thursday night in Cincinnati happen to him. Tyrod Taylor believes the NFL has some explaining to do. That was the take of the two quarterbacks on the Giants’ active roster the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Eagles vs. Jaguars prop picks: Jalen Hurts player props for Sunday in Philly
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Unbeaten Philadelphia returns home Sunday to host Jacksonville and we’ve got our best Eagles vs. Jaguars player props for Week 4. Eagles...
Cowboys’ Cooper Rush’s big news after win over Giants
It’s been a good week for Cooper Rush. The quarterback helped the Dallas Cowboys improve to 2-1 this season with a win over the New York Giants on Monday at MetLife Stadium. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And on Wednesday, Rush’s wife, Lauryn Rush, announced that...
Cranford football blanks Rahway behind Godwin’s monster game
Senior quarterback Liam Godwin had a hand in all of his team’s points as Cranford rolled to a 35-0 victory over Rahway in Rahway. The Cougars (3-2) led 28-0 by halftime. In the first half, Godwin had scoring runs of 11 and 72 yards, and added TD passes of 38 yards to Ryan Lynskey and 61 yards to Ryan Carracino.
NFL Week 4 picks: Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers predictions | Sunday Night Football
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs visit quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. is 8:20 p.m. ET...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Giants, Eagles coordinators on list of top head coach candidates: Jalen Hurts’ mentor is No. 1 option for 2023
Winter is coming. So is the next NFL head coach hiring cycle. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So SI’s Conor Orr compiled a list of the top head coaching candidates for 2023. It includes a pair of New York Giants coordinators:. Wink Martindale, defensive coordinator: People...
Jets’ DC explains why Quinnen Williams isn’t on the field more and why it won’t change
Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is in the midst of another impressive season, drawing attention from defenses and making game-changing plays – even if they don’t show up on a traditional stat sheet. Pro Football Focus has Williams ranked as the eighth-best interior defensive lineman in the NFL heading into Sunday’s Week 4 matchup with the Steelers.
What to expect when Zach Wilson returns vs. Steelers: Reason for hope and concern
The Jets are trying to get their season back on track Sunday. And they’ve got a winnable matchup against a Steelers team that has struggled to find its footing through the first three weeks of the season. Of course, that didn’t help the Jets last week, when winless Cincinnati...
Giants injury report: Looks like Kadarius Toney, Leonard Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson will miss Bears game (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ Thursday injury report ... Did not practice: CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), DL Leonard Williams (knee) Limited: CB Aaron Robinson (appendix), LB Jihad Ward (knee) Full: CB Justin Layne (concussion) Ward...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Giants’ Brian Daboll on Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa: ‘He means a lot to me. I just have prayers for him’
Brian Daboll did not have an optimistic injury report ahead of the Giants’ practice Friday, and he also expressed sincere concern about the frightening injury news that came out of Cincinnati Thursday night when Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was briefly hospitalized with a concussion after being sacked in the Dolphins’ game against the Bengals.
Oklahoma State vs. Baylor FREE LIVE STREAM (10/1/22): Watch Big 12 college football, Week 5 online | Time, TV, channel
The No. 9-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0), led by quarterback Braydon Johnson, meet the No. 16-ranked Baylor Bears (3-1), led by quarterback Blake Shapen, in NCAA Big 12 college football game on Saturday, October 1, 2022 (10/1/2022) at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Fans can watch the game for free...
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0