Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Western push on China, Russia at UN rights body faces test
GENEVA (AP) — Western countries are leading a rare two-pronged push at the U.N.’s main human rights body to better scrutinize the human rights records of two big world powers: China, over allegations of abuses during an anti-extremism campaign in western Xinjiang, and Russia, over its government's crackdown on dissent and protest against the war in Ukraine.
Indonesia stadium riot: At least 127 people reported dead following soccer match, police say
(CNN) -- At least 127 people are dead and hundreds more injured, police say, after chaos and violence erupted late on Saturday following an Indonesian league soccer match between two of the nation's biggest teams. Supporters of Arema FC and rival Persebaya Surabaya clashed after home team Arema FC was defeated 3-2 at a match in the city of Malang in East Java. "First of all, a riot happened," East Java police chief Nico Afinta said during a press conference following the event. "From Saturday's incident (so far), 127 people have died -- including two members of the police," he...
FIFA・
Citrus County Chronicle
Catalans commemorate 5th anniversary of failed breakaway
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of Catalans gathered in Barcelona on Saturday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of an independence referendum that marked the high point of their movement to break away from the rest of Spain. The 2017 vote, which was declared unconstitutional by Spain’s top courts, was...
Citrus County Chronicle
State news: 4 elite paramilitary Guards killed in Iran clash
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city killed 19 people, including four members of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported Saturday. The assailants in Friday's attack hid among worshippers near a mosque...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; US frees 2 prisoners
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, the White House said Saturday that Venezuela freed seven Americans imprisoned in the South American country and the United States released two nephews of President Nicholas Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling convictions.
Brazil votes in Bolsonaro-Lula showdown
Brazil votes Sunday in a polarizing presidential election, with all eyes on whether front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can win in a single round -- and whether incumbent Jair Bolsonaro will accept the result. Lula, the charismatic but tarnished ex-president seeking to stage a comeback at 76, says he fears the incumbent will create "turmoil" if he loses -- a concern heard often in Brazil heading into election day.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 10:34 p.m. EDT
129 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match. MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Panic at an Indonesian soccer match after police fired tear gas to stop brawls left 129 dead, mostly trampled to death. Police said Sunday that several brawls between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported inside the stadium after the Indonesia premier league game ended with Persebaya beating Arema 3-2. East Java’s police chief says the fighting prompted riot police to fire tear gas, causing panic among supporters. Hundreds ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled. More than 300 have been rushed to nearby hospitals for their injuries. But many of them died on the way and during a treatment.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP PHOTOS: China marks National Day with flag-raising, toast
BEIJING (AP) — Spectators watched a masked, 96-member honor guard raise a Chinese flag on Tiananmen Square as the ruling Communist Party marked its 73rd anniversary in power on Saturday under strict anti-virus controls. The flag-raising at sunrise was one of the few National Day events planned after authorities...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Citrus County Chronicle
Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied. A group of soldiers appearing on state television late...
Citrus County Chronicle
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era
NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.”. The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hurricane Orlene strengthens some off Mexico's Pacific coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Orlene strengthened some Saturday while heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) at midafternoon. It was centered about 195 miles (315 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes and moving north at 5 mph (7 kph).
Citrus County Chronicle
F1: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole as Verstappen aborts lap
SINGAPORE (AP) — Max Verstappen looked on course for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday when his Red Bull team aborted his lap with just seconds left in qualifying because of a fuel issue and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole instead. “Why? Why? Why?” Verstappen asked...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arsenal soaring and Liverpool struggling in EPL
It's looking increasingly like Arsenal is the real deal in the English Premier League. It's also looking like Liverpool hasn't got what it takes to mount another title challenge.
Citrus County Chronicle
Czechia's ruling coalition wins election in Senate
PRAGUE (AP) — A senior government party in the Czech Republic linked to conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala has won an election for a third of the seats in Parliament’s upper house, with the ruling coalition parties retaining a dominant position in the Senate. With all the votes...
Citrus County Chronicle
Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote
HELSINKI (AP) — Latvia held a general election Saturday amid divisions over Russia's attack on Ukraine among the Baltic country’s sizable ethnic-Russian minority. An exit poll predicted that the center-right will win the most votes but whoever forms the next government will face huge war-induced energy concerns. A...
Citrus County Chronicle
Angry Horner slams claims Red Bull broke F1 budget cap
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner angrily hit back Saturday at “fictitious claims” by rivals that his team breached Formula One's budget cap last year and said he is considering legal action if they are not withdrawn. F1 set a budget cap of $145 million last year, when...
Comments / 0