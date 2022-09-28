Read full article on original website
Harbaugh sees glimpse of himself in McCarthy's play in Michigan win over Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa — First college start, check. First Big Ten start, check. First Big Ten road start, check. Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has passed all those career markers, including the 27-14 win at Iowa on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium to boost the fourth-ranked Wolverines to 5-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten.
Michigan first-half observations: Wolverines get off to fast start against Hawkeyes
Iowa City, Iowa — As recent history has shown, Michigan has struggled to emerge from Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium with a victory. The last time the teams met, Michigan walloped Iowa, 42-3, in the Big Ten championship game last December in Indianapolis. But that was then, and this is now in hostile Kinnick where Iowa has won the last four against Michigan in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2016, when Michigan was No. 2 and lost 14-13 on a field goal with no time left.
Detroit News predictions: Michigan football at Iowa
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan-Iowa game at Kinnick Stadium (noon, Fox/950). ▶ Matt Charboneau: Something will have to give in this one as Michigan enters with the No. 1 offense in the Big Ten...
MSU trustees: 2021 Title IX certification was 'not standard'
A Michigan State University executive relied on verbal confirmation from a trustee that a board member reviewed staff-related sexual misconduct reports for the university's 2021 Title IX certification with the state of Michigan, which the findings of a Sept. 13 MSU audit said "circumvented the established process." The verbal confirmation,...
Northern Michigan University names Plymouth native as new president
The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees has named Brock Tessman, a Plymouth native and longtime university administrator and professor with experience in Montana and Georgia, as its new president. The board voted unanimously Thursday to approve Tessman, 46, as the university's new president. Tessman, who has been the deputy...
4 more charged in connection to graduation shooting in west Michigan
Four more suspects have been charged in connection with a May 19 high school graduation ceremony in Kent County, officials said. Amanti Wilson, 18, of Kentwood, and three male juveniles from Grand Rapids were each charged with several crimes, including weapons offenses, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony firearm, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. They also said Wilson is currently lodged at the Livingston County Jail on unrelated charges while the three juveniles, ages 17, 17 and 16, are being held at the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center.
Michigan man charged after shooting 84-year-old anti-abortion canvasser
Richard Harvey, who shot an 84-year-old anti-abortion canvasser outside his Ionia County home after she was involved in a heated exchange with his wife, turned himself in to law enforcement Friday after a three-count warrant was issued against him. After an investigation by the Michigan State Police, Ionia County Prosecutor...
Fired Oakland County sheriff's deputy charged with attempting to solicit a minor
A fired Oakland County sheriff’s deputy who was accused of attempting to solicit a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl for sexual purposes was arraigned Saturday on a felony charge. Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, was charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year...
