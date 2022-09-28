Read full article on original website
Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Bills QB Josh Allen presents 'unique' challenge
The Baltimore Ravens host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this Sunday in an intriguing early-season matchup between two 2-1 AFC squads. If the Ravens hope to come away with a Week 4 victory over the Bills, they'll have to keep the league's leading passer under wraps. This week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh complimented Allen while also pointing out how difficult it is to prepare to play against him.
Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 4 Vikings Game
The Saints and Vikings meet across the pond for an entertaining Sunday afternoon day of football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Chargers Announce Unfortunate Update On Wide Receiver Keenan Allen
For the third week in a row, the Los Angeles Chargers will be without wide receiver Keenan Allen. The Chargers just ruled out Allen for Sunday's showdown with the Houston Texans. Allen left Thursday's practice early due to a nagging hamstring injury. This injury was first sustained in Week 1...
2 Key Ravens Offensive Linemen Aren't Practicing Today
Offensive line issues have plagued the Baltimore Ravens since before the 2022 NFL season even started. Unfortunately, they're continuing as he approach the quarter mark of this season. According to ESPN Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, the practice report for Friday shows offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari not practicing....
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Los Angeles Chargers will head to the lone star state to take on the Houston Texans as the teams battle at NRG Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Texans prediction and pick. The Chargers are 1-2 this season and coming off an embarrassing...
Wilson returns as Jets visit Watt-less Steelers
NEW YORK JETS (1-2) at PITTSBURGH (1-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Steelers by 3 1/2 according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 1-2; Steelers 1-2. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 20-6. LAST MEETING: Jets beat Steelers 16-10 on Dec. 22, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST...
Texans vs. Chargers injury report: TE Brevin Jordan out
The Houston Texans released their final injury report for Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle) and tackle Austin Deculus (ankle) were listed as out. They did not participate in practice Friday. Tight end Pharaoh Brown (shoulder/hip) was limited in practice and was given the...
Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) limited on Thursday, exits practice early
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 4's game against the Houston Texans. Allen logged another limited practice on Thursday as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered earlier in the season. However, he left practice early with a trainer. Allen's early exit doesn't necessarily mean he suffered a setback. Friday's practice report and injury designation should provide more information. A downgrade to a missed practice on Friday would indicate a setback. For now, his status for Sunday remains very up in the air.
Keenan Allen ruled out, Justin Herbert good to go for Chargers
It looked like the Chargers might get wide receiver Keenan Allen back in the lineup earlier this week, but things took a turn in the other direction. Allen didn’t practice on Friday and he was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Texans. It is the third straight game that Allen has missed with a hamstring injury.
Jaguars' Zay Jones (ankle) DNP on Thursday
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 4's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones was added to the injury report with an ankle injury on Thursday and did not practice. A mid-week downgrade is a bad sign for his potential availability on Sunday. Stay tuned for Friday's practice report and injury designation.
Hamstring injuries sideline four Broncos against Las Vegas
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett declared four players out for Denver's game at Las Vegas on Sunday because of hamstring injuries. Right guard Quinn Meinerz, who pulled a hamstring in the opener and aggravated it during practice this week, was ruled out along with receiver Tyrie Cleveland, linebacker Jonathan Cooper and cornerback Darius Phillips.Also ruled out was right tackle Billy Turner, who has yet to suit up after undergoing offseason knee surgery and missing most of training camp.Turner is behind schedule in his rehabilitation. Had the Broncos known he'd miss the first month of the season they would have placed him...
