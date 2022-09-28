Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett declared four players out for Denver's game at Las Vegas on Sunday because of hamstring injuries. Right guard Quinn Meinerz, who pulled a hamstring in the opener and aggravated it during practice this week, was ruled out along with receiver Tyrie Cleveland, linebacker Jonathan Cooper and cornerback Darius Phillips.Also ruled out was right tackle Billy Turner, who has yet to suit up after undergoing offseason knee surgery and missing most of training camp.Turner is behind schedule in his rehabilitation. Had the Broncos known he'd miss the first month of the season they would have placed him...

DENVER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO