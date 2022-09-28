Effective: 2022-10-01 20:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Next high tide for Government Cut is 1:39 AM EDT and the next high tide for Lake Worth is 1:02 AM EDT.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 41 MINUTES AGO