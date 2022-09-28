ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

How restaurants are gearing up for Honolulu Pride

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1mPT_0iE8L5lP00

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu Pride Month is right around the corner and downtown businesses and eateries are gearing up for the month-long celebration.

In honor of pride month and LGBT History Month Hideout at t he Laylow is launching a specialty cocktail with $1 of each drink sale supporting Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center (HHHRC.)

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Their specialty cocktail called “Sunny Day” is available Oct. 1-31 and made with Herradura Silver Tequila, lilikoi, pineapple juice, Thai chili pineapple shrub and citrus.

The Hideout at the Laylow will be supporting HHHRC for a second year in a row by dedicating a portion of proceeds to support their mission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22iQv1_0iE8L5lP00

“At Hideout, we believe in celebrating diversity in our community. We’re honored to give back to HHHRC once again this October to help further their work of fostering health and wellbeing across Hawaii,” said Fuchsia Yamashiro, general manager of Hideout.

HHHRC aims to help Hawaii’s communities that are impacted by the social determinants of health including mental illness, substance abuse, HIV, hepatitis and homelessness.

To make dinning reservations for Hideout at the Laylow head to their website or call (808) 628-3060. You can also follow them on Instagram.

For those looking to learn more about Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center visit their website.

Comments / 0

Related
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Arrival of the Young Brothers

In 1899, Herbert, William, Jack and Edgar Young were at Catalina Island; the year, before they started taking fishing parties out daily and conducting excursions to the coral gardens. Some suggest this was the beginning of charter fishing; likewise, this marked the beginning of the famous glass-bottom boat rides which...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Popular Japanese udon restaurant opening near Waikiki

KAPAHULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The popular Japanese restaurant – Udon Gamadashi – which was located at the shuttered Shirokiya Japan Village Walk at Ala Moana Center is opening in a new location along Kapahulu Avenue. Officials with the restaurant filed a building permit Thursday for its new restaurant,...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Restaurants
Honolulu, HI
Food & Drinks
Local
Hawaii Restaurants
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
BEAT OF HAWAII

Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review

A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Nightmare Bar is a Dream Come True for Halloween Lovers

Honolulu (KHON2) -“Nightmare,” a pop-up bar is serving themed alcoholic drinks for Halloween lovers. From October 1st to the 31st, 21 and over guests can enjoy a themed Halloween bar with curated alcoholic drinks. “We are so excited to have the Nightmare Bar back. This year we are...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

How Hawaii can help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The impacts of Hurricane Ian happened miles away from Hawaii, but you can still help out with the Blood Bank of Hawaii. The organization is encouraging Hawaii to donate blood to support patients in the impacted areas by the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The BBH will send all types of blood to […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Outsider.com

Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick

Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room opening second location on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room is expanding on Oahu with a new location in Kapolei, its owner confirmed to KITV4 News. Tabbed as Honolulu’s first craft beer bottle shop and tasting room, Village is opening in 2023 in a nearly 2,000-square-foot space in Kapolei Commons, which includes such stores as Target, Petco, Marshalls, Ross and T.J. Maxx.
KAPOLEI, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Homelessness#Hepatitis#Substance Abuse#Citrus#Food Drink#Honolulu Pride#Lgbt#Laylow#Android#Herradura Silver Tequila#Thai#Hideout#Hhhrc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thesilversword.com

Spilling the Beans: the Best Coffee Shops on Oahu

I will never look at coffee the same after moving to Hawaii. Being from Kentucky and having lived for three years in California, I tried plenty coffee spots but never got attached to any. I’ll confess, Starbucks used to be a nice pit stop to make for my daily caffeine. After living in Hawaii for a month, Starbucks is out of the question. I have formed a coffee addiction because the quality and taste of coffee in Hawaii is far better than any on the mainland.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy