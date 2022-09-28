People in Austin can now take Lyft rides in a self-driving car. Lyft made the announcement Thursday that users can select the “Ford AV” option directly from the app to hail an autonomous ride. When the vehicle arrives, the rider can use the app to unlock the doors and start the ride. For now, the rider will be joined by two safety operators to make sure everything functions as it should.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO