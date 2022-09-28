ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond at The Cathedral!

Today we spotlight a favorite local spot celebrating contributions made by local Hispanic artists and musicians. Amalia Morales is here to share why people should come out and fiesta at The Cathedral. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Wonder Bar Domain NORTHSIDE transforms into an immersive Halloween experience

Celebrating holidays is one of the many things Wonder Bar at Domain NORTHSIDE does exceptionally well. Right now, they transformed their space into an immersive and oh-so scary experience for Halloween. You and your friends can take pictures in the upside down if you dare, enjoy a ghoulish cocktail, and more.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Celebrating 10 years of Penfold in the Park this Fall

From fairy magic, an enchanted forest and love, William Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' will be performed under the stars for Penfold in the Park, this fall. Actors Taylor Flanagan and Yunina Barbour Payne join Trevor Scott to share why audiences will love this joyful spin on the classic story.
ROUND ROCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Society
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Record Convention returns, and so do its devoted fans

The Austin Record Convention is back at Austin’s Palmer Events Center. The local celebration of music memorabilia and music culture is now 40 years old, and that's because a lot of fans find the show addicting. Thousands of people wander through the Palmer Events Center before the show weekend...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City's "Austin Is My Home" program can help seniors stay in their homes

One thing we all know for sure is that affordability, housing, and displacement are big issues in our area. That is why the City of Austin Housing & Planning Department and Austin Public Health have teamed up to provide hands-on workshops to help ease some of the financial stress of homeownership for older Austinites.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Scott
CBS Austin

Community gives input on AISD building affordable housing at Coy Facility in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Affordable housing could be coming to six Austin ISD properties. The district is exploring building high-quality housing that is affordable for teachers, staff, and families that meet the wage requirements. On Wednesday, the district held a meeting to show potential plans for the Coy Facility in East Austin which also houses the Alternative Learning Center.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Former JBHS students file lawsuit against theater director and AISD

Five former James Bowie High School students have filed a lawsuit against the Austin Independent School District and the former school theater director, Diane Elizabeth “Betsy” Cornwell. The former students attended the school between 2008 and 2015 and were involved in the Starlight Theatre Company under the direction...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Buildings near 10-inch gas leak in Bee Cave evacuated, RR 620 closed

AUSTIN, Texas — A 10-inch gas leak reported in Bee Cave has prompted nearby buildings to be evacuated Friday afternoon. Lake Travis County Fire Rescue responded around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Ranch Road 620 and Ladera Road -- by the Chick-fil-A restaurant. Buildings within 150 feet of...
BEE CAVE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Cane#Pep Rally#Festival#Food Drink#Raising Cane
CBS Austin

Lyft offers rides in self-driving cars in Austin

People in Austin can now take Lyft rides in a self-driving car. Lyft made the announcement Thursday that users can select the “Ford AV” option directly from the app to hail an autonomous ride. When the vehicle arrives, the rider can use the app to unlock the doors and start the ride. For now, the rider will be joined by two safety operators to make sure everything functions as it should.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin man dies after being hit by drunk driver in Round Rock

AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Austin died after being hit by a drunk driver in Round Rock on Sunday. The Round Rock Police Department responded to the auto-pedestrian collision on the northbound I-35 frontage road near Old Settlers Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. First responders performed life-saving efforts...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Former Wimberly ISD employee arrested

WIMBERLEY, Texas — Online records show a former Wimberley Independent School District staff member was arrested in Hays County. District officials told CBS Austin that 53-year-old David Gregory Schachter of Kyle started working with the district in August of 2022. Wimberley CISD sent the following statement:. Mr. Schachter was...
WIMBERLEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Austin

Austin Office of Police Oversight Director resigns following family leave

Farah Muscadin, the director of the Office of Police Oversight in Austin, will resign following her family leave. Her resignation will go into effect on October 3. City Manager Spencer Cronk told city staff that Muscadin gave birth to a baby boy in January and has since made the decision to focus on her family.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

North Austin SWAT situation ends with suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: Police say the SWAT situation is over and the suspect is in custody. Further details were not immediately available. The Austin Police Department's SWAT team was called out Thursday morning to a neighborhood in North Austin. The incident is still ongoing in the 500 block...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Five arrested for South Austin murder-robbery

Law enforcement authorities arrested five people Monday for killing a man and stealing his car at a south Austin gas station in July. Darain Anderson, Ahmed Al Khazaali, Jon Willard, Xavion Walton were taken to the Travis County Jail. A 16-year-old juvenile was taken to Gardner Betts Juvenile Center. The...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy