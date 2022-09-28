Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
CBS Austin
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond at The Cathedral!
Today we spotlight a favorite local spot celebrating contributions made by local Hispanic artists and musicians. Amalia Morales is here to share why people should come out and fiesta at The Cathedral. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
CBS Austin
Wonder Bar Domain NORTHSIDE transforms into an immersive Halloween experience
Celebrating holidays is one of the many things Wonder Bar at Domain NORTHSIDE does exceptionally well. Right now, they transformed their space into an immersive and oh-so scary experience for Halloween. You and your friends can take pictures in the upside down if you dare, enjoy a ghoulish cocktail, and more.
CBS Austin
With ACL Festival fast approaching, safety is the City of Austin's top priority
AUSTIN, Texas — Festivalgoers are counting down the days to the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival. Musicians will kick off the festival Friday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. In 2021, the festival drew in 75,000 people a day - an estimated 450,00 for the entire six-day event. It...
CBS Austin
Celebrating 10 years of Penfold in the Park this Fall
From fairy magic, an enchanted forest and love, William Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' will be performed under the stars for Penfold in the Park, this fall. Actors Taylor Flanagan and Yunina Barbour Payne join Trevor Scott to share why audiences will love this joyful spin on the classic story.
CBS Austin
Austin Record Convention returns, and so do its devoted fans
The Austin Record Convention is back at Austin’s Palmer Events Center. The local celebration of music memorabilia and music culture is now 40 years old, and that's because a lot of fans find the show addicting. Thousands of people wander through the Palmer Events Center before the show weekend...
CBS Austin
City's "Austin Is My Home" program can help seniors stay in their homes
One thing we all know for sure is that affordability, housing, and displacement are big issues in our area. That is why the City of Austin Housing & Planning Department and Austin Public Health have teamed up to provide hands-on workshops to help ease some of the financial stress of homeownership for older Austinites.
CBS Austin
Valley Side Medical Clinic has a revolutionary approach for men with a sensitive issue
Did you know that there is a new approach to treating ED that is drug free and doesn't require surgery?. It is a revolutionary treatment called "Acoustic Wave Therapy." Andrew Rinehart with Valley Side Medical Clinic is here to share how it works. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
CBS Austin
#TBT: Bullock Museum's new exhibit 'Hilos de Tradición' showcases Mexico's diversity
Hilos de Tradición: Dresses of Mexico, an exhibition created in collaboration with the Brownsville Historical Association, opens at the Bullock Texas State History Museum this Saturday, October 1. The exhibition is presented in Spanish and English and features outfits that represent the traditional textiles, art, dance, and culture of...
CBS Austin
Community gives input on AISD building affordable housing at Coy Facility in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Affordable housing could be coming to six Austin ISD properties. The district is exploring building high-quality housing that is affordable for teachers, staff, and families that meet the wage requirements. On Wednesday, the district held a meeting to show potential plans for the Coy Facility in East Austin which also houses the Alternative Learning Center.
CBS Austin
Former JBHS students file lawsuit against theater director and AISD
Five former James Bowie High School students have filed a lawsuit against the Austin Independent School District and the former school theater director, Diane Elizabeth “Betsy” Cornwell. The former students attended the school between 2008 and 2015 and were involved in the Starlight Theatre Company under the direction...
CBS Austin
Buildings near 10-inch gas leak in Bee Cave evacuated, RR 620 closed
AUSTIN, Texas — A 10-inch gas leak reported in Bee Cave has prompted nearby buildings to be evacuated Friday afternoon. Lake Travis County Fire Rescue responded around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Ranch Road 620 and Ladera Road -- by the Chick-fil-A restaurant. Buildings within 150 feet of...
CBS Austin
Wells Fargo partners with Habitat for Humanity to try to address affordable housing issue
AUSTIN, Texas — Affordable housing has been an issue many are facing across the country, including folks here in Austin. To try to address that, Wells Fargo has teamed up with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build a home a family of three can afford. Darren and Dione will...
CBS Austin
Lyft offers rides in self-driving cars in Austin
People in Austin can now take Lyft rides in a self-driving car. Lyft made the announcement Thursday that users can select the “Ford AV” option directly from the app to hail an autonomous ride. When the vehicle arrives, the rider can use the app to unlock the doors and start the ride. For now, the rider will be joined by two safety operators to make sure everything functions as it should.
CBS Austin
Funeral service for APD officer killed in Liberty Hill motorcycle crash set for Monday
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department announced Senior Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin, who died in a tragic off-duty motorcycle crash, will be remembered and honored during a public visitation and funeral service on Monday, October 3, 2022. Senior Officer Martin died in a motorcycle crash Friday, September 23rd...
CBS Austin
Austin man dies after being hit by drunk driver in Round Rock
AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Austin died after being hit by a drunk driver in Round Rock on Sunday. The Round Rock Police Department responded to the auto-pedestrian collision on the northbound I-35 frontage road near Old Settlers Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. First responders performed life-saving efforts...
CBS Austin
Former Wimberly ISD employee arrested
WIMBERLEY, Texas — Online records show a former Wimberley Independent School District staff member was arrested in Hays County. District officials told CBS Austin that 53-year-old David Gregory Schachter of Kyle started working with the district in August of 2022. Wimberley CISD sent the following statement:. Mr. Schachter was...
CBS Austin
Austin Office of Police Oversight Director resigns following family leave
Farah Muscadin, the director of the Office of Police Oversight in Austin, will resign following her family leave. Her resignation will go into effect on October 3. City Manager Spencer Cronk told city staff that Muscadin gave birth to a baby boy in January and has since made the decision to focus on her family.
CBS Austin
Police secure NW Austin Seton hospital, no injuries reported after shots fired call
UPDATE: A "shots fired" call inside a Northwest Austin hospital has turned out to be a false alarm. This happened at Ascension Seton Northwest near Research Boulevard and Braker Lane. Austin Police say the large response to the call was precautionary. We're told there was no gun fired, no one...
CBS Austin
North Austin SWAT situation ends with suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: Police say the SWAT situation is over and the suspect is in custody. Further details were not immediately available. The Austin Police Department's SWAT team was called out Thursday morning to a neighborhood in North Austin. The incident is still ongoing in the 500 block...
CBS Austin
Five arrested for South Austin murder-robbery
Law enforcement authorities arrested five people Monday for killing a man and stealing his car at a south Austin gas station in July. Darain Anderson, Ahmed Al Khazaali, Jon Willard, Xavion Walton were taken to the Travis County Jail. A 16-year-old juvenile was taken to Gardner Betts Juvenile Center. The...
