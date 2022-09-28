Read full article on original website
David
3d ago
All the media stations and the Democratic party said that things are wonderful and no one has hurt anyone unless they are One of the un left
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
Man dead, woman injured in North Durham shooting
Neither victim has been named by the Durham Police Department, which says the matter “remains an active investigation.”
cbs17
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday afternoon. On Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Minnestott Way. Officers at the scene said they did not see any victims. Later,...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Pedestrian Struck, Driver Charged in Franklin Street Collision
A collision between a driver and a pedestrian in Chapel Hill Thursday night ended with a trip to the hospital and minor charges being issued. The Chapel Hill Police Department confirmed to Chapelboro that police officers and members of the Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to a call about a pedestrian being injured along East Franklin Street around 7:35 p.m. The collision, which happened between Couch Road and South Estes Drive, also drew Orange County EMS and UNC Police responders according to photos from the scene.
cbs17
Woman charged after man found dead in trunk of car at Durham apartments
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a woman has been charged in a homicide after a man was found dead in the trunk of a car outside of an apartment complex in Durham more than two weeks ago. Officers say 23-year-old Sianne Wright has been arrested and charged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham Woman Gets Murder Charge After Body Was Found in Her Trunk
A 23-year-old Durham woman was charged with murder after cops found a man's body in the trunk of her car on September 13.
Greensboro neighbors on edge after fatal shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of the 19-year-old who was shot last night on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro. Camren Cole suffered from a gunshot wound, and officers tell FOX8 he died from his injuries. Officers have not yet made any arrests, and it worries neighbors who live in the area. The […]
Raleigh police investigating death after body found on trail near Crabtree Valley Mall
Police have not stated a cause of death.
cbs17
Fatal crash in Clayton kills 24-year-old woman
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County. Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Security cameras capture Alamance County chase suspect going airborne, crashing into garage
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man from Durham has been hospitalized because of the serious injuries he sustained from a crash he was involved in while he allegedly fled from Alamance County and Graham Police authorities. The vehicle Xavier Atwater-Smith, 23, was in went airborne Wednesday evening at the corner of Maple Street and Gilbreath […]
cbs17
1 of 4 Chapel Hill shooting victims identified
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill Police Department has identified one of four victims from Tuesday night’s shooting in Chapel Hill. Police said 51-year-old Michael Deshai Lee died at the scene of the shooting. Just after 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday, police said they were called to...
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Police investigating armed robbery
Pinehurst Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. off Burning Tree Road. The police are searching for a male passenger of a blue Honda CR-V, said Pinehurst Police Department on social media. “As officers arrived in the area, the suspect...
Police investigating NC shooting that left 1 dead, 3 others hurt
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others hurt Tuesday evening. It happened just after 6:15 p.m. at the University Gardens Condominiums on Pritchard Avenue Extension, WTVD reports. Officers were called to the scene for reports of “multiple” gunshots, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Chapel Hill apartments, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead and at least three people were injured following a shooting in Chapel Hill Tuesday night, police said. The Chapel Hill Police Department, as well as Chapel Hill Fire Department and Orange County EMS, responded to the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension at University Garden Apartments just after 6:18 p.m.
Woman killed in Johnston County car crash during Tropical Storm Ian
A driver was killed when she veered off the road Friday afternoon.
cbs17
Raleigh police identify body found near Crabtree Creek
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has released the identity of a man whose body was found Thursday afternoon near Crabtree Creek. Officers say they are conducting an investigation into the death of 21-year-old Rodney Lewis Clark. On Thursday at approximately 3:47 p.m., police responded to a...
NC woman dies after crashing into tree; police trying to determine if weather was a factor
Clayton police are continuing their investigation into the accident to determine the cause and if weather may have played a role.
cbs17
1 displaced in Hillsborough house fire during Hurricane Ian, fire officials say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is displaced after a house fire in Hillsborough during Hurricane Ian Friday night, according to the Orange Rural Fire Department. It happened after Ian made landfall in South Carolina around 2 p.m. Friday, impacting North Carolina and triggering power outages from heavy winds.
Greensboro police respond to ‘possible armed subject’ at Dudley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers responded to a possible armed subject at Dudley High School on Thursday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, GPD came to Dudley after getting a report of a possible armed subject. Staff at Dudley and Dudley’s Greensboro Police School Resource Officer eventually located […]
North Carolina Officials Release 911 Call From Witness Who Found Missing Teens Murdered
Police are still searching for the 17-year-old suspect wanted in the deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark. North Carolina officials have released the 911 call made by a witness who found the bodies of two North Carolina teenagers reported missing more than a week ago. Lyric Woods, 14, and...
chathamstartribune.com
N.C. officials file charges against Danville store clerk
A convenience store clerk in Danville and four teens are facing criminal charges after an August car crash in North Carolina. Three Caswell county teenagers were in a car that crashed Aug. 20 near Providence. Troopers said an 18-year-old driver ran off the road and hit a tree. The North Carolina Highway Patrol contacted Alcoholic Law Enforcement after they reportedly found open containers of alcohol in the car.
Comments / 3