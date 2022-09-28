A collision between a driver and a pedestrian in Chapel Hill Thursday night ended with a trip to the hospital and minor charges being issued. The Chapel Hill Police Department confirmed to Chapelboro that police officers and members of the Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to a call about a pedestrian being injured along East Franklin Street around 7:35 p.m. The collision, which happened between Couch Road and South Estes Drive, also drew Orange County EMS and UNC Police responders according to photos from the scene.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO