Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 3

David
3d ago

All the media stations and the Democratic party said that things are wonderful and no one has hurt anyone unless they are One of the un left

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs17

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday afternoon. On Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Minnestott Way. Officers at the scene said they did not see any victims. Later,...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Pedestrian Struck, Driver Charged in Franklin Street Collision

A collision between a driver and a pedestrian in Chapel Hill Thursday night ended with a trip to the hospital and minor charges being issued. The Chapel Hill Police Department confirmed to Chapelboro that police officers and members of the Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to a call about a pedestrian being injured along East Franklin Street around 7:35 p.m. The collision, which happened between Couch Road and South Estes Drive, also drew Orange County EMS and UNC Police responders according to photos from the scene.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors on edge after fatal shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of the 19-year-old who was shot last night on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro. Camren Cole suffered from a gunshot wound, and officers tell FOX8 he died from his injuries. Officers have not yet made any arrests, and it worries neighbors who live in the area. The […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Fatal crash in Clayton kills 24-year-old woman

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County. Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
CLAYTON, NC
#Shooting#Homicides#Murder#Unc#Violent Crime#Unc Hospitals#The Police Department#The Local Reporter#Chpd
cbs17

1 of 4 Chapel Hill shooting victims identified

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill Police Department has identified one of four victims from Tuesday night’s shooting in Chapel Hill. Police said 51-year-old Michael Deshai Lee died at the scene of the shooting. Just after 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday, police said they were called to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Police investigating armed robbery

Pinehurst Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. off Burning Tree Road. The police are searching for a male passenger of a blue Honda CR-V, said Pinehurst Police Department on social media. “As officers arrived in the area, the suspect...
PINEHURST, NC
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Chapel Hill apartments, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead and at least three people were injured following a shooting in Chapel Hill Tuesday night, police said. The Chapel Hill Police Department, as well as Chapel Hill Fire Department and Orange County EMS, responded to the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension at University Garden Apartments just after 6:18 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police identify body found near Crabtree Creek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has released the identity of a man whose body was found Thursday afternoon near Crabtree Creek. Officers say they are conducting an investigation into the death of 21-year-old Rodney Lewis Clark. On Thursday at approximately 3:47 p.m., police responded to a...
RALEIGH, NC
chathamstartribune.com

N.C. officials file charges against Danville store clerk

A convenience store clerk in Danville and four teens are facing criminal charges after an August car crash in North Carolina. Three Caswell county teenagers were in a car that crashed Aug. 20 near Providence. Troopers said an 18-year-old driver ran off the road and hit a tree. The North Carolina Highway Patrol contacted Alcoholic Law Enforcement after they reportedly found open containers of alcohol in the car.
DANVILLE, VA

