Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Could New York State Winter Natural Gas Prices Look Like This Winter?
Okay, I get it. Fall is officially here. We didn't need a harsh reminder with lower than normal temperatures for the first full day of Autumn. I don't ever recall an abnormally warm day for the first day of spring, do you? It's not fair. Seems like we were just...
wrvo.org
Oswego County nuclear plant aims to use nuclear power to address climate crisis
Local, state and federal leaders met at the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station in Oswego Wednesday morning for a “hydrogen celebration” in using nuclear energy to address the climate crisis. The U.S. Department of Energy previously awarded Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station $5.8 million for construction and installation...
This City In New York State Is The Most Neighborly In The US
What makes a good neighbor? Is it one that comes over to hang out with you on the porch in the summer? One that snow blows or plows your driveway for you after a big winter storm? Someone who gets your mail for you or feeds your cat when you’re out of town?
WRGB
Gov. Hochul pumps millions into Drive Clean Rebate program
White Plains, N.Y. (WRGB) — Governor Hochul was in White Plains Thursday to announce plans for New York state and it's transition to electric vehicles. She announced that after President Biden announced a $5 billion plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The governor says that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. State regulations being...
Constellation Joins State and Federal Officials to Celebrate Progress on Nation’s First Nuclear-Powered Clean Hydrogen Facility
OSWEGO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Leaders from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) joined Constellation leaders and employees at Nine Mile Point today to celebrate progress on the nation’s first nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production facility that will begin production by the end of the year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005222/en/ Constellation’s Nine Mile Point Nuclear Generating Station will be home to the nation’s first nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production facility, which will begin production by the end of the year. (Photo: Business Wire)
waer.org
Anheuser-Busch pushes back against top polluter claim in recent report
Representatives for the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Baldwinsville are disputing an environment group’s recent claims that the facility is the top polluter to a nearby watershed. The report released Wednesday by the nonprofit Environment America said the 1.1 million pounds of toxins that the beer facility discharges into the Oswego...
New York State About To Give Car Buyers Money
Gas prices are coming down across New York State but don't let that fool you. The price per gallon is still hard to take and the way things are going, could very well surge again soon. With the hurricanes churning, gas and diesel prices seem to be going up again...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
NEW YORK, (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state’s $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday. The plan calls for the minimum wage outside New York City and Long Island to reach $14.20 by the end of the year. The minimum wage in those areas is currently […]
Food Stamps Schedule: New York SNAP Benefits for October 2022
New York residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits get their payments on different schedules every month, depending on whether they live in New York City or...
New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY
New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Unprecedented $150 Million in Capital Funding Opportunities for Arts And Culture Organizations
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a record $150 million in capital funding will be available for arts and culture organizations through the New York State Council on the Arts' Capital Projects Fund. The Fund has two grant categories: Small and Midsized Capital Improvement Grants and Large Capital Improvement Grants. This unprecedented investment includes $100 million in new, multi-year funding to facilitate large-scale capital projects that prioritize community development and placemaking. It is the State's largest ever commitment to NYSCA for capital projects for the arts, following on already record-level funding for the arts in the FY 2023 Budget. Governor Hochul will further discuss her commitment to supporting the arts at the Carnegie Hall 2022-2023 Season Opening later this evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymalonetelegram.com
Heating with wood this winter
I need to preface this article by assuring readers that, contrary to what many people are saying, New York state is not considering passing legislation that would prohibit burning wood or woody biomass products (pellets, scrap wood, sawmill and forest residues) at this time. There is a draft-plan, however, in which the state Climate Action Council’s advisory panel sets out scenarios for an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with overall wood use decreasing within that time frame.
Upstate NY Rangers Find 15 Huge Marijuana Plants Growing On State Land
These New York State Forest Rangers have reached a new high in their jobs. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) sent several Rangers to the Town of Centerville in Allegany County after receiving a tip on marijuana plants growing on state land. Since this it's illegal to grow on state lands, they were quick to respond to the scene.
Another Stimulus Check Coming For New Yorkers
New York residents can expect another stimulus check to be heading their way later this month. Last month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will be sending out stimulus checks to around 1.75 million New Yorkers to fight inflation and improve affordability. The checks will be worth...
Report: Millions For Cops In New York State
There is some good news this week regarding public safety in the State of New York. There are reports that money has been allocated for police agencies in The Empire State. What does that mean and where does the money go or come from? It appears that the money follows a promise that Governor Hochul will help agencies get what they need to serve and protect.
Farm workers will get overtime after 40-hour week, NY labor commissioner rules
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Farm workers will eventually be paid overtime after a 40-hour work week, the state labor commissioner ruled today. The threshold for overtime for farm workers is now 60 hours. Under the decision today by Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon, that threshold will drop by four hours every two years, until it reaches 40 hours in 2032.
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Oct. 1, 2022
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. The application period for CAURD licenses is over – did everyone get their paperwork in?...
See where homes are selling fastest in Central New York right now
Homes through Central New York continue to sell at their fastest pace in years with buyers snapping up homes in the region’s hottest towns in just days. In the table below, you can see the top 25 places in Central New York where homes are selling the fastest. If you can’t see the table, click here to open this story in a web browser.
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0