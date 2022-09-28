Read full article on original website
Related
wrganews.com
Armuchee High School Senior Named National Merit Semifinalist
Floyd County Schools and Armuchee High School are proud to announce that David Lane has been named a National Merit Semifinalist. High school juniors entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of Semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors. To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A Semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT® or ACT® scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test. From over 16,000 Semifinalists, more than 15,000 are expected to advance to the Finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of Finalists. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.
Cartersville, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cartersville. The Cass High School football team will have a game with Woodland High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. The Calhoun High School football team will have a game with Cartersville High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
Cedartown, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Carroll County School System football team will have a game with Cedartown High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bartowsportszone.com
Canes lose triple overtime shootout with Calhoun, 50-48
Top-ranked Cartersville committed five turnovers Thursday night at Weinman Stadium and dropped a 50-48 triple overtime decision to Region 7-5A rival Calhoun. Four of the Canes’ turnovers took place in the first half as Calhoun built a 28-7 lead. After Cartersville fumbled the opening kickoff and later gave the...
3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review
Three senior Atlanta schools administrators have been placed on leave pending an internal review into a principal hiring process.
wrganews.com
Rome City school’s board meeting is scheduled for Monday
The Rome board of education will have a called meeting on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 5:00 pm. The meeting will be held at the Rome City Schools central office board room, 508 East Second Street, Rome Georgia 30161. The purpose of the meeting is to consider and discuss personnel.
wrganews.com
HARBIN CLINIC ANNOUNCES GET PUMP’D FOR KIDS INITIATIVE TO BENEFIT ORGANIZATIONS THROUGHOUT NORTHWEST GEORGIA
ROME, GA – Harbin Clinic is thrilled to continue a partnership with non-profit organizations throughout Northwest Georgia on the Get Pump’d for Kids initiative. Get Pump’d for Kids provides a fun, safe way to celebrate Halloween while raising money for children and families throughout Northwest Georgia. “At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
money.com
Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
cobbcountycourier.com
Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties
With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
townelaker.com
A Message From the Mayor
Cherokee County is one of four counties, out of 159 in Georgia, with a 6% sales tax. Every other county has a higher tax rate. But, where do those six pennies go? Four go directly to Georgia’s general fund and are implemented automatically under state law. Two were put in place by Cherokee County voters, and must be renewed on a regular basis. One goes to the education special-purpose local-option sales tax (E-SPLOST), which raises funds for capital investment in the Cherokee County School District to build schools, buy buses and keep the district’s infrastructure up to speed with our rapidly growing county. (For more information, flip to page 58.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA metro using data from Zillow.
WXIA 11 Alive
State says issues with Georgia $350 cash assistance payments 'largely resolved'
ATLANTA — Georgia officials said Monday that ongoing issues with the rollout of $350 cash payments to residents enrolled in certain social benefit programs had been "largely resolved." Many of the people who received the assistance reported problems spending the money after it was sent out in the form...
3 Ga. women created fake college, stole fake students’ financial aid in fraud scheme, DOJ says
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three Georgia women pleaded guilty Thursday in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s federal financial aid programs. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus and Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty in the elaborate scheme involving a sham university. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phoenix City, Alabama, also pleaded guilty in the case.
wrganews.com
Lincoln Property Company Southeast announces groundbreaking for distribution facility
According to a report from the Gordon Gazette, Lincoln Property Company Southeast has announced the groundbreaking for Calhoun 75 Commerce Center, a forthcoming Class-A distribution facility in Calhoun which is set to deliver in fall 2023. Calhoun 75 Commerce Center sits on Belwood Road in Gordon County, just a half-mile...
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Georgia
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
Supporters of Judge Hatchett want Gov. Kemp to suspend sheriff charged with groping her
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Supporters of Judge Glenda Hatchett, otherwise known as TV’s Judge Hatchett, are calling for Governor Brian Kemp to suspend the sheriff who is charged in connection with her sexual battery case. The governor’s office told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that Gov. Kemp cannot take...
Comments / 0