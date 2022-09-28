ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

wrganews.com

Armuchee High School Senior Named National Merit Semifinalist

Floyd County Schools and Armuchee High School are proud to announce that David Lane has been named a National Merit Semifinalist. High school juniors entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of Semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors. To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A Semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT® or ACT® scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test. From over 16,000 Semifinalists, more than 15,000 are expected to advance to the Finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of Finalists. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.
ARMUCHEE, GA
Cedartown, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Carroll County School System football team will have a game with Cedartown High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
CEDARTOWN, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Canes lose triple overtime shootout with Calhoun, 50-48

Top-ranked Cartersville committed five turnovers Thursday night at Weinman Stadium and dropped a 50-48 triple overtime decision to Region 7-5A rival Calhoun. Four of the Canes’ turnovers took place in the first half as Calhoun built a 28-7 lead. After Cartersville fumbled the opening kickoff and later gave the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

Rome City school’s board meeting is scheduled for Monday

The Rome board of education will have a called meeting on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 5:00 pm. The meeting will be held at the Rome City Schools central office board room, 508 East Second Street, Rome Georgia 30161. The purpose of the meeting is to consider and discuss personnel.
ROME, GA
money.com

Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties

With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
ATLANTA, GA
townelaker.com

A Message From the Mayor

Cherokee County is one of four counties, out of 159 in Georgia, with a 6% sales tax. Every other county has a higher tax rate. But, where do those six pennies go? Four go directly to Georgia’s general fund and are implemented automatically under state law. Two were put in place by Cherokee County voters, and must be renewed on a regular basis. One goes to the education special-purpose local-option sales tax (E-SPLOST), which raises funds for capital investment in the Cherokee County School District to build schools, buy buses and keep the district’s infrastructure up to speed with our rapidly growing county. (For more information, flip to page 58.)
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 Ga. women created fake college, stole fake students’ financial aid in fraud scheme, DOJ says

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three Georgia women pleaded guilty Thursday in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s federal financial aid programs. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus and Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty in the elaborate scheme involving a sham university. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phoenix City, Alabama, also pleaded guilty in the case.
COLUMBUS, GA

