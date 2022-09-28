Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Matthew has Moore about what’s happening around town
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WLAF) – Happy October. There are several events that happen around town each week, and I’m keeping you in the loop about what’s going on in our neck of the woods. Each week, I will share local happenings, and you’ll be up-to-speed. Tennova...
wvlt.tv
Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center, called Springbrook Farm, just off Alcoa Highway. The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift.
1450wlaf.com
Mary Edith Johnson, age 95, of Lake City
Mary Edith Johnson, age 95, of Lake City, passed away on September 30, 2022 at Morning Pointe of Clinton. Mary was born on November 09, 1926 in Campbell County to the late James Kelly Johnson and Martha Hearely. She was of the Baptist Faith and a member of Oak Grove Baptist church. Mary loved to read, especially her bible, singing gospel with her sisters the Johnson sisters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Brother Kenneth Johnson, Charles Johnson, sisters Charlotte Martin, Louise Johnson, and Marjorie Seeber. Mary is survived by:
wvlt.tv
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s sacrificing their profit to feed kids during a pandemic or offering free meals to anyone short on change through their “Pay It Forward” initiative, Little Nicky’s New York Pizza owners Dina and Nick Haddad always rise to the occasion when East Tennesseans are in need.
WATE
Knoxville woman receives non-renewal notice after living in apartment for nearly a decade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crystal Vreux-Gerbier has lived at the Belvedere Avenue Apartments for the last nine and a half years, but earlier this month she was told she had 30 days to move out after receiving a non-renewal notice. “I was very surprised,” Vreux-Gerbier said. “I planned on...
WBIR
Abandoned Rule High School to be demolished in Knox County, contractors placing bids
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — As if forever forgotten, Rule High School sits abandoned in Northwest Knoxville. Little by little, it's falling into ruin. "It's really beyond repair at this point," said Ben Sharbel, the supervisor of property development and asset management with Knox County procurement. Knox County obtained Rule...
Water heater spills 400 gallons on Knoxville senior’s floor
For the last four months, a Knoxville senior has been trying to get repairmen to plug the leak in her new hot water heater.
1450wlaf.com
Jeremy William Blankenship, age 30, of Jacksboro
Jeremy William Blankenship, age 30, of Jacksboro went to his heavenly home Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Jeremy was one of the kindest souls you would ever meet and he never met a stranger. He fought hard and he loved harder. Preceded in death by maternal grandpa: Roger Street, paternal grandparents: William (Waddy) and Glenda Blankenship, sister (cousin): Audrey Adkins.
brianhornback.com
KPD Chief Noel…… Better Fix This BullS#! Attitude at KPD
The daily paper has the story of Knoxville settling the lawsuit with Trinty Clark over her illegal arrest by a former KPD Officer. This is ANOTHER example of the problem at KPD with people of color. Officers telling people to get back in their own home and the illegal pursuit.
WATE
Largest adult pop-up consignment sale is back
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The biggest adult fashion shopping experience is back in Knoxville. StateMint Style Consignment brings out the best, mint condition apparel, shoes, accessories and more twice every year. Their Fall sale is back and has a record number of consigners this year. The sale will be...
Smith & Wesson investing $125 million to relocate headquarters to Maryville
Smith & Wesson, one of America's oldest and most popular gun manufacturers, will invest $125 million to relocate their headquarters from Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee.
New splashpad is coming to a Knox County park in 2023
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular Knox County park will have a new splashpad for the 2023 season, according to a release from the Knox County Mayor. It said that the demolition of Carl Cowan Park's current splashpad will start on October 3. It is the county's oldest park and according to the release, the splashpad there has been a place for families to gather for around 15 years.
1450wlaf.com
CCSO investigators locate active meth lab under the seat of a car
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Sergeant Tosha Tackett responded to a call of a possible accident on Mountain Road at Caryville on Monday morning but didn’t find an accident. Instead she found a vehicle backed into a side road that appeared to have been purposely backed there.
Oak Ridge Boy Scouts’ trailer recovered, 4 arrested
The trailer owned by a group of Boy Scouts that was recently reported stolen from a church in Oak Ridge has been located, and two people were and are facing charges according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
1450wlaf.com
Officers win lengthy foot chase with suspect through DT La Follette
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Saturday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Phillips was traveling on Central Avenue in LaFollette when he noticed Ronnie Austin Daugherty walking westbound. Deputy Phillips knew that Daugherty had a warrant for his arrest and confirmed the warrant with the county jail. Phillips radioed...
Morristown, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Roaches, dirty equipment found in Crossville restaurant
A roach in the kitchen was one of nearly half a dozen violations checked off during a recent inspection at a Crossville restaurant.
1450wlaf.com
Jim Anderson, 70, of Mud Creek, Williamsburg
Mr. Jim Anderson, 70, of Mud Creek, Williamsburg, KY departed this life on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, KY. Jim was a beloved daddy, pap, great grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved his children, grandchildren, and family more than anything. He enjoyed being outdoors, horses, and spending time with his family and friends.
1450wlaf.com
Ten tons of trash removed during lake cleanup
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Sugar Hollow area of Norris Lake had ten tons of trash removed during its latest lake cleanup. Campbell County Litter Control Officer Glennis Monday, along with a group of 25 volunteers, spent the day (Sat., Sep. 17) picking up everything from car tires to tons of Styrofoam during the Norris Lake Cleanup event that covered more than two miles of shoreline. According to Monday the weather was perfect and the cleanup was a huge success thanks to the community effort of volunteers.
