ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1450wlaf.com

Matthew has Moore about what’s happening around town

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WLAF) – Happy October. There are several events that happen around town each week, and I’m keeping you in the loop about what’s going on in our neck of the woods. Each week, I will share local happenings, and you’ll be up-to-speed. Tennova...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center, called Springbrook Farm, just off Alcoa Highway. The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift.
ALCOA, TN
1450wlaf.com

Mary Edith Johnson, age 95, of Lake City

Mary Edith Johnson, age 95, of Lake City, passed away on September 30, 2022 at Morning Pointe of Clinton. Mary was born on November 09, 1926 in Campbell County to the late James Kelly Johnson and Martha Hearely. She was of the Baptist Faith and a member of Oak Grove Baptist church. Mary loved to read, especially her bible, singing gospel with her sisters the Johnson sisters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Brother Kenneth Johnson, Charles Johnson, sisters Charlotte Martin, Louise Johnson, and Marjorie Seeber. Mary is survived by:
ROCKY TOP, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s sacrificing their profit to feed kids during a pandemic or offering free meals to anyone short on change through their “Pay It Forward” initiative, Little Nicky’s New York Pizza owners Dina and Nick Haddad always rise to the occasion when East Tennesseans are in need.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
City
Jacksboro, TN
1450wlaf.com

Jeremy William Blankenship, age 30, of Jacksboro

Jeremy William Blankenship, age 30, of Jacksboro went to his heavenly home Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Jeremy was one of the kindest souls you would ever meet and he never met a stranger. He fought hard and he loved harder. Preceded in death by maternal grandpa: Roger Street, paternal grandparents: William (Waddy) and Glenda Blankenship, sister (cousin): Audrey Adkins.
JACKSBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Auction#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tn
brianhornback.com

KPD Chief Noel…… Better Fix This BullS#! Attitude at KPD

The daily paper has the story of Knoxville settling the lawsuit with Trinty Clark over her illegal arrest by a former KPD Officer. This is ANOTHER example of the problem at KPD with people of color. Officers telling people to get back in their own home and the illegal pursuit.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Largest adult pop-up consignment sale is back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The biggest adult fashion shopping experience is back in Knoxville. StateMint Style Consignment brings out the best, mint condition apparel, shoes, accessories and more twice every year. Their Fall sale is back and has a record number of consigners this year. The sale will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

New splashpad is coming to a Knox County park in 2023

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular Knox County park will have a new splashpad for the 2023 season, according to a release from the Knox County Mayor. It said that the demolition of Carl Cowan Park's current splashpad will start on October 3. It is the county's oldest park and according to the release, the splashpad there has been a place for families to gather for around 15 years.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
1450wlaf.com

CCSO investigators locate active meth lab under the seat of a car

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Sergeant Tosha Tackett responded to a call of a possible accident on Mountain Road at Caryville on Monday morning but didn’t find an accident. Instead she found a vehicle backed into a side road that appeared to have been purposely backed there.
CARYVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Officers win lengthy foot chase with suspect through DT La Follette

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Saturday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Phillips was traveling on Central Avenue in LaFollette when he noticed Ronnie Austin Daugherty walking westbound. Deputy Phillips knew that Daugherty had a warrant for his arrest and confirmed the warrant with the county jail. Phillips radioed...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
High School Football PRO

Morristown, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Tennessee High School football team will have a game with Morristown-Hamblen High School West on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MORRISTOWN, TN
1450wlaf.com

Jim Anderson, 70, of Mud Creek, Williamsburg

Mr. Jim Anderson, 70, of Mud Creek, Williamsburg, KY departed this life on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, KY. Jim was a beloved daddy, pap, great grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved his children, grandchildren, and family more than anything. He enjoyed being outdoors, horses, and spending time with his family and friends.
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
1450wlaf.com

Ten tons of trash removed during lake cleanup

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Sugar Hollow area of Norris Lake had ten tons of trash removed during its latest lake cleanup. Campbell County Litter Control Officer Glennis Monday, along with a group of 25 volunteers, spent the day (Sat., Sep. 17) picking up everything from car tires to tons of Styrofoam during the Norris Lake Cleanup event that covered more than two miles of shoreline. According to Monday the weather was perfect and the cleanup was a huge success thanks to the community effort of volunteers.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy